She Took on the Federal Government... and Won. Now She's Sounding the Alarm Again.

There are people in this movement who talk about health freedom, and then there are people who fight for it, in courtrooms, in the halls of power, and yes, sometimes at the cost of friendships and reputation.

Leslie Manookian is the latter.

As the founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, Leslie is the woman whose organization stopped the federal mask mandate on airplanes, trains, and buses in 2022. She’s a former Wall Street executive turned award-winning filmmaker who was producing vax documentaries before most people even knew they needed to be asking questions. And more recently, she became one of our co-petitioners on GenSeven’s EPA Petition for Rulemaking, which, I have to tell you, took real courage, because changing your publicly stated position on something never comes without a price.

Share

In fact, Leslie was the very first person to read our EPA Petition for Rulemaking, back when it was still a rough, 90-page document that hadn’t yet found its shape. She didn’t have to say yes. She had plenty of her own battles to fight. But she read it, she sat with it, and something clicked. She realized the issue was bigger and more nuanced than she’d previously understood, and rather than quietly update her thinking, she did something rare: she said so publicly, signed on, and got to work.

That’s the kind of person Leslie Manookian is.

That’s actually one of the things I love most about this conversation. We go there. We talk about what it costs to say “I was wrong,” and why that kind of intellectual honesty might be the most radical act left in this movement.

But we also get into what’s happening right now on the health freedom front that most people think has been settled. Spoiler: it hasn’t. Not by a long shot. From jaw-dropping Supreme Court decisions to a $1.2 billion Pfizer deal that should have every one of us furious, to the AI data center takeover of our medical privacy… Leslie lays it all out, and none of it is pretty.

If you aren’t already awake, this is your wake-up call.

OTHER RELATED POSTS:

TWO YEARS. ONE PETITION. FIVE THOUSAND WITNESSES.

Inside: the full Petition, the webinar they tried to take down, and the two hours that changed everything.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated.