I recently hosted a Save Our Skies Swarm webinar that was truly eye-opening for many of our guests. With guests Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com and our meteorologist Jeff "Ray," we delved into the complexities of atmospheric science and the misconceptions plaguing the anti-geoengineering movement. I've been grappling with whether to discuss some of these controversial topics, but I feel it's imperative to speak the truth, even when it's difficult.

While I became aware of geoengineering somewhere around 2005-07, I've recently undergone a complete 180-degree shift in my understanding of geoengineering over the past two years thanks to Jim and other investigative minds. As a former two-time mayor and long-time activist, I've always been able to identify the real problems, gather the right people, and find solutions.

But the current narrative spinning around geoengineering is off course and has been for a long time. More than likely to cover for the petroleum and commercial aviation industry. The correct information, the truth questioning minds have uncovered, isn't getting out there as it should.

I want to be clear: I'm not attacking people, I'm focusing on facts. The misinformation in the anti-geoengineering world is misleading us, and as long as we continue to believe certain things, we'll never get to the truth, and our efforts will never be effective. I'm investing hundreds, if not thousands of hours into this fight because I believe it will ultimately lead to a win - blue skies again.

PROOF IS IN THE PUDDIN’

It was almost two years ago when Jeff "Ray" joined us as our SOS meteorologist. He was the one who began teaching me and others on our team about radiosonde data, which is collected every 12 hours around the world by releasing a radiosonde attached to a weather balloon into the atmosphere to gather data.

Share

With this daily data, Jeff initially told me he could predict the days we would and would not see what we are calling “chemtrails” that weren’t originating from clandestine programs, but commercial aviation. The vast majority of people on our Telegram channel wanted to shut Jeff down and not listen. Instead, I asked him to please prove it to me by telling me every morning what I should expect to see in the sky above my head.

For well over two weeks, Jeff nailed his predictions. What he told me I would see and wouldn't see were spot on. Since then, we have incorporated these teachings into our SOS Swarm webinars in the hopes of teaching people how to read the skies.

Sidenote: Our method will teach you to be able to ultimately identify any clandestine programs over your head.

The problem? Most people can't wrap their brains around this radiosonde information or don't have the time to learn. People didn't have the luxury, like I did, of having a Jeff at their disposal to prove the point that commercial aviation is producing the so-called chemtrails (aka persistent contrails)—until now.

Now, Windy.com has a “contrail” plug in app that can give you this information, real-time over your very own head. Don’t believe me? Test it yourself. Here’s an example of what it looks like:

(We will be providing a tutorial on this very soon. Stay tuned)

This is revolutionary, and that cannot be overstated. Why? Because it is a myth-buster and completely destroys the perpetuated narrative that there are millions of chemtrail-spraying planes creating all the chemtrails. This proves that the vast majority are coming from commercial aviation exhaust.

Why is this important? Because we have been so misguided over the years about what is really happening in our skies that we never had a chance to regain our blue skies and a healthy planet.

This is about to change.

Now, am I saying there are no clandestine geoengineering or weather manipulation programs going on at all? No. But those are the needle in the haystack, while commercial aviation is the number one perpetrator. Now, if you were the petroleum and the commercial aviation industry, wouldn't you want the public to be misled, looking at everything but their industries?

THIS is why I'm working on a petition for rulemaking to send to the FAA, Cal EPA, and EPA, backed by hundreds of studies (thanks to Jim Lee collecting the plethora of material) as our first step towards taking these failing agencies to court. When people attack me personally (or Jim, or Jeff, or others sharing this info) rather than addressing the data, they've already lost the debate because they can’t argue the facts.



I have a lot of skin in this game so I'm not wasting the precious years I have left of my life chasing rainbows and unicorns or dead ends. My objective isn't about ego, being right, or getting clicks - it's about uncovering the truth and seeing blue skies again before my final days.

(Btw, I got nailed earlier for saying the word “spray” when referring to the above… so being that language IS important, I now say spew)

As long as all the current legislation that is passing throughout the states does not address the "unintentional" geoengineer, also known as commercial aviation, we will never see the return of our blue skies.

CLEAR THE AIR WITH TRUTHBOMBS

In this most recent SOS Swarm webinar (recording at the top of the page), we tackled several pervasive myths. Contrary to viral claims, no one has ever confronted a "chemtrail pilot" - the recent widely circulated video actually shows an interaction with a woman and a cloud seeding pilot, which is a localized and targeted practice distinct from alleged widespread "chemtrail" operations.

While the woman confronting the pilot has made this clear on her Substack, the word “cloud seeding” is said maybe once or twice throughout dozens of interviews, and the hosts and conversation lead one to believe they are speaking of chemtrail pilots.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Share

Most people do not know the difference between chemtrail and cloud-seeding and this has lead to complete confusion and misdirection.

This false narrative has done a great deal of damage to the anti-geoengineering community, which is trying to get the truth out there and is, for the most part, silenced.

Nobody will ever have the ability to look at FlightRadar24, jump in their car, drive an hour, and confront a "chemtrail" pilot.

