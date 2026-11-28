From the cell towers in our neighborhoods to the proposed deployment of one million satellites in outer space, the rules governing our environment, public resources, and technological infrastructure are undergoing significant changes.

In this week’s Foghorn Legislative Brief, we examine federal permitting reforms, the FCC’s reconsideration of environmental protections, the regulatory questions surrounding privately powered AI data centers, and a constitutional battle over AI transparency. While these developments may appear unrelated, they raise a common question: How much authority will ordinary citizens and local communities retain in determining the future of the world around them?

As always, I’ve included the documentation, deadlines, sample letters, and investigative tools you need to participate in these decisions. Because knowing what is happening is only half the equation. Knowing what to do about it, while there is still time, is where our collective power lies.

If this Legislative Brief is truncated in your email, please open the article directly on Substack to access the complete report, supporting documentation and civic action resources.

YOUR RADAR AT A GLANCE

🔴 ACT NOW: Immediate civic participation opportunities.

🟠 UPCOMING DEADLINE: Time-sensitive public comments.

⚫ ALREADY ADOPTED: Approved legislation, regulations and authorizations.

🔵 ON OUR RADAR: Developing legislation and investigative leads.

🔴 ACT NOW: CONGRESS’S SWEEPING PERMITTING OVERHAUL

H.R. 2347 / S. 5653 — Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA)

On November 18, the Senate adopted substitute amendment SA 6883 by 69–27. On November 19, the amended legislation passed 62–33. The active vehicle is H.R. 2347, not the original S. 5653. House action remains pending in the prior reporting; no floor date was confirmed. The measure is not yet law.

The roughly 400-page package addresses federal permitting, energy and transmission infrastructure, judicial review, historic preservation, and data center electricity costs. Supporters anticipate faster approvals and lower costs; opponents raise concerns about environmental review, tribal consultation, and judicial remedies. Reported telecommunications exemptions from certain grid-cost requirements need verification against the final text.

H.R. 2347 — active legislative vehicle

S. 5653 — original legislation

Senate roll-call votes

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Find your House representative

House legislative schedule

Capitol switchboard: 202-224-3121.

SAMPLE CONSTITUENT SCRIPT

I am a constituent contacting you regarding H.R. 2347, the sweeping federal permitting overhaul passed by the Senate.

Before casting your vote, I expect you to explain precisely how this legislation would affect existing environmental protections, historic preservation, tribal consultation, local land-use authority, and the ability of ordinary citizens to challenge government-approved industrial projects in court.

What safeguards would remain to protect our air, water, property rights, and natural resources as AI data centers, energy facilities, and telecommunications infrastructure expand? Would this legislation transfer additional decision-making authority from our communities to federal agencies? Who would bear the financial burden of the infrastructure required to support these industries, and would telecommunications or internet-related facilities receive special exemptions?

Expediting industrial development must not come at the expense of public accountability, environmental protection, or meaningful citizen participation.

I expect you to read the legislation in its entirety, publicly disclose its implications for our district, and provide constituents adequate time to review the final amended text before any vote takes place.

Please provide a written response addressing these specific concerns and stating how you intend to vote. A generic form letter will not adequately address these questions.

🟠 UPCOMING DEADLINE: FCC REPLY COMMENTS DUE DECEMBER 3

WT Docket 25-217 | Reply comments due December 3, 2026

The FCC is considering whether communications infrastructure activities constitute federal undertakings under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act or federal actions under the Endangered Species Act. The outcome could affect the review of historic properties, tribal cultural resources, and endangered species. These further proposals are pending, distinct from the adopted NEPA rule. Initial comments closed November 18. The exact closing hour and time zone have not been verified; file early.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR PUBLIC COMMENT

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2026

Go directly to the FCC’s Standard Filing page. Under Proceeding(s), enter 25-217 and select the corresponding proceeding. Enter your name and required contact information. Under Type of Filing, select REPLY TO COMMENTS from the dropdown menu. Upload your public comment as a PDF document. Continue to the review page and verify that your information and document are correct. Submit your filing and save your confirmation number for your records.

IMPORTANT: Do not use the Express Filing option. It does not provide the option to designate your submission as a REPLY TO COMMENTS.

Because the initial public-comment period has closed, your submission should respond to arguments, concerns, or evidence already presented in the docket. You can review previously submitted public comments here by entering proceeding number 25-217.

You do not need to be an attorney, scientist, or telecommunications expert to participate. Rather than responding to a specific comment, you can state that you are responding to these types of comments in general. See the sample script below.

DIRECT LINK TO FILE YOUR REPLY COMMENT:

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/standard

SAMPLE FCC REPLY COMMENT

RE: WT Docket No. 25-217

Dear Commissioners:

I am submitting this reply comment in response to arguments advocating the streamlining of environmental and historic preservation reviews for telecommunications infrastructure.

