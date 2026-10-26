SPENCER PRATT, CRITICIZING ZIONISM IS NOT THE SAME AS HATING JEWS

Former L.A. Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt (who I was cheering for, btw) begins his latest Substack by telling us that anyone who studies history knows antisemitism is the symptom of a dying society. Really? Is that what brought down the Roman Empire? Was antisemitism responsible for the collapse of the Mayan civilization, the Soviet Union, or, more recently, Venezuela?

As you can imagine, I have a few things to say about this….

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Spencer Pratt argues that antisemitism is a symptom of a dying society, portraying much of today’s criticism of Israel and Zionism as hatred of Jews. But are we confusing legitimate political scrutiny with religious bigotry?

Judaism and Zionism are not synonymous. Zionism is a political movement supported by Jews, Christians, and secular individuals alike. Christian Zionists are among Israel’s most influential political supporters in America.

Pratt claims China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and even Liberia spend more lobbying Washington than Israel. What he leaves out is that foreign lobbying and American campaign spending are two entirely different systems.

AIPAC’s affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, had spent approximately $53.6 million influencing congressional elections by August 21, 2026, making it the largest outside spender at that point. That money doesn’t appear in the foreign-lobbying figures Pratt cites.

AIPAC recently announced it would end direct candidate contributions and endorsements after the 2026 midterms, while continuing political activity through other channels, including its super PAC. Its influence is not necessarily disappearing.

The devastation in Gaza has fueled worldwide outrage. UN investigators and human rights organizations have accused Israel of genocide, allegations Israel rejects. Demanding accountability for civilian suffering and military actions is not inherently antisemitic.

Jewish Americans should not be blamed for the decisions of Israel’s government, just as Christians should not be blamed for every policy advanced by Christian Zionists. Responsibility belongs to the individuals and institutions exercising power.

Like most historians, you may recall, some societies fell under the weight of political instability, military pressures, economic troubles, and a government that could no longer hold its empire together. The Mayan civilization suffered devastating droughts, warfare, and political upheaval. The Soviet Union imploded under economic stagnation, political disintegration, and a loss of public confidence. And Venezuela? Government mismanagement, corruption, oil dependency, hyperinflation, and international sanctions helped destroy what had once been one of the wealthiest nations in Latin America.

Spencer Pratt, former LA mayoral candidate

None of these collapses can credibly be explained by antisemitism. And while history certainly teaches us that scapegoating minorities is dangerous, it also teaches us that societies fall when political power becomes concentrated, institutions lose accountability, and governments stop serving the people they supposedly represent.

Which brings me to what I believe is the glaring problem with Pratt’s argument.

We are not talking about Jews as a people. We are talking about political power, political Zionism, American foreign policy, and the organizations spending enormous sums of money to influence it.

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There is an enormous difference, and I find it increasingly disturbing that people who should know better insist on blurring that distinction.

Pratt spends a considerable amount of time discussing the extraordinary success of Jewish Americans in banking, entertainment, business, and science. He points to Hollywood’s Jewish founders, billionaires, Nobel Prize winners, and entrepreneurs as evidence that much of the resentment directed toward Jews comes from jealousy and personal failure.

Well, I don’t begrudge anybody their success. And I certainly don’t believe that someone’s religion or ancestry makes their accomplishments suspicious. The history of Jewish immigrants helping build Hollywood is fascinating, and their contributions to American culture are undeniable. But none of that answers the political questions being raised today.

And that includes Zionism.

Zionism is a political movement rooted in support for a Jewish national homeland, historically in Palestine, and today generally associated with support for the state of Israel. It has Jewish supporters, Jewish critics, Christian supporters, and secular supporters. It is not synonymous with Judaism, and some Jewish people oppose Zionism just as there are Christians who embrace it.

In fact, one of the most overlooked aspects of the entire conversation is the influence of Christian Zionism in American politics. Evangelical Christians are among Israel’s strongest religious supporters, and their political influence reaches deep into the Republican Party. When Americans question our government’s near-unconditional support for Israel, they are not simply questioning the actions of Jewish Americans. They are questioning a much larger political alliance, one that crosses religious, financial, and partisan boundaries.

And isn’t that precisely where our attention should be?

Because when we make Jewish identity the explanation for the actions of politicians, governments, and lobbying organizations, we end up blaming millions of people who have absolutely nothing to do with those decisions. Jews should not become scapegoats for the conduct of Israel’s government, any more than Christians should be held collectively responsible for every American war.

But neither should accusations of antisemitism become a shield that protects powerful political organizations from public scrutiny.

Now, let’s talk about AIPAC, because this is where Pratt’s argument really begins to fall apart.

Pratt points out that countries such as China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and even Liberia spend more money on foreign lobbying in Washington than Israel. He uses this comparison to suggest that criticism of AIPAC is irrational, perhaps even evidence of an antisemitic obsession.

There’s just one very important problem with that argument.

He is comparing two fundamentally different political funding systems.

Foreign governments and foreign interests report certain lobbying and influence activities under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA. Those disclosures can include spending on public relations, tourism promotion, trade, lobbying, and other activities.

AIPAC, on the other hand, is an American political organization supported by American donors. It has operated through a traditional political action committee and an affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, which can spend unlimited amounts independently supporting or opposing candidates.

