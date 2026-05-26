The darkness is real. So is the dawn. Here's why this moment, as heavy as it is, may be exactly the turning point we've been waiting for.



Complacency has always been the enemy.



And complacency is something we can no longer afford.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Your exhaustion is real, and it’s also a signal. A threat on the doorstep activates people like nothing else.

AI “data centers” are surveillance centers that drain energy, water, and land while regulators strip communities of the power to say no.

The FCC is engineering rule changes to remove local control before communities even know what’s coming.

The resistance is unprecedented: left and right, unified not by politics but by love of place. Even Erin Brockovich is back in the fight.

Lake Tahoe faces a 78% power reduction starting May 27, 2027, deliberately diverted to AI infrastructure. Tech billionaires and local baristas face the same crisis. Neither can opt out.

Glyphosate being sprayed in Lake Tahoe. California is ramping up pesticides statewide. The layers keep stacking.

The savior era is over. No one is coming. That was always the point.

Globalism is fracturing. The vacuum will be filled by centralized control or local resilience. We decide which.

Siloed fights are finding each other. That convergence is the silver lining.

This is our moment. Get in the fight.

You’re exhausted. You’re angry. Maybe you’re even a little numb.

You’re watching the encroachment happen in real time, into our communities, our private lives, our land, our skies, our power grids, and it feels relentless.

Layer upon layer upon layer. No matter where you turn, something else is being threatened, something else is being decided for you by people who were never elected, never asked, and have never once had to live with the consequences.

And I’m here to tell you: I see the silver lining.

Not because I’m burying my head in the sand. Not because I’m one of those “trust the plan” people who tell you to sit back and let someone else handle it. I am a lifelong activist. I have been in these fights for decades. Like many of you, I have seen movements rise and collapse, seen good people burn out, seen hope get crushed, and then, slowly, stubbornly, come back. What I’m seeing right now is different. And I think this is important to consider when looking at all the darkness surrounding us.

WHEN THE THREAT HITS HOME

Here’s something I’ve always known about activism: nobody wakes up one day and decides to become one.

That is not how it works.

People do not get activated by abstract danger. They get activated when the threat is on their doorstep. When it’s their water. Their neighborhood. Their power bill. Their child’s school. Their view out the kitchen window.

That’s what happened when COVID.

For years, the forces dismantling our communities and our sovereignty have operated just far enough from most people’s daily lives that it was easy, even understandable, to tune out. That’s over now.

Look at what’s happening with AI data centers… and I’m going to stop calling them that, because that name is a cover for what they actually are.

These are surveillance centers. Mass data collection infrastructure, being planted in communities all over this country, sucking up enormous amounts of energy, water, and land, while legislatures and regulatory bodies scramble to strip local governments of the power to say no.

As I have been yelling from the rooftops, the FCC is pushing proposed rule changes that would usurp local control, removing communities' ability to reject or even meaningfully regulate this infrastructure. Think about that. The whole idea is to make it so that by the time your city council or your county board of supervisors even finds out what’s being built down the road, the decision has already been made for them.

And the resistance to this is unlike anything I have seen. I mean that. I’ve been doing this for a long time. When I go to these community meetings and town halls about the fight against these data centers, I look around the country (even the world) and see something that used to feel impossible: the left and the right sitting in the same chairs, saying the same things. Young activists and retired homeowners. People who voted for completely different candidates in the last three elections, unified by one thing: they do not want this in their backyard, and they are done asking nicely.

Nobody is talking about partisan politics. Nobody cares. What they care about is saving the place they love, the community they built, the quality of life they worked for. That is the thing. That is the silver lining I keep coming back to.

Hell, this even got the sleeping giant, Erin Brokovich, activated once again. She is stepping up as well to fight against this AI beast, launching a new website to monitor and self-report the AI surveillance centers across the country.

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LAKE TAHOE: WHEN THE VERY RICH GET WOKEN UP

Now let’s talk about my neck of the woods, Lake Tahoe, because this story encapsulates everything I’m trying to say.

Starting May 27th, 2027, Lake Tahoe residents are being told they will lose up to 78% of their power, diverted to feed the insatiable energy demand of AI infrastructure.

Seventy-eight percent.

Try to picture that for a moment. Not a rolling blackout during a heat wave. A deliberate, announced reduction of nearly four-fifths of available power.

And who lives in Lake Tahoe? Well, some of the wealthiest people in the world. Tech billionaires. People who made their fortunes building the very industry now coming to consume their paradise. They have second homes there. Third homes. They love the pristine lake, the clean air, and the mountains. They have been big believers in technology, big tech, and the future.

And now their local coffee shop won’t be able to stay open. Their favorite restaurant may not survive. The small business owners and working families who give Lake Tahoe its soul, the people who make it worth visiting, they can’t just slap solar panels on their roofs and call it a day. They don’t have that option.

