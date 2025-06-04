Dear SkyWatchers,

We’re entering an exciting new chapter and want you to be part of it.

Join us TONIGHT at 6:00 PM Pacific for a special Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar featuring our newly hired consulting attorney, Jessica Barsotti.

Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89267668276?pwd=kQ6xbxbzHfjSHhj4NXRnG3PfsbVczT.1

Meeting ID: 892 6766 8276

Passcode: 636026

Jessica has joined the GenSeven/Save Our Skies team to help guide our Petition for Rule Making to the EPA, CalEPA, FAA, and CARB—a legal action that could mark a turning point in holding the perpetrators accountable for what's happening in our skies.

A powerful legal mind and seasoned strategist, Jessica has a long track record of wins, including a recent game-changing case against BART last fall, securing a $7.8 million settlement for employees terminated over Covid vaccine mandates.

She’s also been instrumental in high-profile victories with Children’s Health Defense California (CHD-CA), and is now the attorney for the newly formed Free Now Foundation, created by former CHD-CA board members.

Jessica will be guiding our efforts to bring these violations in the sky to court by showing us the ropes on how to go Pro Se.

While she won’t be arguing the case in court if it comes to that—that role falls to me—Jessica will be equipping me with the tools and strategy we need to move forward and win.

After a year of research, organizing, and groundwork, we are thrilled to introduce Jessica Barsotti as our legal consultant. Her involvement marks a bold new phase in our mission to expose, challenge, and ultimately stop the adulteration of our skies.

If you aren’t already familiar with Jessica’s exemplary court wins, here are just a few examples:

BART ordered to pay $7.8M to wrongfully terminated employees:

School vaccine mandate overturned in Piedmont:

Excessive force case wins $250K settlement:

Appellate Court Ruling – Civil Rights Case:

Tonight, we’ll cover:

What it means to go Pro Se, and why GenSeven’s Save Our Skies is choosing this path

The benefits and risks involved

The strategy behind the Petition and what makes it legally powerful

The future of our legal efforts and how YOU can support them

So please, join us. Learn about the legal engine driving our movement. Be part of this historic effort to reclaim healthy skies for future generations.

PLEASE MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR THE SOS SWARM WEBINAR SUMMER SCHEDULE

Like many of you, summer gets busy. So, just like last year, I’ll be shifting our Save Our Skies Swarm Webinars to once a month after tonight’s session, running through August.

Mark your calendars —I’ll be sure to post a Substack reminder the day of each webinar to keep you in the loop!



Wednesday, July 23rd

&

Wednesday, August 27th

Then we return to our regular bi-monthly schedule beginning Tuesday, September 9th!

IN THE MEANTIME, SEE YOU TONIGHT, 6:00 PM Pacific

Let’s do this together.

