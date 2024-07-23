The recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has left the nation reeling and questioning the validity of the event, as well as pondering how much of it was an inside job or even real for that matter. While the FBI supposedly continues its investigation into the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a non-profit organization called The Oversight Project has beat them to the punch by conducting its own parallel inquiry. And what they've uncovered is deeply troubling.

According to The Oversight Project, affiliated with The Heritage Foundation, using data from advertising targeting networks connected to the devices, they identified nine devices (phones, laptops, tablets) located at Crooks' home and workplace within the past year.

On a side note, let that sink in for a moment. A non-law enforcement entity could track an individual's devices to this extent. It's a stark reminder of just how much privacy we've surrendered in the digital age.

Now, granted, The Oversight Project is essentially The Heritage Foundation, and I'm not a big fan of these folks, but I have to give them kudos for going the extra mile.

According to the conservative think tank's report, a mysterious individual made frequent trips between the home of Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks and a building in Washington, D.C., just blocks from an FBI office.

Was it the mystery man at the assassination attempt, below, who climbed the roof, requested photos of the deceased Crooks from law enforcement, and then promptly disappeared?

The implications are alarming. Was this mysterious figure a handler, a co-conspirator, or someone else with inside knowledge of the plot to kill the former president? Or was he simply a stage director of one of the largest theatrical productions?

The Heritage Foundation's findings once again highlight the apparent failures and shortcomings of the official investigation into the assassination attempt. While the FBI remains tight-lipped about any potential accomplices or wider conspiracy, as seen today at the Secret Service FBI Congressional Hearing, citizen sleuths, and independent organizations are uncovering evidence that points to a much more complex plot than a lone wolf attack (has there ever really been a lone wolf in any of these shootings?).

We can't rule out the possibility that Crooks was manipulated or coerced into carrying out this act as a patsy, similar to Sirhan Sirhan and the Robert F. Kennedy assassination. To be truly frank, I'm not sure how much of what we saw on July 13th was real vs theater.

Sirhan Sirhan

The fact that Crooks had no clear motive and no prior history of violence or extremism is undoubtedly odd for someone who would attempt to assassinate a former president.

SHOW ME THE BEEF EAR

Trump’s ear. Why hasn’t Trump & Team put all the rumors to rest by showing us a close-up of the carnage done to his ear?

Why did the Secret Service not have earpieces and look like college summer hires in a local community theater?

Do these two young people look like SS to you?

Why isn't there a full-scale investigation of the other two possible shooters?

I now have more questions today than on the day of the event.

The American people deserve answers. We deserve to know if there was a larger conspiracy at play here, and if so, who was behind it…. or if it was theater on the grandest of scales. We deserve to know why our law enforcement agencies seem to lag behind a non-profit in investigating one of the most shocking crimes in modern American history.

It's time for the FBI to be fully transparent about what they know and what they're doing to get to the bottom of this. I would say it's time for Congress to step up its oversight role and demand accountability, but I have absolutely no faith in them either. What we saw today at the Congressional hearing was simply more smoke and mirrors.

Perhaps it's simply time to decommission the entire FBI and start fresh.

Whether the assassination attempt on President Trump was real or not, it's clear there was an attack on our good ol' republic. We cannot allow it to be swept under the rug or chalked up to a lone wolf attacker. The Oversight Project has shown us that there is likely much more to this story. As citizens, it's up to all of us to demand the truth.

BIDEN'S OUT

As I had predicted a year ago, Biden wouldn't make it through his full term, and Harris would become the placeholder for The Chosen One — whoever that may be.

And when it comes to the many faces of Biden — that seem anything but natural — either it’s a poorly designed clone or some dude masquerading as the U.S. President behind a mask. If this is the case, why have those imitating Biden not made him speak coherently and be able to walk across a stage? It doesn’t matter who was/is “wearing his face,” they have continued to make him sound and look like a senile, bumbling idiot… to what end?

We will find out soon enough.

This is my favorite. Look at that chin, below. I could do a better job with paper mache.



All theater folks, what we were seeing was planned long ago, and none of it, as I have said for many months, is simply going according to plan. Expect a ton of unconstitutional shenanigans over the next few months. I expect it to be even more jaw-dropping than last week.

