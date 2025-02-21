It blows my mind that the people who have remained silent for nearly five years are now up in arms and screaming foul over DOGE.

Where were all of you when the "lockdowns" happened and continued? When a small but dedicated group showed up at the county supervisor meetings for nearly two years—locked out of the chambers, forced to stand outside in rain, snow, wind, heat, and smoke—to demand that people be able to return to work, school, and their lives they once knew.

We saw the likes of Heidi Hall, County BOD chair, and County CEO Alison Lehman ignore us, roll their eyes at us, and denigrate us, call us "misinformed," all while the rest of the community remained silent.

We saw The Union, KVMR, YubaNet, and KNCO, and all media, local and national, censor, ridicule, ignore, and manufacture stories about concerned citizens fighting for those most affected.

Where was 60 Minutes then?

Simply because we didn't remain silent about the harm caused to thousands of locals and millions of American adults and their children, we were also targeted, ridiculed, excluded, vilified—the list goes on.

So here we are. The shoe is on the other foot... and yet those who were silent over the last five years want sympathy?

While I am very sympathetic, and didn't want anyone to lose their jobs then or now, healing and support on our part will never come until there is a deep conversation regarding what really happened over the last five years and, at the very least, an acknowledgment.

This is a wake-up call to all of those who did nothing, did not speak up, and ridiculed those who made a difficult stand and never backed down.

Until there is an acknowledgment of the harm your silence caused, you will never have the toughest, most fearless, committed and tenacious warriors on your side.

