Signal & Shield

Charles Frohman of the National Health Federation (NHF) joins me to discuss the hot-button topics of 5G, EMF, and current health freedom legislation. This timely discussion explores regulatory failures, grassroots activism, and the ongoing debate over the hidden risks of wireless technology.

The NHF, which has been on the front lines of health freedom for over 70 years, has evolved from vaccine transparency campaigns to squaring off against the digital coercion trap lurking behind every 5G antenna. Frohman also champions empowering patients to demand transparency, compare outcomes, and resist the pharmaceutical assembly line, opting for cash payments and alternative treatments over pill-peddling orthodoxy.

5G & EMF: POLICY AND PUBLIC HEALTH

Frohman outlines pressing concerns about wireless infrastructure and the current standards for radiofrequency radiation. He highlights the continued rollout of 5G and the potential health risks associated with electromagnetic fields, pointing out that recent policy proposals call for updated safety guidelines, community oversight, and the FCC’s failure to act.



With the help of Charles Frohman and the NHF, you have an opportunity to engage your local congressional representatives regarding the rollout of 5G and the need for broadband. If you are interested, listen to this interview and connect with the NHF, HERE.

PATIENT CHOICE AND EMERGING LEGISLATION

We cover patient empowerment, including bills that promote alternatives to traditional licensing and the expansion of treatment options through competitive certification models. We examine how these changes may affect healthcare access and quality, as well as recent state-level legislative efforts aimed at promoting patient autonomy.

THE FUTURE OF HEALTH FREEDOM

Lastly, we also get into food standardization, digital identification, and the role of wireless technology in shaping the future of public health. Frohman emphasizes the importance of citizen involvement and lobbying to protect health freedom in a rapidly changing environment.

To better understand the role you can play in defending ourselves from a host of different dangerous encroachments, hit the play button now!

This conversation addresses the most relevant developments, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of how technology, policy, and advocacy intersect in today’s health debate.

Join us, and find out the latest!

