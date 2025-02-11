Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar TONIGHT, 6 PM PST
Join us to learn more about reading FlightRadar 24, confronting the pilots that toxify our skies, our legal pursuits, and more!
Join us TONIGHT for another round of our Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar at 6 PM PST! We'll be diving deep into the world of geoengineering and cloud seeding, and its impact on our environment.
Kathryn Saari will be joining us for this webinar. She'll be sharing her expertise on reading FlightRadar24 and discussing her recent confrontations with pilots, as featured in last week's Substack post.
SOS SWARM WEBINAR:
Tonight, February 11, 2025
Time: 6 PM PST
Link: https://tinyurl.com/26ysfaj3
Meeting ID: 852 4289 7498
Passcode: 089341
Don't miss this opportunity to engage in crucial discussions about our skies. I look forward to seeing you!
I've been documenting (writing, pictures and videos) our weather and skies where I live in both Belgium and Germany ever since I've noticed the despicable changes in our weather, several years ago. In Belgium the spraying is relentless. Hardly a day goes by without spraying and for months now, the cloud coverage is so thick and unending there's no telling what is going on above it. We never get to see the sun without clouds in front of it. Never. This is not the same in the Pyrenees. Last year we vacationed there for 3 weeks and the sky was tearfully wondrous and beautiful, every day we were there. Perhaps something to do with altitude? French regulation?
Before I knew anything about geoengineering, I thought there may have been a connection with flights. How was it that airlines did NOT go out of business when everything was shut down during co? I also caught an article about empty flights leaving Brussels and later heard a story from a whistleblower about pilots and their knowledge of everything on board. Everything!
Living outside of Brussels gave me plenty of opportunity to observe flight patterns. We started using the app for Radar to see if these were commercial flights that were spraying and they were according to the app. (The app has since changed and we no longer can receive this information.)
Admittedly, my husband stopped being "interested" in the subject once we found how dubious it was. I have not. My empty social agenda is all the proof I need of, The Crazy American always taking pictures of the sky and complaining about the weather. (Insert cheeky emoji of your choice.) Good thing politicians can't choose their constituents.
I won't stop until they do.
Thank you for having this sounding board. If there is anything I can do from this side of the ocean, let me know.