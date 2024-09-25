Hey there, truth-seekers and sky-watchers!

It's time to put on your investigative hats and join us for a mind-bending SOS swarm webinar tonight at 6 pm PDT. You won't want to miss this one.

THE SKY IS FALLING

Have you ever looked up and seen something that made you do a double-take? Well, you're not alone. We're diving deep into the bizarre world of synthetic spiderweb-like substances raining down from above. This isn't some sci-fi movie plot - it's happening right here, right now, and it's not the first time.

Kathryn Saari and other concerned citizens in Central California recorded and collected similar synthetic webs falling from the sky last year. This video below is from yesterday!

Synthetic spider webs collected by Kathryn Saari that recently rained down in Central California…. again.

This same type of occurrence has happened throughout Europe, as Christian Oesch reported last year in our Substack interview from 2023.

WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON UP THERE?

It's time we connect the dots and uncover the truth behind these strange sky-born phenomena.

SPECIAL GUEST: CITIZEN LOBBYIST TARA THORNTON

Joining our webinar is none other than Tara Thornton from the Freedom Angels. This medical freedom advocacy powerhouse is here to shed light on some seriously important topics. She has been instrumental in befriending and teaching California legislators about vaccine dangers. This hasn’t been an easy endeavor, and the lessons she has learned along the way are not only extraordinarily valuable but can also be applied to geoengineering legislation and lobbying.

Tonight, we will cover the following to help you lobby like a pro:

Geoengineering legislation: How to go about it, and how not to.

How to choose the proper legislation for your state leaders.

The art of educating politicians without sending them running for the hills.

WHY YOU CAN’T AFFORD TO MISS THIS

1. Knowledge is power: The more we understand what's happening above our heads, the better equipped we are to take action.

2. Uncovering the hidden: We'll piece together information that mainstream sources will not touch with a ten-foot pole.

3. Learn how to become a solutionarian: Learn how to communicate effectively with your representatives about these crucial issues.

So, are you ready to pull back the curtain and peek behind the scenes at what's going on in our skies? Join us tonight and be part of the movement that's not afraid to ask tough questions, demand answers, and jump into action.

Remember, the truth is out there - and together, we will find it. See you at 6 pm PDT, Sky Warriors!

Also, remember to bring your curiosity and an open mind. We're about to venture into territory that will inspire you to take action!

JOIN US TONIGHT, 6 PM PDT! STREAMYARD LINK: https://streamyard.com/watch/XzE9amMkcKP2



You can find Freedom Angels at: https://www.freedom-angels.org/

And on X: https://twitter.com/FreedomAngels2

