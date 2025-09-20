Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

david wilkinson
2d

hey Reinette, ignoring hydrocarbon energy, there is an existing antidote, it seems, to 90% of all proposed data centers. they aren't needed. there is a company that seems to be proving it daily. Fractal Computing. processing at 1,000 to 1,000,000 times the rate of conventional on existing hardware with no need for massive power or water. Jay Valentine posts here on Substack, as Fractal Computing. I have been following him for about 8 months. I haven't encountered any red flags regarding his seemingly outrageous claims. I have mentioned it to people much more computer savvy than me. they tend to dismiss it out of hand. I think they are too expert on current operating, to let the possibility to nest. Kodak had the first patent for digital photography,

I have read. Experts are generally among the last to accept something revolutionary in their 'field of expertise'. as a matter of fact, Valentine expects Oracle to collapse within the next couple of years. they are Huge in 45 year old technology.

Bassehound
2d

The first link has a general location search at the top of the page. Type in a state for state location. Second link is for Arizona, in the desert where less water and heat are not helpful for this business.

Search Data Centers: Colocation, Bare Metal, Cloud

https://www.datacenters.com/

Arizona Data Centers - Providers Map in Arizona, United States

https://www.datacenters.com/locations/united-states/arizona

