Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crystal Cartmell's avatar
Crystal Cartmell
4h

i witness jets spraying long lasting chemtrails flying up and down 70 degree angles all the time- these are not commercial jets. I live in Bloomington, IN in close proximity to 2 military bases. What is the explanation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture