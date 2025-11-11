Dear Subscribers, Old and New,

I want to extend a warm welcome to all our new subscribers to the Foghorn Express and a heartfelt invitation to join tonight’s Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar at 6 PM Pacific.

Join us live, TONIGHT, at 6 PM Pacific via Zoom:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88173907696?pwd=FijwPZu43Cs0tgGQu7169GVIEZMnfV.1

Meeting ID: 881 7390 7696

Passcode: 267974

THE TIMES THEY ARE A CHANGIN’

For nearly twenty years, I’ve been sounding the alarm on geoengineering and atmospheric manipulation -- only to be humbled, again and again, by new information that has challenged even my own assumptions. Over time, it’s become clear to me that what we see overhead is not just one phenomenon, but two distinct processes unfolding in our skies -- each severe enough to demand its own inquiry, scrutiny, and response.

Tonight, I’ll be joined by meteorologist Jeff Ray , the man who first opened my eyes nearly two years ago to what is -- and what is not -- taking place in the upper atmosphere. Our discussion may challenge certain narratives long held within the anti-geoengineering movement, but I ask that you come with curiosity and an open mind. This work is not about defending positions -- it’s about getting closer to the truth.

TWO POLLS: WHAT DOES IT TELL US?

Recently, I conducted two back-to-back Save Our Skies polls for our Substack community, asking a simple question: “What have you noticed about the sky since the government shutdown?” The results, however, were anything but simple. The first wave of responses leaned heavily toward clear skies -- many reported a striking absence of streaks, almost as though someone had flipped a switch.

But in the latest poll, a distinct reversal took shape: despite the earlier clarity, those familiar streaks had returned in force, prompting a new round of questions and speculation.

Why the contradiction? Was it a trick of timing, or is there more to it than meets the eye? Tonight, meteorologist Jeff Ray will be joining us to help untangle these sky puzzles and explain why our perceptions -- and the patterns themselves -- can shift so suddenly. Stay tuned for some long-overdue clarity.

PREVIEW BEFORE YOU SKY DIVE IN

If you are not familiar with Save Our Skies' work over the last two years, or that of Jim Lee, who has also opened my eyes, you may want to preview a previous Save Our Skies webinar here, where I get into the nitty-gritty of what is and isn’t happening in the skies.:

Then, again, join us live, TONIGHT, at 6 PM Pacific via Zoom:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88173907696?pwd=FijwPZu43Cs0tgGQu7169GVIEZMnfV.1

Meeting ID: 881 7390 7696

Passcode: 267974

See you tonight under our shared sky.



OTHER RELATED COLUMNS:

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated.