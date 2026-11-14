America’s air traffic system shuts down, Microsoft suffers a global meltdown, and a nationwide emergency alert test looms. Have we become so technologically dependent that our way of life is now vulnerable to the very systems designed to improve it?

UPDATE, NOVEMBER 14th: The consequences of Friday’s nationwide FAA grounding are continuing into a second day. By Saturday morning, more than 3,300 additional flights had been canceled and over 1,000 delayed, bringing the two-day cancellation total to more than 12,500. Although the nationwide ground stop was lifted Friday evening, airlines are struggling to reposition aircraft and crews, illustrating how a relatively brief infrastructure failure can produce disruptions lasting well beyond the original emergency. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has also warned that similar failures could occur again unless the nation’s aging air traffic control systems are upgraded.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

The FAA grounded departing flights nationwide on November 13 , after unreliable radar and communications data disrupted the nation’s air traffic control network. The shutdown lasted approximately four and a half hours, delaying thousands of flights and stranding travelers.

Aging technology brought American aviation to a standstill. Federal officials blamed overloaded telecommunications equipment during infrastructure modernization, reporting no evidence of a cyberattack. How could such a critical system be so vulnerable?

The FAA’s new SMART system had expanded nationwide just three days earlier. SMART analyzes approximately 200 streams of aviation data. Officials deny it caused the shutdown, but the timing has intensified questions about technological dependence and infrastructure oversight.

Microsoft suffered a massive global meltdown on November 12. Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, and other services experienced disruptions as server failures and overloaded infrastructure affected users across dozens of countries.

Outage complaints spread across dozens of digital platforms. A widely circulated Downdetector graphic showed simultaneous spikes involving approximately 30 services, although user complaints do not establish that every platform independently failed.

A tanker struck and capsized a Mississippi riverboat near New Orleans. Investigators are examining a possible steering failure. Remarkably, the FAA grounding reportedly delayed federal investigators traveling to the accident scene, illustrating how unrelated emergencies can become interconnected.

The Pentagon is reportedly preparing for 90-day infrastructure disruptions. Under the Trump administration’s FORTRESS America initiative, major military installations are being considered for extended independent operation, while governments across Europe have urged civilians to maintain emergency supplies for at least 72 hours.

November 17 brings a nationwide emergency alert test. FEMA and the FCC have scheduled the test amid growing online speculation about prolonged blackouts. No verified evidence establishes that a nationwide power outage is planned or imminent.

The bigger question: Are we becoming dangerously dependent on centralized technology? From air traffic control to banking, communications, and emergency services, our essential systems are increasingly interconnected. Perhaps SMART really stands for Systems Made Alarmingly Reliant on Technology. And perhaps genuine resilience begins with restoring local independence before the next major failure.

I don’t know about you, but I’m growing weary of watching one supposedly sophisticated system after another malfunction, leaving millions of Americans wondering what on earth is happening and whether anyone is actually in control.

We’ve spent decades being told that connecting everything, automating everything, and moving more of our lives into the digital world would make society safer, more efficient, and more resilient. Yet the events of November 12th and 13th have given us another reason to question whether we’ve been moving in precisely the wrong direction.

Within roughly 48 hours, Microsoft experienced a massive global service disruption, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded departing flights across the United States, and a tanker struck a passenger riverboat on the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, reports circulated of problems accessing numerous digital platforms and retail payment systems.

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Watching so many essential systems experience trouble in such a short period raises questions that deserve more than a passing explanation and a promise that everything will soon return to normal.

What concerns me most isn’t simply whether these failures were accidental or deliberate. It’s that we have built a society in which an equipment malfunction, a software error, or an overloaded server can disrupt the lives of people thousands of miles away, most of whom have absolutely no control over the systems upon which they depend.



And as we approach November 17th, with a nationwide emergency alert test scheduled and increasingly alarming predictions circulating on social media about a possible global blackout lasting anywhere from 3 to 90 days, I think it’s time we examine just how much independence we’ve surrendered in the name of technological progress.

THE DAY AMERICA COULDN’T FLY

In case you missed it yesterday, on Friday, November 13th (oh, the irony), the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop after air traffic controllers began encountering unreliable radar information and communications data. The problems reportedly started around 3:36 p.m. Eastern, eventually affecting the telecommunications network serving all 22 regional air traffic control centers. Departures were halted nationwide for approximately four and a half hours, disrupting thousands of flights, stranding passengers, and sending airline schedules into disarray.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later explained that aging analog telecommunications switches and routers had become overloaded during an infrastructure modernization effort — I like how Duffy blamed it on the analogue.

