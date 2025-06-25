Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

2h

https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/members-of-congress-bought-defense?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1300612&post_id=166825603&utm_campaign=email-po

while watching bombs drop from the sky consider this

4m

You see WAR is the biggest business always has been , guess who is financing it ? while all the selected officials who were placed profit from it This is why it never stops . ALL political officials who profited from this should immediately be charged with treason and crimes against humanity and get the death penalty . That is how you stop it and immediate proper use of military to arrest all BANKERS and family lines involved in endless war against ALL LIFE . Otherwise they will continue until we all go extinct.

