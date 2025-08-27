SkyWatchers,

Tonight at 6 pm Pacific, we’re gathering again for another Save Our Skies Swarm webinar, and this one promises to be especially timely. The head of the EPA, Lee Zeldin, has entered the geoengineering conversation, offering some sensible remarks and others that fall short.

We’ll be unpacking what he’s getting right, where he’s going off track, and what all of that means for those of us who keep looking up at the skies. We’ll also dissect what the current anti-geoengineering legislation being passed in states throughout the U.S. will, and won’t, do for our skies.

This will also be an opportunity to discuss what we see happening, or not happening, overhead right now, and to delve into questions about our Petition for Rulemaking and what it covers. We’re finalizing it as we speak, sending it out for edits and feedback, and your input is a critical part of shaping these next steps.

So consider this your invitation to pull up a chair, log on, and join the movement in motion. We’ll be live at 6:00 p.m. Pacific on Zoom, and the link is provided below. Let’s discuss what’s at stake, share our perspectives, and continue building the energy together. See you in the swarm tonight.



Meeting ID: 843 1305 9348 | Passcode: 283188

One tap mobile

+14086380968,,84313059348#,,,,*283188# US (San Jose)

+16694449171,,84313059348#,,,,*283188# US

And mark your calendar: we are exiting our summer schedule of one SOS Swarm webinar per month and moving back to bi‑monthly, on the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday.

See you all tonight!



Reinette