According to the Department of Transportation, newly installed IP-based equipment continued functioning, while older components struggled to handle the transition. Officials reported no evidence of a malicious cyberattack, and the FAA eventually lifted the nationwide ground stop around 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

What strikes me about this explanation is that we are not talking about some obscure piece of technology serving a handful of people. We’re talking about the infrastructure responsible for coordinating one of the busiest aviation systems in the world. Commercial aviation is essential to our economy, our supply chains, emergency transportation, and the movement of millions of Americans.

On a sidenote, I can only imagine the absolute chaos air traffic controllers must have faced last night as they worked to manage and safely land thousands of airliners throughout the evening.

How many billions have we spent modernizing aviation infrastructure, and how much of that investment has gone toward ensuring that the existing system can continue operating safely during the transition? Were the vulnerabilities identified beforehand? What backup capacity existed, and why wasn’t it sufficient to prevent a nationwide shutdown? These are not unreasonable questions, particularly when taxpayers are repeatedly assured that technological modernization will produce safer and more dependable systems.

And then there’s the timing of the FAA’s latest technological announcement.



WELCOME TO SMART

And, yes, I always say SMART with tongue in cheek these days.

Just three days before the nationwide grounding, on November 10th, the FAA announced the expansion of its new SMART airspace-management technology across all 22 regional control centers. SMART stands for Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, a decision-support system designed to analyze approximately 200 information streams, including weather, aircraft movements, staffing, traffic patterns, and other operational conditions.

The technology is intended to help air traffic managers make faster, better-informed decisions, improving efficiency throughout the National Airspace System. In theory, that sounds reasonable enough. Nobody wants airplanes unnecessarily circling airports, burning additional fuel, or waiting on runways because information isn’t reaching the people who need it. But the increasing reliance on vast, interconnected technological systems is precisely what concerns me, particularly when the infrastructure supporting those systems is already showing signs of strain.

For the record, Secretary Duffy has stated that SMART was not responsible for Friday’s shutdown. According to federal officials, the system operates separately from the aging telecommunications equipment implicated in the failure, and the technology’s developer has denied any connection; however, I find the timing quite coincidental.

Nevertheless, I couldn’t help coming up with my own interpretation of the acronym, one that seems increasingly appropriate for the technological direction we’re heading.

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S.M.A.R.T.: Systems Made Alarmingly Reliant on Technology.

I realize the irony of criticizing technological dependence while sitting here using technology to communicate with thousands of readers, but that’s exactly the point.

I’m not advocating that we abandon modern tools or return to some romanticized version of the past. What I’m questioning is the wisdom of making nearly every essential function of modern life dependent upon increasingly centralized systems that ordinary people cannot operate, repair, or replace when something goes wrong.

There’s an enormous difference between technology that enhances our capabilities and technology that leaves us helpless without it. Unfortunately, I fear we’re losing sight of that distinction.

MICROSOFT’S MELTDOWN: WHEN THE CLOUD BECOMES THE PROBLEM

The trouble began well before Friday’s FAA grounding. On Thursday, November 12th, Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure experienced a major disruption affecting Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, and other services used by businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and individuals around the world. At the height of the incident, Downdetector recorded more than 138,000 Outlook-related complaints in the United States alone, with reports emerging across dozens of countries and territories.

One particularly revealing explanation of the outage circulated on social media, describing how a significant number of Microsoft servers became unavailable, forcing their workloads onto the remaining servers. Those surviving machines then struggled to handle the additional traffic, producing further problems as engineers attempted to stabilize the network. Microsoft’s own technical updates described a similar pattern involving failed health checks, unavailable servers, overloaded infrastructure, and attempts to redistribute traffic.

Microsoft subsequently attributed the disruption to problems associated with yet another network-capacity upgrade and subsequent network changes. The incident exposed a weakness that ought to concern anyone who has been assured that placing essential services in the cloud makes them inherently more reliable.

Cloud infrastructure is often promoted on the basis of redundancy, meaning that if one component fails, another can take its place. But redundancy isn’t particularly reassuring when failures spread through shared dependencies, and the remaining infrastructure cannot absorb the additional demand. The system may be extraordinarily sophisticated, but sophistication doesn’t necessarily guarantee resilience.

