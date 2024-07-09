Hey there, SOS Swarm!

I know summer is in full swing, and like me, you may be melting in an extended heatwave! But hey, at least the sky is blue!? 😎☀️

Our excellent SkyWatcher instructor, Katherine Saari, is off on a well-deserved summer getaway, and I want to give our other stellar SOS SkyWatcher team members a bit of a breather too.

So, I'm stepping up to the plate to host a shorter-than-usual SOS Swarm webinar tonight at 6 pm PDT! I'll be updating you all on our next moves and answering any burning questions you might have about our next steps.

I'll explain what's happening with the Notices and how you can get involved. It's going to be a game-changer!

We'll continue to hold our webinars on the 2nd Tuesday of each month until September when we'll ramp back up to twice a month. Buckle up because things are about to get exciting!

We're using the trusty Clouthub.com platform for our webinar.

Tonight's SOS Swarm Webinar URL:

https://tinyurl.com/TakeOurSkiesBack

Enjoy your summer, everyone! Stay cool, stay curious, and let's keep our eyes on the skies! 😎🌞🔭

See you tonight!

