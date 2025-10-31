Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jtache's avatar
Jtache
3d

I love it!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Reinette Senum
Maggie Joy's avatar
Maggie Joy
3d

Thank you, Reinette‼️ Your shift with "sounding the horn" is precisely what is needed at this time. You're brilliant, a fantastic listener, and YOU are much appreciated! Looking forward to your next post.

🙏🧡💪🌟

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Reinette Senum
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture