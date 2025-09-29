Some of you may recall that the “Pact for the Future” was officially adopted by the United Nations on September 22, 2024, during the UN Summit of the Future held in New York, as covered on my Substack, HERE. This adoption included its major annexes, such as the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations, a digital straitjacket fitted for all 193 nations, including the United States, after the original “Pandemic Treaty” was shot down at the World Economic Forum.

Last year, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny announced what is in store for us if we didn’t draw the line then.

This “Pact of the Future” isn’t just more of the same; it’s turbocharged. It demands biometric digital IDs for all humans, not just as local citizens, but now as “global citizens.” In UN-speak, the terms “sustainability” or “global citizen” should trigger red-alert warnings, as the new system enables mass control: opinions diverging from the official narrative are branded as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” or “malinformation.”

Those spreading “unapproved information” will be “fact-checked and punished by the system operated and enforced by artificial intelligence.” This means punishment for “wrongthink”: locked transactions, restricted travel, and digital blacklisting, all enforced by unelected global bureaucrats. Nothing about this is democratic or voluntary.

Expect the AI-run system to lock you out of bank accounts, ban you from flights and public roads, and strangle your access to services, effectively ejecting dissenters from society.

Vietnam recently erased 86 million bank accounts for “non-compliance.”

So what has happened since last year’s UN approval?

In just one year, the digital identification landscape has undergone a transformation at breakneck speed.

Twelve months ago, biometric digital ID schemes were a patchwork of pilot projects and hesitant rollouts, mainly confined to a handful of “progressive” nations and aggressive tech firms. But by late 2025, more than 82% of countries will have digital ID programs either live, under phased implementation, or in active legal development, well over 140 nations in total.

Europe has seen the proliferation of 89 separate schemes, while the US has moved from talk to implementation, with digital driver’s licenses now available in 48 states.

In contrast, giants like India and China have expanded their national systems, reaching hundreds of millions of people.

All of this, under the guise of “protecting” us one way or another: online harms; ending cyber-harassment,” and “fighting misinformation” which is code for establishing a verifiable identity for dissent. Under this system, any opinion deemed inconvenient by the authorities can be traced directly back to the citizen who voiced it.

Many digital ID systems, despite privacy-enhancing designs, rely on centralized databases controlled by governments or corporations, raising concerns over data misuse, hacking, and mission creep. Trust in the entities controlling these systems and clarity about who verifies data and how it is stored are critical, but often lacking. We are seeing these fissures within the public’s trust.

What your unelected-selected leaders think they have in store for us and what WE MUST PERSONALLY DO are clearly laid out by Dr. Mike Yeadon. This is a MUST-WATCH VIDEO:

Once again, the overlords are attempting to pull the wool over our eyes with their “order out of chaos” board game….

…..attempting to pave our path to slavery; however, many citizens, including in China, aren’t having it.

I have already covered how Chinese citizens, particularly in rural areas, are not accepting the digital yuan as a form of currency. If they can’t be successful in China, they won’t be anywhere.

THE UK JOB YOLK

The UK government has announced that digital IDs will be mandatory for employment, citing the need to combat illegal working as part of its broader immigration control strategy. This move uses the ongoing issue of a so-called “foreign invasion” of migrants arriving mainly by small boats, a crisis the government itself has created, as the justification to require every worker, citizen, or legal resident alike to possess a digital ID.

Critics point out the irony that legal foreigners already have working visas and digital systems in place. Yet, this new digital ID requirement is being pushed as an essential tool to “stop illegal workers,” effectively expanding government control over the workforce under the guise of border security.

UK citizens are being told they will have a digital ID, “free of charge,” which will be stored on mobile devices and will become compulsory proof for right-to-work checks by employers, even though employers already have systems in place to verify legal work status.

This move has sparked fierce opposition, with opponents warning it imposes unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles for law-abiding workers while doing nothing to deter the real causes of illegal migration.

Brits aren’t buying it from protests to petitions.

The most visible backlash is unfolding now in the UK, but concerns over privacy, surveillance, and civil rights remain active discussion points in many countries rolling out national digital IDs.

Even the tele-broadcasters are pushing back:

NATIONS BOW TO DIGITAL PRISON FOR CITIZENS

Only 18% of UN countries remain holdouts, and even many of these are running local pilots or drafting legislation as pressure from global agreements intensifies. The shift from experimental to ubiquitous digital ID is happening in real-time, with new programs rolling out across Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, providing proof that the move toward digital identity is accelerating faster than anyone predicted just a year ago.

The push in the EU is intense right now, but so is the pushback.

BE THE RESISTANCE. DO NOT TRAVEL TO EUROPE!

Starting on October 12, 2025, yes, THIS October, travelers to the European Union will face a new reality: the traditional passport stamp is being replaced by the mandatory use of the Entry/Exit System (EES). This digital border control program requires biometric data, including facial recognition and fingerprint scans. This means that if you want to enter any of the 29 Schengen Area countries in the EU, you must provide these biometric identifiers, effectively making a digital ID essential for travel within the Schengen Area.

Given the strict implementation and the invasive nature of this system, now is the time to reconsider international travel plans to Europe if privacy and freedom are priorities, especially as similar digital ID mandates have already contributed to a significant drop in tourism in China, as previously reported on this Substack. Killing tourism in Europe by not traveling could send a vital economic and political message in resistance to these expanding digital surveillance measures.

Ironically, in the video above, it is admitted that these new digital IDs will not prevent illegal migration.

In India, civil liberties and privacy advocates have long campaigned against data centralization and the risks associated with large-scale biometric identification programs, such as the Aadhaar program.

This is how well it’s been going in India: Since 2018, nearly 2 billion personal biometric IDs have been hacked and sold on the black market. The identity theft of the Digital IDs is off the charts, with the ability to purchase a personal digital ID for $6 a pop:

It’s a hot mess.

FINAL WORD

Slovakia gets it. They are breaking free of the chains.

Again, this is not just another bill, not another treaty; this is the digital cage they’ve been designing piece by piece. Every inch you give now becomes an unbreakable chain. Fight like your life, and your children’s lives, depend on it, because it does. One world order, one world government, one world money: it’s no longer just a dystopian rumor; it’s reality.

Local resistance and public vigilance are now more essential than ever. As always, the fate of personal freedom depends not on who signs the papers at the UN, but on who is willing to say “not here” when tomorrow’s digital chains are forged into policy.

This is what we all need to focus on:

If I were you, I would talk to everyone I meet, everywhere I go, whether it’s strangers standing in the grocery store line, your bank teller, dog walker, or neighbor watering their lawn (encourage them to grow a produce garden in that spot next year). I would put a spin on self-realization about what is happening and tell them all, like it’s a forgone conclusion, “Did you hear? Citizens around the world are waking up and pushing back against the Digital ID.” And if anyone asks what the digital ID is, you fill them in and pre-empt the conversation by saying, “We have already won. Nobody wants the digital ID, and the vast majority of people are resisting it, so join us in saying NO!”

I say, No, and this IS where I draw the line.

