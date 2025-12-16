Did you hear, as of three days ago, out of all the websites out there, SnapChat, PornHub, OnlyFans -- yada yada yada…

SUBSTACK is one of the first to require that you verify your age (unless you are a (paid subscriber… because you are verified through your credit card….?)

These are the high risk websites, currently:

And, yet, Substack is thrown into the mix…. because, you know, a lot of children and teenagers are huge Substack readers.

If my Substack is probited, you will find me at:

https://www.thefoghornexpress.com (my old blog site…. for a time, atleast, until that is taken down. Or you can reach me by email at reinettesenumsfoghornexpress@substack.com .

Following that, you will find me in a field of flowers, doing my thing.

We’re getting to that point, quickly. Very quickly, where the internet will be so contorted and corrupted, and voices like mine, silenced.

You get the picutre.

It was good while it lasted.

