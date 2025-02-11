Join us TONIGHT for another round of our Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar at 6 PM PST! We'll be diving deep into the world of geoengineering and cloud seeding, and its impact on our environment.

Kathryn Saari will be joining us for this webinar. She'll be sharing her expertise on reading FlightRadar24 and discussing her recent confrontations with pilots, as featured in last week's Substack post.

SOS SWARM WEBINAR:

Tonight, February 11, 2025

Time: 6 PM PST

Link: https://tinyurl.com/26ysfaj3

Meeting ID: 852 4289 7498

Passcode: 089341

Don't miss this opportunity to engage in crucial discussions about our skies. I look forward to seeing you!

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….