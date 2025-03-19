In a world where conventional medicine overshadows alternative healing modalities, a groundbreaking panel of experts is set to challenge the status quo. Last week, under the mystical glow of the Blood Moon, six visionaries gathered to unveil "The Hidden Story of Blood, Healing, & Prayer" – a provocative exploration that promises to shake the foundations of our understanding of health and wellness.

This extraordinary panel brings together a diverse group of healers, scientists, and medical mavericks:

Dr. Christiane Northrup, a trailblazing authority in women's health

Adam and Josh Bigelsen, carrying forward their father, the late Dr. Harvey Bigelsem’s legacy in alternative medicine

Jess Bell, D.O., an osteopathic physician pushing the boundaries of biofield energy healing

Dr. Ana Maria Oliva, an engineer with a PhD in Biomedicine, bridging the gap between technology and holistic health

Dr. Marizelle Arce, a terrain doctor challenging the germ theory paradigm

From the censorship that has plagued the medical community for decades to the revolutionary concept of holographic blood, this panel dives deep into topics that have been systematically marginalized. They explore the light-body connection, the healing power of magnetism, and the profound impact of prayer – all while standing firm in the face of mainstream skepticism.

As we unravel the hidden stories of blood, healing, and prayer, we're not just challenging narratives – we're reclaiming our power to heal. This isn't just a webinar; it's a rallying cry for those seeking to understand the true nature of health in body, mind, and spirit. Prepare to have your perceptions altered and your horizons expanded. The revolution in healing starts here.

RESOURCES:

Dr. Christine Northrup



https://www.drnorthrup.com/

Dr. Marizelle Arce:

https://www.terraindoctor.com

Bigelesen Academy:

https://bigelsenacademy.com/

Dr. Jess Bell:

https://www.energeticosteopathy.com/

Dr. Ana Maria Oliva:

https://anamariaoliva.es

and

https://www.universityofterrain.com

If you would like to support the Bigelsen brothers in purchasing more high-powered microscopes, please go to:😁

www.supportterrain.com

Another view of live blood analysts under the microscope:

https://rumble.com/v6eec6j-microscopic-live-blood-analysis-dr.-wendi-roscoe.html?playlist_id=watch-later

