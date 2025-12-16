Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art4arts_sake's avatar
Art4arts_sake
17h

Sad to hear Substack has folded; I'll be opting for the fields as well after this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
17hEdited

All crooks oppress in "your best interest."

One of my readers from Oz just bid farewell to me for this reason.

Substack "disagrees," but is voluntarily "in compliance of Australian 'law'."

Allegedly, the verification is not necessary, if someone has already been identified "through payments," but it's unclear what kind of payments would qualify for whom.

Both Substack and Gmail also create a mess, with readers not receiving notifications about new posts or being unable to "Like" and/or comment. My readers have discussed the problem extensively in the (currently) 86 comments after my recent article (https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/probing-while-conditioning-people).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies by Reinette Senum and others
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture