Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar Tonight

This is your opportunity to engage live, ask questions, and delve deeper into the pressing issues surrounding aviation emissions and their impact on our skies, health, and environment.

If you missed our last swarm or want to revisit it, the full video and transcript are now available. It was a deep dive into our Petition for Rulemaking under the Clean Air Act, exposing how commercial aviation emissions have been dangerously neglected — despite the tens of millions of flights each year releasing harmful pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, heavy metals, and ultrafine particles, into the atmosphere.

Highlights from that webinar include:

The difference between weather modification programs (geoengineering) and the unintentional but hugely impactful atmospheric pollution caused by commercial aviation.

How aviation emissions contribute to the increase in acid rain, forest decline, and public health crises.

The current regulatory failures of the EPA, FAA, and other agencies have persisted for decades, violating their legal obligation to act.

A call for co-petitioners to strengthen our push for accountability.

This session is essential viewing for anyone concerned with environmental justice and the health of future generations.

It's an excellent opportunity to get clear answers and connect with others in our community who are passionate about reclaiming clean skies.

