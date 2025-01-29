Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar TONIGHT, 6 PM PST, & Mark Your Calendars for TWO Clear the Air With Reinette in February!
Join me tonight, folks, and join me twice in February.... get out yer calendars!
Join us TONIGHT for another Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar at 6 PM PST to discuss geoengineering, and mark your calendars for TWO Clear the Air With Reinette online conversations in February for Paid Subscribers as a thank you!
We are holding another Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar tonight, and because I didn't have a Clear the Air With Reinette in January, I'm holding two for February. While battling a persistent and nasty cold and hoping it would be over by now, I will move forward nonetheless with my special online conversations with paid subscribers—just forgive me if I have to pop a lozenge every now and then.
Upcoming Events:
Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar:
Date: Tonight 6 PM PST
Zoom Link: https://tinyurl.com/4ad4sun4
Meeting ID: 867 3567 4559
Passcode: 629532
2. Clear the Air With Reinette (for Paid Subscribers)
- First Session: Thursday, February 6th, 6 PM Pacific (I will send out link & password the day of)
- Second Session: Tuesday, February 25th 6 PM Pacific (I will send out link & password the day of)
Looking forward to having you join me!
Reinette, I just read something very interesting about chemtrails and what they consist of. Chemcial companies use the skies as a dumping ground for their excess chemicals they trial and have to dispose of. These are dumped into the waters and soil and cause the proliferation of certain algae that can kill ocean organisms, and worse. They do this in measured doses so that the people cannot see its creeping effects. Everyone - please read this: https://mrnavac.blogspot.com/2021/09/truth-about-chemtrais.html
Reinette, have you seen this document?
https://drive.proton.me/urls/GQY3JKXZYG#0qrkZkOXeDXu