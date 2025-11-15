The Hill to Die On (Volume 3): Silent Signals You'll Never Know About

As I have been driving home all week beginning with the viral post, Red Alert: This Is the Hill to Die On (now known as Volumne 1) and Ready for Action: The FCC Opposition Campaign Is About to Launch (Volume 2), the recent wave of proposed FCC rule changes gives telecom companies unprecedented powers whenever they install antennas, essentially staking their flag in the ground and claiming dominion over every inch of territory their wireless frequencies reach -- and it’s so much more than that.

This isn’t merely paperwork; it’s a seismic shift that turns vast swaths of public space into privately governed telecom/military industrial war zones, where citizen and local government rights are effectively suspended.

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) current rules already give telecom companies near-sovereign control over the area each antenna covers, lasting up to 25 years at a time.

Once an antenna goes up, telecoms can swap in any technology they like, as long as the antenna looks like the original, shifting from local/public space into private space, and into telecom/Military Industrial Complex (MIC) domination while sidelining communities and local government knowledge, oversight, and control.

Telecoms now function as a civilian extension of the Military Industrial Complex (MIC), blending defense-origin surveillance into everyday infrastructure: The FCC’s release of military-grade spectrum has quietly armed telecoms with “wartime” technology for civilian use.

This is not progress; it’s a technocratic coup dressed up as modernization, and the consequences will echo for decades.

Like in wartime, the MIC and technocrats are “staking its flag” across America, laying claim to every chunk of the country with or near antennas. Turning every town, every neighborhood -- no exception-- into an RF ‘fiefdom’ where corporations rule, surveillance is constant, and local voices are silenced.

Listen carefully to the video above to clearly understand the future that is upon us, grasp the current “theater of war,” and comprehend the upcoming Call to Action -- and why we all MUST ACT NOW.

WHAT GOES UP, RARELY COMES DOWN.

Did you know that once a cellular antenna goes up, it rarely comes down? It’s locked into contractual law. A law that supersedes constitutional law.



In addition, the telecom company is granted exclusive control of that coverage area for up to 25 years -- 25 years -- and the telecom is contractually allowed to swap in any-damn-technology-it-wishes, provided the antenna’s outward appearance remains unchanged.

All technologies, including weaponized ones, are fair game.

You must understand that telecom companies have become an unmistakable extension of the MIC and Silicon circle-jerks, weaving civilian networks and infrastructure together with surveillance technologies first developed for defense. Their close ties with agencies like DARPA and programs such as Silicon Valley’s Peter Thiel’s Lavender Project in Israel (which recently targeted individuals for elimination in Gaza) show how sharply the lines between private telecoms and military interests have blurred. Today, commercial infrastructure is a key asset for monitoring, control, and invisible forms of warfare. Warfare is no longer “their problem,” over there-- it’s now our problem, here at home.

The proverbial chicken has come home to roost, and all of us are now getting caged by the day in this growing coop.

You don’t see it? I’m not surprised. It’s invisible.

The days of kinetic warfare -- visible guns, tanks, and bullets -- are a thing of the past. Modern warfare is now silent and invisible, and on our doorstep.

I’m not exaggerating. This is my field of expertise. Please, do yourself and your family a huge favor and take what I say seriously.

To add to the severity of my words, a few years ago, the FCC opened additional bands of spectrum, some of them military-grade, to telecom providers. This move wasn’t publicly debated in terms of its actual risks: That military bandwidths, designed for robust, high-penetration applications and used during wartime in the Middle East, were suddenly fair game for “commercial use.” That telecoms now had at their fingertips an arsenal of powerful weapons, deepening their reach, control, and life-threatening consequences to the point that, I’m sure, Peter Thiel wet his pants with excitement.

The FCC's “reasoning” in allowing the weaponization of cellular service focused narrowly on “innovation” and “faster broadband,” but these justifications sidestep daunting public health, privacy, and security concerns.

To lay it out more clearly, THIS is what the telecom/MIC has in store for us:

Local oversight and regulatory checks have already been overruled for the most part in favor of policies that prioritize industry domination over public rights.

The big question: “Why would the FCC do this?”

