Stop Holding Truth Hostage

STOP HOLDING THE TRUTH HOSTAGE

Bloggers, independent journalists, substackers: this is a plea. Not a branding strategy, not a “growth hack,” a plea. In a moment when speech is under open assault and reality is being professionally airbrushed in real time, hiding hard-won reporting behind a paywall is starting to look less like a business model and more like assisted censorship.

We all see it: throttled posts, disappearing channels, “violations” that somehow always land on the wrong side of the narrative. Social media platforms have become chokepoints, and the First Amendment is treated as a suggestion rather than a standard.

If the battlefield is information, then every paywalled investigation, interview, and analysis is a sandbag stacked in front of the very people who most need to get through.

In a war on speech, paywalls function as friendly fire.

WHAT PUBLIC COMMENT TAUGHT ME

For eight years on the Nevada City city council (CA) -- whether wearing the vice mayor, mayor, or councilmember hat -- there was one non‑negotiable: keep people informed.

Not placated, not entertained, informed.

The difference at the podium during public comment was night and day. When people knew the lay of the land -- the playing field, the risks, the opportunities -- they walked up to that mic empowered enough to actually sway votes at the council table.

PAYWALS VS. AN INFORMED CITIZENRY

Translate that local lesson to a national crisis. Right now, Americans are trying to sort out truth from carefully manufactured obfuscation and outright lies. They are wading through propaganda with nothing but intuition and a thumb on a screen.

Remember, information IS power.

And what do we too often do as “independent” media?

We put the information that matters behind a paywall.

We lock the receipts, the exposés, the context -- the very tools of self‑governance -- behind a monthly subscription.

While the buck matters, an informed citizenry matters more.

The republic does not survive on “exclusive content”; it survives on accessible truth.

A DIFFERENT STANDARD: NO PAYWALL

I thrive on the merits of my work and activism, not by paywalling the truth.

That is why nothing on the Foghorn Express -- no exposés, no interviews, no personal or political commentary -- will ever sit behind a paywall. The standard used as a city council member is the same standard carried into this work as a substacker.

If information is powerful enough to change a vote, a policy, or a culture, it is too essential to meter out only to those who can afford “premium access.” The people who most need the signal are usually the ones already being priced out of everything else.

Now, to be clear! I make a part of my living from Substack, so my paid subscribers mean the world to me . However, I never want money to be a barrier to accessing anything I post.

A CALL TO FELLOW JOURNALISTS

This is a direct ask to every sharp, courageous, independent journalist doing remarkable work right now: make 2026 the year the paywalls come tumbling down. Not because money is irrelevant, but because the moment is too consequential to keep the truth gated.

Find support through voluntary subscriptions, donations, events, merchandise -- anything but a tollbooth on vital information. If you want news you never have to worry about losing behind a paywall, you know where to find it: the Foghorn Express is open access by design.