Administrative efficiency and expedited infrastructure deployment must not come at the expense of environmental protection, historic preservation, tribal cultural resources, public accountability or meaningful citizen participation.

Before adopting any further changes, the Commission must clearly identify the statutory authority upon which it relies to narrow federal review requirements under the National Historic Preservation Act and the Endangered Species Act.

I request that the Commission specifically address the following:

What independent scientific evidence supports the conclusion that narrowing federal review requirements will not result in significant environmental harm?

How will the cumulative environmental impacts of widespread telecommunications infrastructure deployment be evaluated, rather than treating each installation in isolation?

What enforceable protections will remain for endangered species, sensitive habitats, historic properties and tribal cultural resources?

What authority will remain with state, local and tribal governments to protect these resources?

What meaningful opportunities will affected communities have to participate in decisions, challenge inadequate assessments and seek remedies when harm occurs?

Who will be responsible for monitoring, enforcement and remediation if environmental damage results?

The Commission should not equate faster infrastructure deployment with the public interest without demonstrating how the broader public interest will be protected.

I request that the Commission refrain from adopting further changes until it has substantively addressed these questions, disclosed the supporting scientific evidence, demonstrated compliance with its statutory obligations and adequately evaluated the foreseeable cumulative consequences of its proposals.

I further request that these concerns be substantively addressed in the administrative record and in any subsequent final order.

Respectfully submitted,

[Name]

[City and state]

Federal Register notice and deadline

FCC order and further notice

⚫ ALREADY ADOPTED: THE FCC’S NEPA RULE

Published November 17; general effective date December 17, 2026. Numerous provisions have delayed effective dates. The December 3 reply window does not reopen this adopted rule.

Final rule

⚫ ALREADY ADOPTED: ORBITAL AI DATA CENTERS

The prior review identified FCC authorization DA 26-1273, dated November 25, for SpaceX’s Starmind system of up to one million satellites, subject to conditions. File SAT-LOA-20260108-00016; call sign S00798. Authorization is not deployment. Original comments closed March 6 and replies March 23. No new comment deadline was identified.

Original FCC application notice

FCC Space Bureau

FCC records requests

FAA commercial space transportation

⚫ ALREADY ADOPTED: SAN FRANCISCO DATA CENTER MORATORIUM

Ordinance 284-26, File 261175: The Board approved an extension on November 17, and the mayor approved it on November 23. The extension adds 10 months and 15 days to the original 45-day interim moratorium. California Government Code §65858 permits qualifying interim zoning measures subject to findings and procedural requirements. This is not a permanent ban.

Enacted ordinance and legislative record

California Government Code §65858

California data center laws

SAMPLE LETTER TO LOCAL OFFICIALS

Dear Council or Board Members:

As a resident of this community, I am requesting an immediate public review of our existing zoning ordinances and regulatory safeguards concerning AI data centers, dedicated power plants and their associated infrastructure.

Our community should not be placed in the position of addressing environmental damage, water shortages, increased electricity rates, noise pollution or infrastructure deficiencies after these facilities have already been approved.

I request that the Council/Board direct staff to:

Disclose all pending data center and associated power generation applications, preliminary development proposals and relevant agreements with developers.

Identify anticipated water consumption, electricity demand, air emissions, noise pollution and cumulative environmental impacts.

Determine whether existing zoning ordinances adequately protect residents, property owners, agricultural resources and local infrastructure.

Identify who would bear the financial burden of infrastructure upgrades and increased demands on public services.

Disclose any nondisclosure agreements entered into between the jurisdiction and prospective developers, to the extent permitted by law.

Examine the jurisdiction’s authority under California Government Code Section 65858 to adopt an interim urgency zoning ordinance or temporary moratorium while comprehensive development standards are established.

Where existing protections are inadequate, I request that the Council/Board consider legally available interim measures before approving additional development.

Economic development must not come at the expense of our community’s long-term environmental health, financial stability, quality of life or right to meaningful public participation.

I expect these matters to be addressed openly, with full public disclosure and meaningful opportunities for residents to participate before binding commitments are made.

I formally request that this matter be placed on the next available public meeting agenda and that a written response be provided outlining the actions the Council/Board intends to take.

Respectfully,

[Name]

[City or County]

For readers outside California, replace the reference to California Government Code Section 65858 with a request that your local officials identify their equivalent statutory authority to adopt interim zoning ordinances or temporary development moratoria.

🔵 ON OUR RADAR: PRIVATE POWER PLANTS FOR AI DATA CENTERS AND THE CLEAN AIR ACT

Is the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence exposing a significant gap in federal air pollution regulations?

