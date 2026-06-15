Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
1d

What was this war even about? Certainly not nuclear weapons, which is the cover story we the public are supposed to believe. One thing can be sure, its underlying purpose was likely aligned with the Epstein class's interests in advancing global technocracy through agenda 2030. It's end was less likely in my view due to Pakistan's diplomatic brilliance than that the bankers and technocrats had achieved their desired end, which included depleting the U.S.'s strategic petroleum reserves to catastrophic levels.

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
1d

Hopefully this whole situation is put to bed, but I would not count on it. So much theater and posturing, it’s hard to know what was really going on behind the scenes. Certainly globalist forces were involved. The City of London (globalist) effectively closed Hormuz by removing shipping insurance in the opening hours of the shooting. Clearly there is a push to realign global trade no matter the disruption and consequences to the general population.

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