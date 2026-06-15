SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif announced the deal Sunday morning on X.

Trump confirmed on Truth Social; U.S. naval blockade lifted immediately; Strait of Hormuz reopening.

Formal signing: Friday, June 19th, in Switzerland.

Pakistan was the central mediator, hosted the Islamabad Talks, brokered the ceasefire, and fought off saboteurs trying to kill the deal.

A nuclear-armed Muslim-majority nation just accomplished what decades of American diplomacy could not.

Israel wasn’t party to this deal.

The verdict hinges entirely on Iran’s nuclear program and whether Israel, the misbehaving teenager of the region, decides to torch it before the ink is dry.

The Quick Takeaway is below….

Early Sunday morning, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to X with words that stopped the world cold: “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED.” Trump confirmed it moments later on Truth Social, declaring “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete” and announcing the immediate lifting of the U.S. naval blockade and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

But here’s what you need to know about how we got here, because the messenger matters as much as the message.

Pakistan didn’t just show up to hand off the paperwork. As the conflict intensified, Islamabad rapidly positioned itself as the central diplomatic player, actively relaying messages between Washington and Tehran at a time when direct engagement remained politically impossible for both sides.

Pakistan hosted the Islamabad Talks, welcoming delegations from both countries and announcing a ceasefire covering, in Prime Minister Sharif’s own words, “everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere.”

And when saboteurs tried to derail the final agreement, it was Pakistan standing in the breach. “Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of an incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal,” Sharif warned, a shot across the bow at the forces with every reason to see this fall apart.

The formal signing is set for Friday, June 19th, in Switzerland.

So a nuclear-armed Muslim-majority nation with relationships on both sides of this conflict just pulled off what decades of American diplomacy could not.

That’s a geopolitical shift worth noting all on its own.

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SO WHO WON?

Here’s a quick takeaway…

Iran: Can plausibly claim strategic survival, regional leverage, and the moral high ground of having forced the world’s superpower to the negotiating table.

The United States: Can claim it forced Iran to negotiate, but at what cost, to what end, and with what lasting result remains deeply unclear.

Israel: Was not at the table. Its long-term security concerns may still be entirely unresolved. And its track record with ceasefire agreements is... not encouraging…. so don’t hold your breath.

American taxpayers: On the hook for billions they never approved, with economic pain, inflation, fuel costs, supply chain disruptions, that won’t fully normalize for another one to two years, by most estimates.

Pakistan: The quiet architect of this entire thing. The nation that has just elevated itself to a new tier of global diplomatic relevance. Good on them.

History often judges these conflicts differently five or ten years after a ceasefire than people do in the immediate week following it. The verdict on this one will hinge entirely on what happens next with Iran’s nuclear program and its regional influence, and whether the misbehaving teenager in the region, Israel, decides to blow the whole thing up before the ink is dry.

Don’t look away. This chapter of this story is just beginning…..

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