A November 23 WIRED investigation, drawing upon records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, revealed that Williams, a natural gas infrastructure company supplying power to Meta’s data centers, sought regulatory clarification from government officials before the EPA issued guidance excluding certain privately operated power plants from federal Acid Rain Program requirements.

On July 16, EPA Assistant Administrator Aaron Szabo issued a 16-page memorandum to all ten EPA regional administrators addressing what are known as islanded power generation facilities. The memorandum specifically references a proposed 500-megawatt natural gas power plant designed exclusively to supply an adjacent, privately owned data center.

These are not simply emergency backup generators. We are talking about industrial-scale power generation facilities capable of operating independently of the public electricity grid.

What is particularly revealing is that the EPA’s interpretation relies upon definitions contained in a Department of Energy reporting form from 1990, decades before the emergence of commercial artificial intelligence and its extraordinary electricity demands.

Under the EPA’s interpretation, generating facilities entirely disconnected from the public grid fall outside the applicability of the Acid Rain Program, even when electricity is sold to a private customer. Connecting to the public grid later could change that determination.

WHAT ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIONS COULD BE LOST?

Established under Title IV of the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments, the Acid Rain Program regulates sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from covered power plants and establishes important emissions monitoring and reporting requirements.

The concern extends well beyond acid rain itself. These pollutants contribute to the formation of fine particulate matter, respiratory health problems, environmental degradation and atmospheric pollution.

While other federal and state air pollution regulations may still apply, excluding these facilities from the Acid Rain Program raises questions about the consistency, transparency and completeness of emissions reporting.

Under the July 16 EPA interpretation. Other air pollution regulations may still apply to both models.

The EPA maintains that its interpretation is consistent with existing regulatory definitions. Environmental organizations have challenged that interpretation, while some environmental law experts acknowledge that the original legislation did not anticipate this type of private industrial electricity generation.

It is important to understand that the EPA memorandum is guidance, not a blanket exemption from the Clean Air Act, nor a final regulatory determination for any individual facility.

Nevertheless, a power plant’s emissions do not stop at the property line simply because its electricity does.



SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION:

WIRED investigation

EPA July 16 memorandum on islanded power generation

EPA Acid Rain Program

QUESTIONS EVERY COMMUNITY SHOULD BE ASKING

If a data center is proposed in your community, the investigation should extend beyond the data center itself to every facility constructed to support its operations.

Will the data center have its own dedicated natural gas power plant, and who will own and operate it?

Will the generating facility operate continuously or only during emergencies?

What are the projected annual emissions of nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants?

Will the data center and power plant be evaluated as separate projects or as components of one interconnected industrial development?

Have developers sought exemptions, alternative regulatory classifications or special applicability determinations?

Will continuous emissions monitoring be required, and will the public have access to the underlying data?

Have cumulative impacts been evaluated alongside existing industrial facilities, highways and other pollution sources?

What communications have occurred between developers, energy companies, government agencies and elected officials before the public was informed?

Have nondisclosure agreements or confidentiality provisions restricted access to project information?

Who will be financially and legally responsible for pollution violations, environmental damage, remediation and eventual decommissioning?

WHERE TO SEND YOUR PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST

Depending on the records you are seeking, submit separate requests to your city or county planning department, local air pollution control district, state environmental agency, and the EPA.

For Californians, requests to state and local agencies generally fall under the California Public Records Act. Requests to federal agencies fall under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

If you are investigating a specific development, include the project name, developer, and location in your request. You may also wish to divide the sample request into smaller, targeted requests to facilitate a more timely response.

OFFICIAL RESOURCES:

Submit an EPA Freedom of Information Act request

Find your California air pollution control district

EPA Clean Air Act resources for data centers

EPA Enforcement and Compliance History Online database

EPA Clean Air Markets emissions data

EPA data center team: CAADataCenters@epa.gov

SAMPLE PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST

The following request is designed to uncover not only the environmental permits themselves, but also the negotiations, regulatory interpretations and corporate relationships behind these developments. Copy and customize it for your own community.

SUBJECT: PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST — DATA CENTERS, DEDICATED POWER GENERATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATORY EXEMPTIONS

Dear Public Records Officer:

Pursuant to applicable public records law, I request electronic copies of records created or received from January 1, 2024, through the date of this request concerning proposed, pending, approved or operational data centers and associated dedicated power generation facilities within your jurisdiction.

This request includes facilities described as islanded, behind-the-meter, off-grid, privately powered, co-located or otherwise dedicated to supplying electricity to data centers.

Specifically, I request the following records:

1. PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AND OWNERSHIP

All development applications, preliminary proposals, pre-application meeting records, site plans, ownership records, corporate partnership agreements, power purchase agreements and documents identifying the owners, operators, developers and intended customers of these facilities, to the extent held by your agency.

2. ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITS AND AIR POLLUTION

All air permit applications, permits, environmental assessments, emissions inventories, air dispersion models, health risk assessments, cumulative impact studies and records identifying projected annual emissions, generating capacity, fuel sources and anticipated operating hours.

Include records addressing emissions during normal operations, startup, shutdown, equipment testing and emergency operations.

3. REGULATORY EXEMPTIONS AND APPLICABILITY DETERMINATIONS

All requests for exemptions, exclusions, waivers, alternative classifications or regulatory applicability determinations under the Clean Air Act and applicable state or local air pollution regulations.

Specifically include records addressing:

Title IV Acid Rain Program requirements.

Title V operating permit requirements.

New Source Review and Prevention of Significant Deterioration requirements.

Applicable federal and state emissions standards.

Greenhouse gas and hazardous air pollutant reporting requirements.

Whether interconnected facilities will be treated as separate stationary sources or as a single source for permitting purposes.

Include all records concerning the EPA’s July 16, 2026, memorandum addressing islanded power generation facilities.

4. COMMUNICATIONS AND GOVERNMENT DECISION-MAKING

All relevant correspondence, emails, text messages, meeting agendas, calendar invitations, presentations, memoranda, staff reports, legal analyses and meeting notes involving government officials, regulatory agencies, data center developers, energy companies, consultants, lobbyists and their representatives.

Include communications concerning expedited permitting, regulatory exemptions, environmental review requirements, project confidentiality and proposed changes to existing regulations.

Please include responsive communications relating to public business conducted through personal email accounts, devices or messaging platforms, where subject to applicable disclosure law.

5. MONITORING, REPORTING AND ENFORCEMENT

All records establishing emissions monitoring requirements, testing protocols, inspection schedules, reporting obligations, pollution control equipment, enforcement procedures and penalties for noncompliance.

Include records identifying whether continuous emissions monitoring will be required, which pollutants will be monitored, how monitoring data will be verified and whether the underlying data will be publicly accessible.

6. INFRASTRUCTURE AND FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS

All records concerning electricity and natural gas infrastructure, water consumption, cooling systems, wastewater discharge, utility connections, infrastructure upgrades, financial guarantees, public subsidies, tax incentives, and responsibility for environmental remediation and facility decommissioning.

7. CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS

All nondisclosure agreements, confidentiality agreements and other records establishing restrictions on the disclosure of information concerning these projects, including records identifying the parties, duration, scope and legal basis of such restrictions.

Please provide records in their original electronic format where reasonably available, including attachments and relevant metadata maintained by your agency.

If any records or portions thereof are withheld, please identify the applicable legal exemption, explain the basis for withholding and provide all reasonably segregable nonexempt portions.

Please provide responsive records on a rolling basis as they become available. If no responsive records exist for a particular category, please indicate that in your response.

Please notify me in advance of any anticipated fees exceeding $25 and provide an itemized explanation of those charges.

Thank you for your assistance.

Respectfully,

[Name]

[Contact information]

🔵 ADDITIONAL LEGISLATION ON OUR RADAR

S. 4448 — Accelerating Broadband Permits Act

Previously reported as having passed the Senate during the week of November 16–20, this legislation warrants continued examination concerning accelerated telecommunications permitting, federal agency review deadlines, and the preservation of existing environmental protections.

Track S. 4448

H.R. 9357 — Community Control of Data Centers Act

This proposed legislation seeks to prohibit federal funding for data centers that do not comply with applicable state and local laws. It is particularly relevant as communities examine their authority over data center development amid broader federal permitting reforms.

Track H.R. 9357

Both measures remain on our legislative watchlist pending verification of further congressional action.

YOUR CIVIC ACTION CALENDAR

December 3: FCC reply comments. Before House consideration: contact your representative about H.R. 2347 and S. 4448. Ongoing: review local zoning, air permits and public records. December 17: monitor implementation of the adopted FCC NEPA rule (not a comment deadline). Please share these free civic resources with your community.

What I’ve outlined above is only part of a much larger story. Beyond the paywall, we’ll take a deeper look at the convergence of federal permitting reforms, the expansion of AI infrastructure on land and in space, and the reinterpretation of environmental laws written decades before these technologies existed. We’ll examine the role of corporate influence in shaping regulatory policy, where potential legal vulnerabilities lie, and what these developments could mean for the future of local governance, environmental protections and public accountability. When we begin connecting these seemingly independent developments, a much bigger picture emerges, one that deserves our undivided attention.

As always, the information and tools you need to participate in the public process will remain freely accessible. Your paid subscription supports the extensive research and investigative work that makes this Legislative Brief possible.