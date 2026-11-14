Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Ty's avatar
Ty
3h

These "failures" are social conditioning and psychological warfare designed to manufacture chaos and get people to demand government "solutions" that have already been planned.

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Jane's avatar
Jane
3hEdited

Problem, Reaction, Solution

There must be "in fighting " at the top of the pyramid. Congress was pushing back on giving billions more to the DOT to update the air traffic control system.

I am sure this system will be used to replace the human air traffic controllers.

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