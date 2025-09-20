While my gaze has largely been fixed upward on planes streaking across the sky, releasing nitrogen oxides (NOx) and carbon dioxide, it’s easy to place much of the blame for emissions squarely on aviation. Commercial aviation emits roughly 1.4 million tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx) annually and rightly earns considerable scrutiny and control measures. My ongoing work on our Petition for Rulemaking, submitted to the EPA and FAA and now officially out for public feedback and revisions, clearly demonstrates that the environmental and health impacts extend far beyond the flight path.

However, there is a quieter, yet no less urgent, ground-level crisis gaining momentum as AI data centers proliferate at a breakneck pace, outstripping the attention they deserve in environmental discourse.



A newly released video reveals a startling number of Grok AI data centers in Memphis, TN, emitting an extraordinary amount of heat along with a mixture of toxins and carcinogens. This was identified using an optical gas imaging camera:

I can’t tell you how much this makes my gut turn.

I have relied heavily on AI to extract data and studies while building this Petition for Rulemaking, ironically, to reduce similar emissions from commercial aviation. While the environmental damage may not be as apparent as hopping on a commercial airline, the impact from AI data centers is rapidly growing, in terms of expansion, energy, and water consumption, and now increasingly unchecked emissions.

The numbers are mind-bending:

These sprawling tech fortresses, hungry for endless computing power, are fueling a new wave of methane gas-fired power plants. These aren’t your garden-variety natural gas plants either, they often operate in communities already burdened by decades of industrial pollution. Across states from Louisiana to Wisconsin, Texas to Pennsylvania, new gas turbine plants are being built or proposed solely to feed data centers trained on generative AI. This locks us into decades of emissions, air quality decline, and energy grid strain.

Power is rising across infrastructure. Servers and infrastructure account for most of the growth.

WELCOME TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD

While these plants pale in aggregate NOx emissions compared to aviation, measured in the thousands versus millions of tons per year, their impact hits home hard at the street and neighborhood level, often in marginalized and underserved communities. These neighborhoods, frequently low-income or communities of color, face dramatically worsened smog, elevated asthma and cancer risks, and the burden of water resource stress from vast data center water use.

Communities are fighting back, but the pace of data center expansion is blistering. Transparent environmental reviews are rare, permits are sometimes fast-tracked or downright absent, and climate pledges by operators hinge on future renewables that aren’t yet online. The consequences: a further widening of the chasm between tech’s promised utopia and the gritty reality of environmental injustice.

Never mind what it takes to simply power AI data centers, one must also consider the “cradle to grave” costs:

Meanwhile, the data centers’ energy addiction rivals a small city’s power use, with turbines running around the clock, doubling demand for fossil fuels in some grids already struggling to transition away from coal and gas.

The environmental toll is compounded by water use; AI data centers guzzle millions of gallons annually for cooling, pulling from local aquifers already stressed by legacy industrial contamination. This cocktail of air, water, and energy pressures turns promising innovation hubs into new frontlines in the struggle for affordable energy, available water supplies, and healthy communities.

The takeaway? The AI revolution’s power demand risks locking us into an outdated energy paradigm for decades, threatening environmental justice even as the tech world touts its forward-looking breakthroughs. If the sky-bound pollution from airplanes grabs headlines, the ground-level damage from AI centers is just as deserving of scrutiny.

As AI advances, so must our vigilance, demanding that progress doesn’t come at the disproportionate expense of those too often left behind.

Looks like I’ll be using AI a lot less these days…

