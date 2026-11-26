Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

On this day of gratitude, I want to take a moment to express how deeply thankful I am for all of you. Your encouragement, engagement, and generosity make this Substack and my advocacy work possible.

I’ve recorded a special Thanksgiving audio for you today. Whether you’re traveling, preparing a feast, or simply enjoying a quiet moment, I invite you to listen. It’s a little food for thought (no pun intended!) about some fascinating new science and the extraordinary power of simply being there for one another.

Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful Thanksgiving filled with laughter, meaningful connections, and countless reasons to be grateful.

With love and appreciation,

Reinette

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FOR THOSE WHO SIMPLY WANT TO ‘BUY ME A KO-FI, ‘ THERE IS A TIP JAR:

Tip Jar!