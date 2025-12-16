Substack Just Went Gestapo. Full Gestapo
First came TikTok, then Instagram and SnapChat -- “for the children,” of course -- and BAM, next thing you know, SUBSTACK. Australia and the U.K. lead the way -- the rest will follow.
Did you hear, as of three days ago, out of all the websites out there, SnapChat, PornHub, OnlyFans -- yada yada yada…
SUBSTACK is one of the first to require that you verify your age (unless you are a (paid subscriber… because you are verified through your credit card….?)
These are the high risk websites, currently:
And, yet, Substack is thrown into the mix…. because, you know, a lot of children and teenagers are huge Substack readers.
If my Substack is probited, you will find me at:
https://www.thefoghornexpress.com (my old blog site…. for a time, atleast, until that is taken down. Or you can reach me by email at reinettesenumsfoghornexpress@substack.com .
Following that, you will find me in a field of flowers, doing my thing.
We’re getting to that point, quickly. Very quickly, where the internet will be so contorted and corrupted, and voices like mine, silenced.
You get the picutre.
It was good while it lasted.
Sad to hear Substack has folded; I'll be opting for the fields as well after this.
All crooks oppress in "your best interest."
One of my readers from Oz just bid farewell to me for this reason.
Substack "disagrees," but is voluntarily "in compliance of Australian 'law'."
Allegedly, the verification is not necessary, if someone has already been identified "through payments," but it's unclear what kind of payments would qualify for whom.
Both Substack and Gmail also create a mess, with readers not receiving notifications about new posts or being unable to "Like" and/or comment. My readers have discussed the problem extensively in the (currently) 86 comments after my recent article (https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/probing-while-conditioning-people).