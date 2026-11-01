The Foghorn Is Picking Up Steam. And You’re Invited Along for the Ride.

Well, dear friends. I’ve got some exciting news, and a continued deal for those of you who have been riding along on this sometimes bumpy, occasionally outrageous, and rarely boring journey we call The Foghorn Express.

But before I get into all that, I want to say something about what we’ve built here.

There are now over 42,000 subscribers and followers aboard this train, and I don’t take that lightly. Some of you have been here since the early days, while others have found your way here through one of my investigations, a video, a particularly provocative headline, or perhaps something I wrote that made you say, “Well, somebody finally said it!”

Over the years, we’ve covered a tremendous amount of ground together, from government overreach and medical freedom to surveillance, environmental issues, political influence, and more than a few rabbit holes that turned out to be considerably deeper than any of us imagined.

And through it all, I’ve tried to operate on a simple principle: Information is power. And the people most affected by decisions made behind closed doors should have every opportunity to understand what’s happening before those decisions become irreversible.

Now, I’m preparing to take that work in two exciting new directions. One will require me to roll up my sleeves and dig deep into the legislative machinery that quietly shapes our lives. The other will take us down some of the more colorful, scandalous, and occasionally deliriously entertaining backroads of political history.

And yes, I’m looking forward to having a little fun with this one.

FIRST, THE HOUSEKEEPING. AND A THANK-YOU.

Beginning Thursday, November 5th, the price of a new paid subscription to The Foghorn Express will increase from $5 to $8 per month.

Now, before anyone starts reaching for their wallet or checking the emergency exits, there’s something important you should know.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, or you become one BEFORE November 5th , your $5 monthly rate will remain grandfathered for as long as you maintain your subscription.

That’s my thank-you for helping keep this train on the tracks. Those early supporters make it possible for independent publications like mine to grow without having to go hat in hand to corporate sponsors, wealthy benefactors, or political interests.

And I have another promise to make.

Everything you’ve been receiving for free will STAY free.

I’ve always cringed a little at the word paywall. I understand the economics of independent journalism, believe me. But I also understand what happens when essential information becomes available only to those who can afford it. We already have enough barriers between ordinary people and the decisions affecting their lives.

So rather than putting existing articles behind a paywall, I’ve decided to create something entirely new.

Actually, two somethings.

INTRODUCING THE FOGHORN LEGISLATIVE BRIEF

If you’ve ever tried reading a 200-page legislative bill, you know the experience can be somewhere between watching paint dry and trying to assemble a Swedish bookshelf without instructions. Except that the bookshelf is your constitutional rights, your family’s medical decisions, your property, and possibly your bank account.

And tucked into all that legislative language can be provisions with enormous consequences that never make the evening news.

That’s where The Foghorn Legislative Brief comes in.

I’ll be examining federal and state legislation involving artificial intelligence, data centers, wireless infrastructure, surveillance, drones, digital identification, constitutional protections, parental authority, medical freedom, environmental regulation, energy, food production, agriculture, property rights, and the increasingly complicated relationships between government, industry, and our daily lives.

We’ll also follow the money. Who’s sponsoring these bills? Who’s lobbying for them? What interests stand to benefit? And are lawmakers telling the public the whole story?

But here’s the distinction I want everyone to understand.

The legislative overviews, important deadlines, opportunities for public participation, contact information for representatives, and even suggested scripts for letters and phone calls will remain FREE as they have always been.

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Because the last thing I want to do is put a paywall between you and your ability to participate in your own government. Good grief, that would defeat the entire purpose!

Paid subscribers will receive the deeper investigative reports: the detailed examination of legislative language, documented financial relationships, historical context, competing arguments, and the consequences that may not become apparent until long after a bill is signed.

Think of it as having someone crawling through the legislative attic with a flashlight so you don’t have to. And when I discover something worth examining, I’ll bring it downstairs and spread it out on the kitchen table.

My goal isn’t simply to tell you what the government has already done. It’s to help you recognize what the government is preparing to do, while there’s still time to do something about it.

INTRODUCING THE POWER FILES: WHERE POLITICS GETS PERSONAL

Now, this next series is where things are going to get particularly interesting…. and a bit spicy and fun.

I’ve long been fascinated by the people who end up in positions of extraordinary influence. Not just the polished biographies, campaign speeches, or carefully rehearsed talking points, but the people themselves. Where did they come from? Who helped them rise? Who financed them? What strange family histories, unlikely friendships, bitter rivalries, embarrassing scandals and skeletons, or downright peculiar incidents have followed them through life?

And what happened to some of those stories once they became powerful?

Welcome to The Power Files, where history gets personal, politics gets messy, and nothing stays buried forever.

There may be arrests, extraordinary lawsuits, notorious feuds, political betrayals, suspicious-looking financial arrangements, and some rather entertaining historical gossip. But we’ll distinguish what can be documented from what remains allegation, rumor, or speculation. After all, the truth is usually entertaining enough without having to manufacture it.

And make no mistake: No sacred cows. No political favorites. No untouchables.

Republicans, Democrats, independents, political appointees, billionaires, lobbyists, dynasties, and the occasional self-appointed savior of humanity are all fair game.

Some of the people we investigate may turn out to be considerably worse than their public reputations suggest. Others might surprise us with genuine courage, extraordinary hardship, or admirable achievements nobody talks about anymore.

That’s part of the fun. You never quite know what you’ll discover when you start digging into someone’s past.

I’ll release short, entertaining videos and selected material publicly, while the deeper Power Files investigations will be primarily for paid subscribers.

I want these stories to be compelling enough that even people who ordinarily wouldn’t give politics the time of day find themselves saying, “Wait a minute. He did WHAT?”

And perhaps, once we’re done laughing, shaking our heads, or picking our jaws up off the floor, we’ll understand a little more about how power actually works.

WHY I’M DOING THIS

Independent investigative journalism takes time. Real-time. Hours of reading legislative language, tracking public records, following financial disclosures, comparing competing accounts, interviewing people, checking dates, and sometimes discovering that the most interesting lead turns out to be absolutely nothing.

That last part, by the way, is also part of the job.

I’ve never wanted The Foghorn Express to become just another place where people arrive to have their political opinions confirmed. There’s plenty of that already. I want us to remain curious, willing to ask uncomfortable questions, and occasionally willing to discover that something we believed wasn’t quite right.

With these two new series, I hope to give you something more substantial than another round of outrage.

One series will help us understand what is happening inside the machinery of government. The other will introduce us to the strange, fascinating, sometimes troubling human beings operating that machinery.

And through it all, the reporting you’ve come to expect will continue to be freely available.

That’s my compromise. And I think it’s a good one.

NOW, I WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU.

I’m not building these new series in a vacuum. You’ve been an extraordinary source of leads, documents, questions, encouragement, and the occasional well-deserved correction.

So I’m curious. What would you most like to see investigated? Are there particular legislative issues you’re concerned about? Political figures whose backgrounds deserve a closer examination? Something buried in the historical record that you’ve always wondered about?

And just as importantly, what do you think of these changes? Does the balance between free reporting and paid investigative work feel right to you?

Please share your thoughts in the comments. I’m genuinely interested in what you have to say.

Become a paid subscriber before November 5th to lock in the existing $5 monthly rate, support independent investigations, and join our next Clear the Air With Reinette gathering on Thursday, November 5, at 6 PM Pacific.

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