A widely circulated Downdetector graphic illustrated the scale of user complaints during Thursday’s disruption, showing spikes involving approximately 30 digital services, including Microsoft products, Google, Amazon, Cloudflare, Zoom, social media platforms, and various other online services.

The graphic offers a revealing snapshot of just how thoroughly our daily lives have become entwined with a relatively small number of digital platforms. Businesses cannot access correspondence, employees cannot reach essential applications, institutions struggle with administrative functions, and individuals suddenly discover how many ordinary activities require infrastructure located somewhere beyond their reach.

We’ve gradually replaced countless independent systems with a smaller number of enormous digital networks, often without appreciating the consequences of concentrating so much essential activity in so few places. What once might have been a localized problem can now become an international disruption, affecting people who have never heard of the equipment, software, or company responsible for the original failure.

A COLLISION ON THE MISSISSIPPI, AND AN UNEXPECTED CONNECTION

Meanwhile, in New Orleans, the tanker Atlantic Asphalt struck the docked passenger riverboat American Heritage, causing the vessel to capsize. Passengers and crew were rescued, and investigators began examining the possibility of a steering failure aboard the tanker. There is no verified evidence connecting the collision to a cyberattack…. but all of these incidents are on my suspect list.

Now, what caught my attention was a subsequent report indicating that National Transportation Safety Board investigators were delayed in reaching the accident scene because of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop. Here were two apparently unrelated events, an aviation communications failure and a maritime collision, suddenly intersecting because the federal agency responsible for investigating the collision depended upon the very transportation system experiencing the disruption.

That small detail may be one of the most revealing aspects of the entire story.

We tend to think of aviation, maritime transportation, banking, communications, and emergency services as separate sectors, each with its own infrastructure and safeguards. In reality, they are woven together through layers of shared services and dependencies, many of which remain invisible until something breaks.

This is precisely why infrastructure resilience cannot be measured solely by whether an individual system performs efficiently under ordinary conditions. We also need to understand what happens when that system fails, which other operations depend upon it, and whether those operations can continue functioning independently.

NOVEMBER 17TH: EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS OR SOMETHING MORE?

Adding to the unease surrounding these events is the approaching date of November 17th, when FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission have scheduled a nationwide Emergency Alert System test at 2:20 p.m. Eastern. Although the test was announced well before this week’s disruptions, its timing has fueled considerable speculation online, particularly in light of recent government announcements concerning the possibility of prolonged power grid failures.

On September 30th, the Trump administration announced a Pentagon initiative called FORTRESS America, intended to strengthen the ability of U.S. military installations to operate independently of civilian infrastructure. Then, on October 25th, Fox News reported that Pentagon planning documents outlined a goal of sustaining essential operations at major military bases for at least 90 days without outside support, including electricity, water, fuel, and communications.

The initiative reflects the military’s growing concern about the vulnerability of the nation’s electrical grid and other essential infrastructure.

Meanwhile, governments across Europe have been urging their populations to prepare for extended disruptions to essential services. In March 2025, the European Union introduced a preparedness strategy recommending that households maintain enough supplies to sustain themselves for at least 72 hours.

The United Kingdom followed with its Be Ready campaign in October 2026, encouraging residents to prepare for interruptions involving electricity, water, telecommunications, and other services. Several other European countries have issued similar guidance, with some recommending preparations lasting even longer.

When you consider these developments alongside this week’s extraordinary disruptions, it’s understandable why people are beginning to connect the dots.

On one hand, the Pentagon is reportedly planning for military installations to withstand up to 90 days without outside support, while governments elsewhere are encouraging civilians to prepare for at least three days of interrupted services.

On the other hand, we’re watching major technological and transportation systems experience significant failures, just days before a nationwide emergency communications test.

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The events over the last two days certainly raise questions about what governments anticipate, how vulnerable our infrastructure has become, and whether the American public is being adequately informed and prepared for the possibility of prolonged disruptions.

That doesn’t mean the underlying issue of emergency preparedness should be dismissed. In fact, I would argue that the disruptions of the past two days provide an excellent reason to examine whether our emergency communications systems, electrical infrastructure, and households are adequately prepared for prolonged interruptions.

There’s nothing unreasonable about keeping additional food, water, necessary medications, alternative communications equipment, and backup power available. Those are sensible precautions, particularly in regions vulnerable to severe weather, wildfires, earthquakes, or other emergencies.

