The Clock Just Restarted... And Four People Hold the Knife

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

The Senate just came back from recess. Yesterday. The clock on Section 219, the provision that would permanently fuse our military with Israel’s… just restarted.

The full House never voted on this. The procedural rule to bring it to the floor collapsed on June 30th. The door is still open.

Massie formally revived his amendment to strip Section 219 this morning. He’s not done. Neither are we.

The Senate hasn’t voted either. 56 amendments are pending. Both chambers are still in play.

One of the four key decision-makers, Rep. Adam Smith, already flipped his position after constituents called. The pressure is working.

Do one thing today. They’re still betting you won’t. Everything you need is below to do so.

HERE’S WHAT’S HAPPENING AND WHY TODAY MATTERS

I’ve been on this story for six weeks. I wrote two deep-dive pieces, links are below, and I made a video, because sometimes you just need to hear it from another human being who couldn’t sleep over this.

Here’s the short version for anyone just joining us.

Congress is trying to permanently fuse the U.S. military with the Israeli Defense Forces. Not ally with them. Not cooperate with them. Fuse them, at the level of AI, weapons development, data systems, supply chains, and a permanent Pentagon official whose entire job serves that integration.

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They buried it inside the annual defense spending bill, the NDAA, because that bill almost always passes. No debate. No spotlight. No permission asked.

A bipartisan pair, Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna, tried to strip it out and force a recorded vote so every member of Congress would be on the record. The Rules Committee said no. They didn’t even get a floor debate.

Then something unexpected happened. When House leadership tried to bring the full NDAA to the floor on June 30th, the procedural rule failed, 198 to 224. The full House never voted. Section 219 never cleared the House.

Which means Massie is back this morning with his amendment. Again. And the window, right now, today, is wider than they want you to know.

The Senate is in the same position. Their version is called Section 1217. They just returned from recess. Their floor vote is coming.

Neither chamber has finished. The conference committee, where the two versions get reconciled into a final bill, hasn’t even convened yet.

And here is the most important thing I can tell you today.

One of the four people who hold the final decision in conference, Rep. Adam Smith, the ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, already switched sides. He initially supported this provision. Then constituents called. And he changed his position publicly, saying the provision carried meaning beyond its technical language, given what Israel has done in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Iran.

One phone call didn’t do that. Thousands did.

That is proof this works. That is why I’m asking you to make one call today.

Call all four members. Then call your Senators and Representatives . One number reaches every office in Congress: (202) 224-3121.

Mike Rogers — House Armed Services Committee Chair (Alabama, 3rd District)

Adam Smith — House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member (Washington, 9th District) — has already flipped under constituent pressure

Roger Wicker — Senate Armed Services Committee Chair (Mississippi)

Jack Reed — Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member (Rhode Island)

CALL SCRIPT:

“I’m calling to demand that Section 219 in the House and Section 1217 in the Senate be stripped from the FY2027 NDAA. The full House has never voted on this provision, the procedural rule failed on June 30th, and Representative Massie has reintroduced his amendment to strip it. I am calling on [Representative’s/Senator’s] name to support that amendment and go on record opposing this merger. The American people deserve a recorded vote. What is the [Representative’s/Senator’s] position?”

Write down what they say, and whether they support it or not. Post it on social media. Bring it to your next town hall.

TO FOLLOW UP VIA EMAIL, IF YOU LIKE:

Dear Representative/Senator [NAME],

I am writing as your constituent from [CITY, STATE] to demand that you support Rep. Massie’s amendment to remove Section 219 from the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act, and that you vote against any final bill that retains Section 219 (House) or Section 1217 (Senate).

The full House has never voted on this provision. The procedural rule to bring the NDAA to the floor failed 198-224 on June 30th. That means the American people have never had a representative recorded vote on a provision that would permanently fuse the U.S. military with the Israeli Defense Forces, across AI, quantum computing, cyber defense, autonomous weapons systems, data networks, and supply chains.

This is not military aid. This is a merger. And it is designed to be permanent, invisible, and beyond the reach of future elections or appropriations votes.

60% of Americans now view Israel unfavorably. 84% want either a halt or conditions on weapons transfers. Congress must reflect the will of the American people, not the interests of a foreign government.

I am watching this vote. I will be posting your response.

Sincerely,

[YOUR NAME]

[YOUR ADDRESS]

[YOUR PHONE/EMAIL]

WHAT ELSE YOU CAN DO:

READ THE FULL SERIES



A Plan in the Dark — July 7, 2026 (includes full FARA letter, FOIA template, and action toolkit)

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