For critics and communities, the answer seems straightforward enough…

…by redefining public lands and airwaves as telecom territory, the FCC is granting near-sovereign authority to technocratic giants and the MIC, leaving citizens with little recourse or control, and putting Americans at considerable risk in their respective neighborhoods and communities.

These antennas are not just for transmitting data; they are the nexus of a sprawling spy and military network. With the arrival of 5G-6G-&-beyond and the FCC’s blessing, these nodes can now record conversations, track physical movements, log travel routes, map social interactions, monitor shopping habits, and analyze every facet of daily activity both in public and private spheres -- which will later be attached to your Social Credit Score… or worse.

The technology’s leap, from passive connectivity to active, relentless surveillance, means that every device becomes a beacon, revealing user location and identity with surgical precision... that could later be followed up with “Lavender-procission,” if you get my drift.

THIS IS NOT A CONSPIRACY: THE DEAL IS GETTING SEALED

I began writing and warning about this back in 2017: The 5G Network: What You Don’t Know May Kill You.

I have been tracking and fighting against this for a long time. We are now at the point of reckoning.

Fast-forward to 2020 and 2025, the FCC expanded access to several high-frequency bands previously reserved for federal, military, or specialized use, including bands recognized for their “military-grade” applications.

Notably, in 2019, the Commission began opening parts of the Upper Microwave Flexible Use Service (UMFUS) bands for commercial deployment, including 24 GHz, 28 GHz, upper 37 GHz, 39 GHz, 47 GHz, and 50 GHz ranges.

The 2200–2290 MHz and 2360–2395 MHz ranges were previously used for missile telemetry and defense tracking, but are now available for our neighborhood antennas and even satellite communications. In total, these rule changes represent a significant shift, giving telecoms unprecedented access to spectrum previously considered off-limits and intended solely for wartime use.



These ultra-high frequencies enable powerful applications such as “beamforming,” high-resolution targeting, and rapid data transmission, the same technical features prized in military radar and communications systems.

BTW, “beamforming” is a technology in wireless communication (like 5G, Wi-Fi, and advanced cell towers) that allows an antenna or array of antennas to focus its signal in a specific direction, rather than spreading it everywhere. This focused transmission means the network can send data directly to a particular device, your phone (your body), for example, tracking and targeting you with much greater accuracy.​

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It's a silent military deployment across America meant to surveil and control every American, and if so needed, extinguish.

That’s how the war came home. Silently. Into every neighborhood with an antenna. It’s in your pocket and in your living room. You are driving in it. THIS is how dire the situation is…. and the system is upgrading to the next level.

Once totally installed (that's where we come in to ensure it isn’t), if challenged or deemed a “disobedient” citizen, a person may find themselves subjected to these killer frequencies.



All one needs to do is turn to Gaza to get a taste of our future. That was The Trial Run for what comes our way if we don’t fight like hell.

THE GAME IS NOT OVER



No, it’s not over. There is one link left, and if that link cannot chain to the rest of the links, we win.

The American public needs to hit critical mass in understanding that our lives are inside a fast-approaching-open-air-digital-surveillance-camp, a silicon panopticon, where oversight is weak and the consequences of noncompliance will be high. The door has been thrown wide not just for corporate/MIC monitoring, but also for real-time behavioral control, all under the veneer of technological progress and “improved connectivity.” The truth is that every move, word, and connection may now be parsed, profiled, and, if necessary, sanctioned by those who control the infrastructure.

THANK YOU, PETER THIEL

In addition, you have to understand, the MIC -- and, yes, the silicon titans such as Peter Thiel -- are invisibly laying claim to every piece of property that is under or near the reach of an antenna’s emanating frequencies.

This is not progress; it’s a coup dressed up as modernization, with consequences that will echo for decades to come.

This is an invisible land grab enacted through radio frequencies, where telecom antennas function as omnipresent digital sentinels, silently annexing every square foot in their coverage area while the public remains largely unaware. By staking their claims with antenna installations, telecom companies transform public space into invisible surveillance territories, “RF fiefdoms,” where their authority reigns for decades, shielded from meaningful oversight.



Please listen to my video above for more about what is coming our way, what is truly at stake, and, most importantly, what we can do about it. Our immediate action is paramount!

Stay tuned.