What concerns me is that our increasingly interconnected infrastructure may be creating vulnerabilities that ordinary preparedness recommendations scarcely begin to address.

What happens to people who depend upon electronic banking when payment networks become unavailable? How do businesses operate when internet service disappears? Can essential government services continue functioning when cloud applications are inaccessible? And how many communities maintain effective communication alternatives that don’t require everyone to have a working smartphone and an active internet connection?

For that matter, how many Americans even know where to begin when the systems they rely upon suddenly stop working?

BY DESIGN, OR BY DEPENDENCE?

I understand why people are suspicious.

We’ve watched institutions make enormous promises about technological progress while simultaneously witnessing security breaches, infrastructure failures, inadequate oversight, and increasingly intrusive forms of digital management. Trust is not something that can be demanded from the public, particularly when the consequences of institutional decisions are so often borne by people who had no meaningful opportunity to participate in making them.

Some are asking whether the disruptions of November 12th and 13th were coordinated, perhaps intended to destabilize the public or demonstrate the vulnerability of American infrastructure. I must admit, as of late, I have felt like I am an ant living in an ant farm that is constantly getting shaken and rattled.

Yet I find myself returning to a different possibility, one that is arguably just as troubling because it doesn’t require anyone to deliberately sabotage anything.

What if we’ve built a society so dependent upon centralized systems that ordinary equipment failures are now capable of producing extraordinary consequences?

Think about how many aspects of daily life have changed within a single generation. We once maintained paper records, used cash more routinely, communicated through independent systems, and conducted many ordinary transactions without requiring an internet connection or access to a distant corporate server. Local businesses possessed more direct control over their operations, and communities maintained practical ways of functioning when outside services became unreliable.

Of course, those earlier systems had limitations of their own, and modern technology has brought enormous benefits. But somewhere along the way, we began treating independence, redundancy, and local control as inefficiencies to be eliminated rather than safeguards worth preserving.

We’ve become accustomed to trusting that somebody else has built sufficient backup capacity into the systems running our lives. Governments assure us that essential infrastructure is being modernized. Technology companies promise reliability and security. Financial institutions encourage increasingly digital transactions, and businesses migrate essential operations into centralized platforms because doing so is convenient and often less expensive.

Meanwhile, the consequences of system-wide failure continue to grow.

What I do know is that the concentration of essential services within increasingly complex networks creates vulnerabilities that deserve serious public scrutiny, regardless of whether the immediate cause is human error, aging equipment, software failure, or something malicious.

This isn’t simply a technology question. It’s a question about how much control individuals and communities should retain over the basic systems required to sustain everyday life.

What Would a Truly Intelligent Society Look Like?

WHAT WOULD A TRULY INTELLIGENT SOCIETY LOOK LIKE?

I have spent years advocating for greater local accountability, stronger communities, and more meaningful public involvement in the decisions shaping our future. The more I examine our growing dependence on centralized infrastructure, the more convinced I become that genuine resilience begins close to home, with communities that can produce some of their own food, maintain alternative communications, support local businesses, and rely upon one another when larger systems fail.

These aren’t radical ideas. They’re extraordinarily old-fashioned, rooted in the practical wisdom of generations who understood the importance of independence, cooperation, and local problem-solving. Nor does embracing these principles mean rejecting modern technology. It means demanding technology that serves us without making us helpless when it fails. We should be asking our elected officials whether their modernization projects genuinely strengthen our communities, whether adequate backup systems exist, and who is accountable when those systems break down.

The events of November 12th and 13th may ultimately prove to be unrelated incidents, but together they’ve exposed some uncomfortable questions about just how vulnerable our increasingly interconnected society has become. Perhaps our greatest danger isn’t that somebody might deliberately shut down the systems running our lives, but that we’ve become so dependent upon them that we can scarcely imagine functioning without them.

Which brings me back to my revised definition of SMART: Systems Made Alarmingly Reliant on Technology.

If we’re going to keep making everything smarter, perhaps it’s time we started making ourselves, our households, and our communities a little more independent. After all, the true measure of a resilient society isn’t how efficiently everything operates when conditions are perfect, but how well we can continue living when those conditions disappear.

And that’s a conversation Americans ought to be having long before the next system fails.

I welcome hearing from readers who experienced disruptions firsthand, particularly those involving retail payments, public services, or communications systems. Firsthand observations, documented timelines, and original records will help us separate what actually happened from the speculation surrounding these events.

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