Join me for another Save Our Skies Swarm webinar at 6 PM PST TONIGHT.

We will review this past year's efforts and discuss the potential of the White House’s MAHA initiative to end geoengineering. We also want to remind everyone about the NOAA public comment period for the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1971, ending November 19, 2024. We will also update you on our current status and SOS's next legal steps.

HOW CAN SOS SERVE YOU?

I also want to hear how SOS can serve you in the coming year. What resources, skills, and tools would you like us to share with you? Are there any particular guest speakers you would like us to invite? Please let us know so we can prepare for 2025!

TONIGHT’S SOS SWARM WEBINAR LINK:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81661216781?pwd=5CLtTX5BdUD9kLv9czPl5vSOkk6Uve.1

…FROM OUR LAST SOS SWARM WEBINAR

During our last SOS Swarm Webinar, Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com informed us of the recent game-changing developments regarding NOAA's legalization of private geoengineering and the updates to the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1971, which now includes Solar Radiation Management.

This is a HUGE OPPORTUNITY to wrangle in and bring geoengineering to an end. Still, we need a massive wave of public comments DEMANDING all forms of geoengineering, including cloud seeding, come to end!

Our last Save Our Skies Swarm webinar with Jim Lee can be viewed here:

This is Jim’s Substack regarding this NOAA public comment period:

TLDR: Comments due November 19, 2024

Be sure to add: “Comments on NOAA’s Petition for Rulemaking on Weather Modification Reporting Docket Number: NOAA-OAR-2024-0091” to your submission here:

https://www.regulations.gov/document/NOAA-OAR-2024-0091-0002

Background and Guidelines, Federal Register:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - 15 CFR Part 908 - Notice of Receipt and Request for Public Comment on Petition for Rulemaking Regarding Maintaining Records and Submitting Reports on Weather Modification Activities

Request for Information:

NOAA solicits public comment on the petition for rulemaking to amend NOAA’s reporting regulations under the Weather Modification Reporting Act. NOAA is particularly interested in how NOAA should update 15 CFR part 908 reporting requirements to account for solar radiation modification experiments, what reporting requirements NOAA should include regarding potential and/or measured environmental impacts of weather modification experiments given the state of the science and current detection capabilities, the spatial scale of weather modification experiments and their intended effects for which NOAA should request in submitted reports, and whether, under existing statutory authorities, NOAA should pursue a broader regulatory strategy for solar radiation modification research and experimentation.

NOAA will consider public comments received in determining whether to proceed with the petition’s requested revisions. Upon determining whether to initiate the requested rulemaking, NOAA will publish the Agency’s notice of proposed rulemaking in the Federal Register with a request for public comment.

We look forward to seeing you!

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….