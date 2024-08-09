One of my Substack subscribers wrote the book "Psychopath Proof; Identifying Psychopathic Communication."

I read the book from cover to cover, and I had no idea how many psychopaths I have and continue to endure throughout my life.

The author, The Rogue Hypnotist, exposes the unsettling reality of how charming and manipulative individuals often rise to power, masquerading as moral leaders while inflicting harm on the empathetic masses. The book highlights the need for vigilance in recognizing the signs of psychopathic behavior, emphasizing that these individuals are not merely misguided but irredeemable agents of chaos. By understanding their tactics and motivations, readers are empowered to protect themselves and society from the destructive influence of these predators, who thrive on manipulation and the suffering of others.

I recommend you read this book as well. We're living in a snake pit, and it will help you better navigate this mad world.

In the grand theater of politics, it seems we've cast a troupe of characters who could give Shakespeare's Iago (known for his cunning and deceitful nature) a run for his money. Our government, it appears, is a veritable breeding ground for psychopaths—those charming, smooth-talking individuals who can hypnotize a room with their words, much like a cobra does with its prey. They come across as the most moral people you know, often playing the victim card with Oscar-worthy performances.

We are seeing this play out currently with the political hyena known as Kamala Harris and the psychopath of the century who is leading us into WWIII, Bibi Netanyahu.

These political thespians have mastered the art of deception, a skill honed through years of pretending to be the saviors of society. They are the ultimate opportunists, creating chaos only to swoop in with solutions that never seem to solve anything. Their modus operandi is to flatter, charm, lie, and then lie again until your guard is down, and then, like a snake, they strike.

Their food is fear.

In the world of governance, these psychopaths thrive. They are drawn to positions of power where they can manipulate systems and individuals to their advantage. Policies that lead to societal upheaval are their bread and butter, and they revel in the constant change that leaves the rest of us spinning. Their charm is superficial, their understanding shallow, but they have an uncanny ability to appear respectable to the uninitiated.

The key to identifying these political psychopaths is to focus on their actions rather than their words. Transparency and accountability are the kryptonite to their supervillain-like tendencies. By recognizing the signs of psychopathic behavior—superficial charm, manipulative tactics, and a penchant for chaos—we can work towards a more stable and empathetic future.

We have failed miserably at this, and because of that, we are witnessing a global psychopathic takeover.

Six factors often act as a prelude to a full psychopathic takeover: Any forces in society that attack freedom of speech, freedom of inquiry, freedom of criticism, etc. Common sense disappears on a wide scale. Social order itself collapses. Justice vanishes. Cultural primitivism exists, is imported, or resurfaced. Psychologically limited, demented, and weak leadership occurs.

These leaders often exhibit a "savior complex," positioning themselves as the only ones capable of solving the very problems they create. Their behavior is marked by a lack of genuine emotional depth, as they are often described as "dead on the inside," experiencing only a range of anger. This emotional void allows them to exploit others without remorse.

In their quest for power, they are adept at creating environments of constant change, which they thrive in while demoralizing the masses — think Covid. They use flattery, superficial understanding, and a knack for making others feel special (think on the campaign trail), only to betray their constituents later. Their tactics are as old as time, yet they continue to be effective in a world that values style over substance.

To avoid electing these psychopathic leaders, voters must focus on actions rather than words—watch their actions like hawks—ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. Recognizing the signs of psychopathic behavior can help society work towards a more empathetic and stable future. Ultimately, it's our job to identify and remove these individuals from positions of power, as they are irredeemable and thrive on the destruction they cause.

Psychopaths in power are often highly mobile and nomadic, moving from one position to another to evade consequences for their actions. They may establish charities or engage in philanthropic activities as a cover for their true intentions, using these fronts to gain access to resources and manipulate others. This behavior indicates their parasitic nature, as they seek to exploit the goodwill of others while offering little in return.

The impact of psychopathic behavior extends beyond individual interactions; it can shape entire organizations and societies. When psychopaths infiltrate systems of power, they often initiate a process of systemic collapse. Performance declines, scandals emerge, and the organization's overall morale suffers. This deterioration is usually masked by the psychopath's ability to present themselves as dynamic problem solvers, further complicating efforts to address the underlying issues.

We see this with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who states that the country remains on "high alert" following violent protests while advocating for implementing biometrics as a "response.

The allure of the psychopath lies in their ability to promise a better future. How many times have we seen this during an election cycle? They are experts at making others feel optimistic, even when their actions suggest otherwise. This skill can lead to a cycle of dependency, where victims become increasingly reliant on the promises of the psychopath despite a lack of tangible results.

The book Psychopath Proof doesn't have an answer on how to wrangle a psychopath. Still, it highlights that understanding the nature of psychopathy is crucial for identifying and mitigating its impact on society. By recognizing the signs of psychopathic behavior, individuals can better protect themselves and their communities from the destructive influence of these individuals.

Only through awareness and action can society hope to confront and dismantle the systems that allow psychopathy to thrive.

