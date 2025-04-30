Hello Sky-Watchers!

Ready to swap confusion for clarity and rumor for real data? Then set your alarms and mark your calendars—tonight at 6 PM Pacific, it’s time for another round of the Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar, where we cut through the fog (and the contrails) with a healthy dose of fact-checking, myth-busting, and a dash of “did they really just say that?”

What’s on the Radar Tonight?

Why the “coal fly ash in the sky” theory doesn’t hold water- and what the latest evidence actually shows.

The state of the anti-geoengineering movement- where it’s making waves, where it’s stuck in the mud, and why the sulfur dioxide blame game is missing the mark.

The real story behind those persistent streaks overhead is that commercial jet fuel, not secret spraying, is the main culprit. Even RFK Jr. is catching on (but still a bit off the mark), echoing what folks like Jim Lee have been shouting from the rooftops for years….

If you’ve ever wondered why the anti-geoengineering world seems to be running in circles (or X’s, if you’re watching the skies), tonight we’ll break down how commercial aviation is the elephant in the room- unintentionally geoengineering our atmosphere while most legislation and activism are chasing shadows.

We’ll also show you how to use new tools like the Windy.com contrail plugin to become your own sky detective- no meteorology degree required.

Expect:

No chemtrail pilot confessions, no gag orders, no recycled conspiracy memes- just hard data, clear explanations, and a few truthbombs that might just blow your mind (in the best way).

A chance to ask questions, share observations, and connect with a community as passionate about blue skies as you are.

Why Show Up?

The only way to get our blue skies back is to get the facts straight- and that starts with us having a real conversation. The misinformation swirling around geoengineering isn’t just confusing; it’s counterproductive. If you want to be part of the solution (and maybe have a few laughs along the way), this is the place to be.

How to Join:

Time: Apr 30, 2025 06:00 PM Pacific Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81459091348?pwd=N52rAsGWI5MTWdy2HsjvbnSgvr6bQm.1 Meeting ID: 814 5909 1348 Passcode: 639521

Bring your questions, your skepticism, and your sense of humor. Let’s clear the air, literally and figuratively.

See you under the (hopefully bluer) skies tonight!

P.S. If you find these webinars and articles enlightening, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It’s less than the price of a cup of coffee a month, and it keeps this community thriving and independent.

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….

Share

Tip Jar!