So here we have a situation where the tech billionaire and the local barista are facing the same crisis, and neither of them can opt out.

I have been waiting for this. I genuinely have. Because real change, structural change, doesn’t happen until the people who have been insulated from a problem can no longer be insulated. And right now, the insulation is coming off.

On top of this, we’re learning that glyphosates have been sprayed in Lake Tahoe. California is increasing its use of pesticides and herbicides across the state. The layers keep stacking up. The encroachment keeps spreading. And the people being affected are no longer a small, easy-to-dismiss minority. They are everywhere. They are everyone.

THE END OF THE SAVIOR

I want to shift gears for a moment, because I think this is important.

A few weeks ago, I went on a trip to celebrate my 60th birthday with my family. Beautiful trip. And we had one flare-up, just one, and of course, it was about politics. I was being pressed: how could anyone still vote for Trump? How could anyone still believe in him?

And I said: I want to talk about this on a spiritual level.

I believe we are living through the final chapter of the era of the savior. The era when one figure, one leader, could carry the hopes of a movement and actually deliver. I think that era ended with the assassinations of the 1960s. JFK. MLK. Malcolm X. Bobby Kennedy. That extraordinary, terrible decade took out the people who might have genuinely led us somewhere different, and since then, I mean this, leadership has never been the same. Not at that level. Not with that combination of moral authority, political power, and mass trust.

And I believe that’s not an accident. I believe, spiritually, it was a signal. A message that the age of waiting for the right person to show up and save us is over. That we were never supposed to keep outsourcing our power that way. That the point was always to find that power in ourselves, in our communities, in each other.

If anything, this current moment is the most vivid demonstration of that lesson in my lifetime. Millions of people poured their faith, their hope, their sense of possibility into one man. And I’m not here to tell you he can’t surprise us; stranger things have happened. But what I see happening right now, as reality diverges from expectation, is a massive awakening. People who were waiting are starting to realize: no one is coming. We have to do this ourselves.

That is not a tragedy. That is the whole point.

THE TIPPING POINT I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR

I’ll be honest with you: this is a precipice. It’s genuinely a fine line we’re walking. Things can go sideways fast. I’m not romanticizing the danger. When systems start to crack, and people feel desperate and betrayed, that energy can go dark.

We’ve seen it in history.

But I’ve also seen what happens when that energy goes somewhere constructive. When people who have never talked to each other start talking. When the fights that used to be siloed, this community over here fighting a data center, that community over there fighting pesticide spraying, this neighborhood fighting a power grab, start to connect and recognize each other.

That’s what’s happening. And it’s growing.

That’s exactly what I explored in my most recent co-hosting of Financial Rebellion with Catherine Austin Fitts, which aired last week, and which I really want you to watch.

We talked about something that I think is the key to understanding this moment: globalism is dying. That system is fracturing. And as it fractures, the vacuum it leaves is filled by something, and the question is whether it is filled by even more centralized control or by genuine community, genuine local resilience, genuine human connection, and self-determination.

It will be filled by whichever one we build. Full stop.

That means we cannot afford to wait. Energy disruptions are coming; we’re already seeing them. There are supply chain challenges, resource scarcities, and infrastructure vulnerabilities that are not going away. The window to build alternatives, to create local systems that can sustain us when the global ones fail or are deliberately starved, is right now. Not next year. Now.

I also want to make sure you see my conversation with Mikki Willis, about geoengineering and our petition for rulemaking. Mikki has a way of reframing these issues that I think is really valuable, especially for people who are new to the geoengineering conversation or who have believed a particular narrative that is not 100% correct, and requires a malleable mind and a different lens to look through.

THIS IS A PAID SUBSCRIPTION FOR MIKKI WILLIS’ “DECODE THE NARRATIVE,” ONLY:

The evidence is everywhere, and we put it into our petition for rulemaking so that, at the very least, it changes the conversation and our focus on what is really going on.



And his perspective on what it means for our movement, for our strategy, for how we understand the full picture of what’s being done, it’s essential viewing.

WHAT I KNOW

I’ve been in this work long enough to have seen dark seasons before. Long ones. Seasons when it felt like we were losing ground on every front, when the opposition was coordinated and well-funded, and we were scattered and exhausted.

And I’ve seen what comes after.

It always gets darkest before the light. I know that’s a cliché. But clichés become clichés because they’re true. And right now, in the middle of genuine darkness, the surveillance infrastructure, the chemical contamination, the power grabs, the legislative end-runs around local democracy, I am seeing bright, silver-lined clouds building on the horizon.

Not because a savior is coming. Because we are waking up.

The left and the right. The billionaire and the barista. The lifelong activists and the people who never thought they’d be sitting in a community meeting arguing about FCC regulations. All of us, looking at each other, realizing: if not us, who? If not now, when?

This is our moment. Don’t sit around and wait for someone to hand it to you.

Get in the fight.

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