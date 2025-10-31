Subscribers, activists, and concerned citizens: I hear you loud and clear… like a foghorn.

In today’s flood of endless news, reports, podcasts, and urgent calls to action, it’s impossible to keep up with everything. I know you want the truth, the facts, the bottom line. But you want it fast. You want to stay informed without drowning in information.

Starting now, every Foghorn Express post will open with “Sounding The Horn: The Conductor’s Brief,” a lean, no-fluff summary of the key takeaways. Think of it as your whistle-stop tour through the critical points, perfect when you’re on the move or strapped for time.

Why this shift? Because I’ve been listening. You’re overwhelmed, and you need a sharper, more focused delivery that respects your time and your dedication, especially when the stakes for our freedoms and communities couldn’t be higher…. and I want you to hear me, loud and clear, when I sound the alarm.

So, the Foghorn Express is here to accommodate you with fast, clear, and impactful updates that arm you with everything you need to sound the alarm and take action.

That’s why I’m rolling out a new format designed just for you:

The essential point you need to know, right up front.

A few key insights or warnings that add context.

The critical call to action or background you can’t afford to miss.

And sometimes, a timely detail or fresh perspective that’s urgent.

Think of it as your whistle-stop summary; quick enough to fit into your busiest moments, giving you a solid grasp of the story without the fluff.

THE TRACK AHEAD

This section is where the whole story unfolds. After the quick takeaways, dive deeper into the detailed analysis, investigative insights, and rich context that bring the topic to life. It’s your space to explore the nuances, hear expert voices and personal commentary, and understand the bigger picture, perfect for when you have time to settle in and get the full story behind the headlines.

This change is about respecting your time, giving you the tools to stay informed, and keeping you ready to act on your schedule.

Thanks for taking part in this journey. Your commitment means everything. I’m honored to sound the horn for you.

Stay sharp. Stay loud.

Reinette Senum The Foghorn

