Citizens of California and the U.S., the time for action is now! Our skies are under siege, and we're not taking it lying down. Tonight at 6 PM Pacific, join us for our first Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar of 2025, where we'll unveil a few points of our legal strategy to challenge the unbridled geoengineering activities polluting our air, water, and soil.

After a year of activism—collecting rain samples, empowering citizens with Notices of Liability, decoding the skies, and filing strategic public records requests—we are making a bold, transformative leap forward.

We're legally challenging the big guns for failing to protect us from the harmful effects of these aerial operations. Our legal team has crafted a powerful complaint that exposes the dangers of heavy metal contamination, and more, and demands immediate action.

While I can’t share the nitty-gritty details of this, we can give you a 30,000-foot overview.

Join us TONIGHT at 6 PM, Pacific Time.

Join Zoom Meeting LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87803240839?pwd=bRGZHBV9mPSpAdIDypdAnSEkBYxnW5.1

Meeting ID: 878 0324 0839

Passcode: 380521

We will do this, but we can't do this alone. Join us tonight, and I will share what I can!

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of history in the making. Join us tonight and learn how to work together to expose the truth, protect our health, and preserve our environment for future generations.

Remember, information is power, and together, we have the power to stop the unseen corruption that's literally raining down on us.

See you at the webinar!

