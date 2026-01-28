Before we get into it, a quick note: please only join tonight’s Save Our Skies Swarm webinar if you come with an open mind -- and a genuine desire to get to the bottom of what’s happening in our skies. Tonight isn’t about sides or slogans; it’s about evidence, data, and clear-eyed observation.

We’ll be parsing out key portions of our Petition for Rulemaking, piece by piece, to show you exactly why we’re calling on the government to act.

If you’re ready to question outdated assumptions and follow the facts wherever they lead, you’ll feel right at home.

If not -- no hard feelings, but this conversation probably isn’t for you.

JOIN US TONIGHT, 6 PM PACIFIC!

For decades, the public has been told a story that no longer matches the sky above our heads:

“There’s nothing to see. It has always been like this. It’s harmless.”

But if you’ve looked up lately and seen the persistent haze that turns blue skies milky white -- and wondered when “weather” started looking like a factory exhaust plume -- you’re not imagining things. You’re simply noticing what federal agencies have chosen not to measure.

The problem isn’t that people are asking questions. The problem is that the government has built an Information Void around modern aviation emissions -- and left the rest of us to fill in the blanks.

Today at 6 PM Pacific, I will host another Save Our Skies Swarm webinar with guest and co-petition author, Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com, unveiling the three physical realities driving our Petition for Rulemaking, better known as an aviation ultimatum. We’re moving beyond theory and into forensic atmospheric science.

WHAT WE’LL COVER

1. The 10,000% Data Discrepancy

The EPA’s aviation emissions data is off -- not by a rounding error, but by up to a 100-fold gap between official models and real-world measurements. We’ll show you the charts proving how the government’s pollution math belongs in science fiction, not policy.

2. The Aerosol Ceiling & the Theft of Sunlight

We’ve treated the sky like a dumping ground -- and it shows. Aviation exhaust is creating a persistent whitening layer that cuts solar productivity by up to 37%. That’s not just haze; that’s an uncompensated taking of America’s sunlight -- a theft from our food supply, our energy independence, and our future.

3. Biological Integrity: The Physics of the “Brain Bypass”

Ultrafine metallic aerosols from jet exhaust are not “smoke.” They’re nanoscale particles capable of crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier. This raises urgent questions about biological sovereignty -- the right to a body not saturated by someone else’s emissions.

We’re not here to peddle theories. We’re here to restore Atmospheric Domain Awareness and bring law and accountability into the 21st century sky.

Join the live Swarm webinar tonight at 6 PM Pacific.

ZOOM LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88173907696?pwd=FijwPZu43Cs0tgGQu7169GVIEZMnfV.1

Meeting ID: 881 7390 7696

Passcode: 267974

It’s time the law catches up to the sky we actually live under.