In other words, the foreign-lobbying figures Pratt cites do not measure the same thing as AIPAC’s electoral spending.

And here is what I find most remarkable.

By August 21, 2026, United Democracy Project had already spent approximately $53.6 million on independent expenditures, making it the largest outside spender in the congressional midterm elections at that point. By June, the organization had raised approximately $104 million during the 2026 election cycle.

This is money spent to help elect or defeat American politicians. Not money spent promoting tourism, encouraging trade, or marketing a foreign country’s products.

Now, just days ago, AIPAC announced it would discontinue direct candidate contributions and endorsements after the 2026 elections while continuing other political fundraising activities and maintaining its super PAC.

So when Pratt cites Israel’s relatively modest position in the foreign-lobbying rankings, he is overlooking a major source of pro-Israel electoral influence that operates outside those figures.

And that distinction matters enormously.

Does this prove Israel secretly controls Washington? Of course not. Does it prove that every politician who receives AIPAC-related support has been completely bought? Soft no on that one. But it absolutely raises legitimate questions about how American elections are financed, how our foreign policy is shaped, and whether our elected representatives are sufficiently independent of powerful special interests.

I would ask those same questions about the defense industry, pharmaceutical companies, Wall Street, Saudi Arabia, China, or any other powerful interest attempting to shape American policy.

Why should AIPAC be exempt?

And now we come to the part of Pratt’s argument that troubles me most.

He suggests that the anger directed toward Israel is largely driven by antisemitism, with critics using words such as Zionist to disguise their hatred of Jews.

Certainly, antisemitism exists, and some people exploit the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to spread genuine hatred toward Jewish people. That deserves unequivocal condemnation. Threatening synagogues, harassing Jewish families, or blaming American Jews for the actions of a foreign government is indefensible.

But suggesting that widespread outrage over Gaza is essentially a disguised expression of Jew hatred dismisses the very real suffering that people around the world have witnessed.

For years now, we have watched Palestinians killed, displaced, starved, and subjected to unimaginable destruction. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble. Families have disappeared beneath collapsed buildings. Children have endured horrors that no child should ever experience.

And this is not simply the rhetoric of people Pratt dismisses as conspiracy theorists. Human rights organizations and United Nations investigators have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, allegations Israel vehemently rejects. The International Court of Justice has ordered provisional measures in the case brought by South Africa, although it has not issued a final judgment on whether genocide occurred.

Just today, October 26, 2026, a U nited Nations investigative commission reported that Israel continued committing acts it characterized as genocide even after the October 2025 ceasefire.

A Palestinian girl who survived an Israeli strike is carried by her father next to the bodies of their relatives who were killed in the strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday. SOURCE

Are we now supposed to believe that anyone horrified by this, anyone demanding accountability for military operations, civilian deaths, the destruction of infrastructure, or America’s involvement, must secretly hate Jews?

I would find this amusing if so many people hadn’t been genocided.

And what about the wider consequences of Middle Eastern wars? The lives lost, the countries destabilized, the trade routes threatened, the public money committed, and the enormous financial and human costs borne by ordinary people who had no say in these decisions?

Americans have every right to ask whose interests are being served by their government’s involvement in these conflicts.

And we have every right to demand an answer.

I would also remind Pratt that some of Israel’s most outspoken critics are Jewish. Jewish journalists, rabbis, scholars, human rights advocates, and Israeli citizens themselves have condemned the conduct of the Israeli government. To suggest that opposing Zionist political policies necessarily makes someone antisemitic would mean sweeping these people into the same category.

That is an extraordinary intellectual shortcut, and one that does little to advance an honest conversation.

Spencer, I don’t doubt that you’ve experienced real hatred, particularly when you describe receiving death threats after visiting a Jewish temple during your campaign. No one should have to tolerate that, and I would stand beside you in condemning it.

But I would ask you to extend that same principle to those who are questioning the immense political influence behind American foreign policy.

Not everyone asking uncomfortable questions is a bigot. Not everyone opposing the policies of Israel’s government hates Jewish people. And not everyone who questions AIPAC believes Jews secretly control the world.

Those are very different positions.

For me, this comes down to something far more fundamental than Zionism, Judaism, Christianity, or Islam.

It comes down to whether we still believe in accountability.

If an American political organization spends tens of millions of dollars influencing congressional elections, I want to know who funds it, which candidates benefit, what policies it advocates, and how those policies affect American lives. If our government finances or supports military operations overseas, I want to know what we’re paying for, who benefits, and who bears the consequences.

I want those answers regardless of anyone’s religion.

Because a society does not become healthier by refusing to confront powerful interests. And it certainly does not become freer when legitimate questions about politics, money, and foreign policy are dismissed through accusations of bigotry.

Antisemitism is real. It is dangerous. History has taught us that much.

But so is the danger of allowing religious identity to become political armor.

The answer is not to blame Jews for the actions of Zionist politicians or organizations. It is to hold the actual decision-makers accountable, whether they are Jewish, Christian, Muslim, secular, American, or Israeli.

And perhaps that is where Spencer and I might find some common ground.

Because the moment we stop distinguishing between a people and the institutions claiming to represent them, we have already lost sight of the very thing we’re supposed to be protecting: our common humanity.

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