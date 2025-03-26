Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar TONIGHT, Unlock the Skies: Your Guide to Decoding Contrails and Geoengineering

Remember that Substack video full of truth bombs that dropped on March 14th? Well, it stirred up quite the storm, and I can practically hear your minds buzzing with questions. So, TONIGHT we're diving headfirst into the eye of this atmospheric cyclone!

Your Personal Guide to Decoding the Heavens

At 6 PM Pacific, I'm going solo and will be taking you on a journey that will forever change how you look up. Forget about complex charts like radiosonde data and Appleman charts that makes your head spin – I'm about to hand you the skeleton key to unlock the secrets above.

I'll guide you, step-by-step, through the game-changing Windy.com "Contrail Finder" app that turns sky-reading from rocket science into child's play. You'll learn how to become a citizen scientist with just your eyes and a laptop, making daily sky observations easier than ever. And don't hold back – bring all your burning questions from my last post. No query is too big or small for this truth-teller. This session isn't just about education – it's about empowerment, arming you with the tools to see through the haze (both literal and figurative) that's been pulled over our eyes.

And if I don’t have your answer, I will find it!

THE MYSTERIOUS DUST FROM THE SKY!

Many of you have been eagerly waiting for us to delve into the mysterious dust that covered my front porch at the beginning of the year.

I wrote about it here:

Unfortunately, during our previous Save Our Skies swarm webinar two weeks ago, we didn't have the chance to share the lab results. Well, the wait is over! Tonight, we'll finally unravel the secrets behind what it was!

Get ready for some eye-opening revelations that will challenge everything you thought you knew about what's really happening in our atmosphere. This topic has been shrouded in mystery for far too long, and I can't wait to share our findings with you all.

Why This Matters More Than Ever

If you think our current skies are a mess, imagine what they'll look like in 25 years if we don't act now. Tonight's session isn't just about education – it's about empowerment. It's about arming you with the tools to see through the haze (both literal and figurative) that's been pulled over our eyes.

Your Ticket to the Truth

Here's your golden ticket to join the revolution…

Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar:

Zoom Link : https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89966943012?pwd=t4067hfJQA5bjcAdEwlGbbO6ukqzJb.1

Meeting ID : 899 6694 3012

Passcode: 223999

Don't miss this chance to become a sky-reading pro and join the ranks of those who refuse to let the wool be pulled over their eyes. See you at 6 PM Pacific for a mind-blowing session that will have you looking up with new eyes!

Remember, knowledge is power; tonight, we're cranking up the voltage.

Spread the word! Share this invite with anyone who's ever looked up and wondered what's really going on up there. The more eyes on the skies, the better!

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….