At best, you can confront a cloud-seeding pilot in your localized area, but since that viral confrontation happened, the cloud seeding pilots have started hiding their registration numbers, making it impossible for us to find out who they are anylonger. This, too, has been a great disservice.

GAGGIING THE GAG ORDER MYTH

In our SOS Swarm webinar we also dispelled the notion that meteorologists are under a "gag order" preventing them from discussing weather modification programs (Jim Lee dispelled this myth years ago, independently). The alleged "gag order" had nothing to do with silencing weather reporters and meteorologists, but instead was a Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) confidentiality agreement during union collective bargaining. This story continues to be spread by the original source as the supposed "reason" why the public doesn't know about these purported chemtrail programs. This has been used as the lynch-pin in a false narrative that weather modifying programs could not be shared by weather reporters with the public.

I know this for a fact because our legal team was pursuing this gag order as a first amendment violation, believing it was true, and once we connected to the lead PEER attorney, we came to find out there is no original gag order coming from the Federal government. The entire story was twisted to benefit a false narrative.

TO SPEW OR NOT TO SPEW, THAT IS THE QUESTION

Equally as important, I and our research/legal team have confirmed that high-bypass turbofan engines do indeed create persistent contrails (again, Jim Lee has been telling us this all along), challenging a cornerstone belief of many geoengineering theorists — a mis-informed theory I believed for yeeeeaaaars.

Don't listen to what I have to say; simply go onto ChatGPT, Grok, or any AI platform, and ask it yourself:

Can aviation high-bypass turbofan engines produce persistent contrails?

I did and this is the answer I got:

Yes, aviation high-bypass turbofan engines can indeed produce persistent contrails, and they are actually more likely to do so compared to older, low-bypass engines12. This is due to several factors: High-bypass turbofan engines have higher propulsion efficiency, which leads to a higher "contrail factor"2. This means they can form contrails at higher ambient temperatures and over a larger range of flight altitudes6. The exhaust from high-bypass engines mixes more efficiently with the surrounding air, encouraging the formation of contrails1. The larger amounts of bypass air in these engines lead to better mixing of the bypass and combustion air. Studies have shown that larger bypass ratios result in more frequent contrail production1. Modern airliners and business aircraft typically use engines with high bypass ratios. A classic study by Ulrich Schumann and Reinhold Busen in 2000 demonstrated that a newer Airbus A340 with high-bypass engines produced contrails more frequently than an older Boeing 707 with low-bypass engines under the same atmospheric conditions2. The persistence of contrails depends on atmospheric conditions such as temperature and humidity1. When conditions are right, contrails from high-bypass turbofan engines can persist for extended periods, potentially contributing to increased cloudiness and affecting climate3. It's worth noting that while high-bypass turbofan engines are more likely to produce contrails, any aircraft engine type can potentially create contrails under the right atmospheric conditions2. The key factors are the mixing of hot, moist exhaust gases with cooler ambient air at high altitudes where temperatures are low enough for ice crystal formation12.

THE CHALLENGE IS ON

I am challenging every single one of you to go onto THIS WEBSITE and click the page that provides a live model on which commercial aircraft are producing what kind of contrail, whether extended or short. You can click on any contrail and see exactly which aircraft is producing it.

This is mind-blowing and counters all the naysayers who are insisting this premise is wrong.

Here is an example of what it looks like:

While many scientists are focused on carbon emissions (another boondoggle), our attention needs to shift to the real concern: the sulfur and heavy metal particulate matter in our atmosphere stemming from jet fuel exhaust—which we are all finding in our rainwater lab results.

This is THE most significant global threat to our health and environment.

While the graph below shows the rise of CO2 emissions from aviation, it also provides an idea of what the rise of particulate matter from commercial aviation would be since 1940. It's a huge rise.

We do have solutions for our skies, but first, the facts have to be addressed. We have to stop perpetuating fear, myths, and misinformation that may provide likes, subscriptions, and income, but at the expense of truth and effectiveness.

Now, don’t get me wrong. When people hear me or others clarifying that the real perpetrators destroying our skies is commercial aviation (and military), general people become unhinged particularly after years and years of hearing the same story over and over again that these trails all derive from clandestine programs.

I had to drop every one of my preconceived notions of what I thought I was looking at in order for me to honestly and correctly address what is really going on in our skies.

If you really, really want to understand what is going on over our heads, I highly recommend Jim Lee’s recent Substack on the very topics I am discussing:

Anyone drafting legislation to stop geoengineering needs to scour this Substack article. Otherwise, after passing ineffective anti-geoengineering laws, you will sadly be proven to have missed the mark years from now.

A CLEAR APPROACH TO CLEAN SKIES

Our SOS approach emphasizes the need for rigorous scientific inquiry and evidence-based advocacy — thanks to the help of a lot of professional and inquiring minds assisting us. We're positioning ourselves at the forefront of the evolving geoengineering conversation, armed with data, determination, and a clear-eyed vision of our ultimate goal: the return of healthy, blue skies.

I hope you'll take the time to watch the full webinar, even if in chunks. It's mind-bending information that many haven't heard before, but it's crucial for understanding the reality of our changing atmosphere and how we can effectively address it.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….