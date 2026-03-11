Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

Kathy Berkowitz
3h

I’m very upset about the war. I couldn’t believe the way it happened that Israel wanted to go to war and set the date (Purim—the holiday that narrates the ancient conflict with Persia); and we just caved and now here we are. But I keep myself sane by looking for silver linings. Am I mistaken that they haven’t been doing as many chemtrails with oil pushing 100. So many years ago I read John Casey, who challenged the climate narrative with his books. When asked about the chemtrails he said that it would become too expensive. Has anyone else noticed fewer chemtrails. Also, another silver lining although probably ironic is that I doubt there will be another war with Iran after this giant debacle. For decades we have had to live with a threat of this war and now it’s arrived and it’s at the very least a giant failure, possibly the end of our relations and presence in the Middle East. So, one day, hopefully soon, it will be in the rear view mirror.

3 replies
denise ward
3h

If you want to stop this stop paying them. Stop paying banks (they plucked that money they gave you out of thin air after all) Stop paying property taxes, that's an easy one to stop. Get together and do this, with one buddy or more and do it. That will keep them awake at night and make them stop because the plebs will not pay them anymore, a huge deflation/disaster for them. Who's got the guts to do this? Reinette, you mentioned the hOurWorld Time Exchange and I am using it. How many signed up? It's not hard to bring these juvenile nutjobs to a halt. We ought to be talking about how and working out every which way. Nothing else is more important. Let's not wait till the bombs are aimed at us!

1 reply
27 more comments...

