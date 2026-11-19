From cell towers to AI data centers, several federal initiatives are moving forward simultaneously that could substantially change environmental protections, infrastructure permitting, and the public’s ability to challenge major projects.

If you’re having trouble keeping up with everything coming out of Washington these days, join the club. Between legislation, executive orders, regulatory changes, and hundreds of pages of amendments, keeping track of what our government is doing has practically become a full-time job.

And that’s precisely why I’m launching The Foghorn Legislative Brief…. and Radar to keep track of incoming legislation….

I want to help you identify what requires your immediate attention, what’s coming down the pike, and what we need to investigate further. You shouldn’t have to spend eight hours a day monitoring your government to have a meaningful say in what it does.

So, welcome to our first edition. We’ve got some work to do.

YOUR RADAR AT A GLANCE

🔴 ACT NOW: Congressional permitting overhaul, H.R. 2347 / S. 5653.

🟠 UPCOMING DEADLINE: FCC historic preservation and endangered species protections. Reply comments due December 3.

⚫ ALREADY ADOPTED: FCC’s revised environmental review requirements under NEPA. Partial implementation begins December 17.

🔵 ON OUR RADAR: Federal broadband permitting legislation and the Community Control of Data Centers Act.

🔴 ACT NOW: CONGRESS’S SWEEPING PERMITTING OVERHAUL

H.R. 2347 / S. 5653 — Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA)

Yesterday, November 18, the Senate adopted a sweeping permitting reform amendment by a vote of 69–27 and subsequently voted 65–31 to advance the amended legislation toward final passage.

Today, November 19, the Senate is scheduled to continue consideration of the bill.

This roughly 400-page legislative package goes well beyond conventional permitting reform. It proposes substantial changes to longstanding environmental and historic preservation laws governing the development of energy, industrial, and other major infrastructure projects.

Among the federal laws affected are:

National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

National Historic Preservation Act.

Clean Water Act.

Endangered Species Act.

Federal Power Act.

The proposal would change environmental review procedures, shorten certain legal challenge timelines, expand federal transmission permitting authority, and restrict the circumstances under which federal agencies can reverse previously issued permits.

It also specifically addresses electricity infrastructure and the growing demands of AI data centers.

Supporters argue that the legislation will accelerate much-needed infrastructure development, reduce costs, and provide greater regulatory certainty. Critics, including environmental and tribal organizations, have raised concerns about environmental safeguards, tribal consultation, and public participation.

Adding another layer of complexity, the legislation was originally introduced as S. 5653 but is now moving through Congress under H.R. 2347, a bill that originally addressed the tax treatment of damages awarded to victims of sexual abuse.

And people wonder why it’s so difficult to follow legislation.

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WHAT YOU CAN DO

Contact your two U.S. senators and your House representative. Even if the Senate passes the amended legislation today, the revised package will still require House approval.

U.S. Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Find your U.S. senators

Find your House representative

SAMPLE PHONE OR EMAIL SCRIPT

E: H.R. 2347 / S. 5653 — Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act

Hello, my name is [name], and I am a constituent from [city and state].

I am contacting you regarding H.R. 2347 and Senate Amendment 6883, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act.

I strongly object to accelerating industrial and technological expansion at the expense of environmental protections, historic preservation, tribal sovereignty, local authority, and citizens’ ability to challenge government decisions.

The demand for additional energy and infrastructure, particularly from the rapidly expanding AI data center industry, must not become a justification for diminishing longstanding public protections.

I am requesting that you oppose any provisions that weaken these safeguards and address the following questions:

Why should citizens face shortened legal challenge timelines while major corporations benefit from accelerated permitting?

What meaningful authority will state and local governments retain over infrastructure development?

What legal recourse will communities have if significant environmental damage is discovered after a permit has been issued?

What enforceable protections will prevent residential ratepayers and small businesses from subsidizing infrastructure required by AI data centers?

Which industries and organizations have lobbied your office in support of this legislation?

Economic development must not come at the expense of constitutional protections, environmental stewardship, or meaningful public participation.

I expect my elected representatives to protect the interests of their constituents, not simply accommodate the demands of industry.

I request a substantive written response addressing these questions, your position on the legislation, and how you intend to vote.

Thank you.

RESOURCES:

Track H.R. 2347.

Read the original S. 5653 legislation.

Follow the Senate’s latest proceedings.

🟠 ACT BEFORE DECEMBER 3: FCC ENVIRONMENTAL AND HISTORIC PRESERVATION PROTECTIONS

WT Docket No. 25-217

REPLY COMMENTS DUE DECEMBER 3, 2026

If you missed yesterday’s FCC public comment deadline, you still have an opportunity to participate. The reply comment period is now underway, giving citizens the opportunity to respond to arguments, evidence, and recommendations submitted during the initial comment period.

The Federal Communications Commission is reconsidering how telecommunications infrastructure is reviewed under the National Historic Preservation Act and the Endangered Species Act. Among the questions the FCC is asking is whether certain telecommunications deployments should even trigger these federal protections.

According to the FCC’s published proposal, the agency is considering:

Whether cell towers and associated infrastructure should trigger federal historic preservation review.

Whether telecommunications deployments require consultation under the Endangered Species Act.

Combining multiple tower installations into a single review submission.

Addressing previously noncompliant towers to facilitate additional antenna installations.

Revising tribal consultation timelines.

Streamlining reconstruction following disasters.

On November 13, the FCC denied a request from the attorneys general of New York and Washington to extend the public comment period.

The stated objective is to accelerate telecommunications deployment and reduce regulatory burdens. The question communities should be examining is what environmental protections, tribal consultation requirements, and opportunities for public input will remain.

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WHAT THE FCC HAS ALREADY APPROVED

While the public still has until December 3 to weigh in on historic preservation and endangered species protections, the FCC has already adopted substantial changes to its environmental review requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The final rule, adopted September 30 and published November 17, includes:

Narrowing the circumstances under which wireless infrastructure triggers federal environmental review.

Revising environmental review exemptions for certain antenna installations on existing buildings and structures.

Allowing applicants to certify eligibility for certain environmental review exclusions.

Establishing more specific evidentiary requirements for citizens requesting additional environmental review.

Generally, limiting environmental assessments to 75 pages and one year for completion.

Portions of the rule take effect December 17, while numerous substantive provisions have delayed effective dates pending further notice.

In other words, one round of regulatory changes has already been approved, while another is still open for public input.

The December 3 reply comment deadline applies to the proposed historic preservation and endangered species changes, not the already-adopted NEPA rule. Separate legal avenues for challenging the final rule warrant further investigation, and I will be looking into those.

TAKE ACTION: SUBMIT A REPLY COMMENT

Deadline: December 3, 2026 — 11:59 PM Eastern / 8:59 PM Pacific.

WT Docket No. 25-217

You do not need to have submitted an initial comment to participate in the reply comment period.

STEP 1: READ EXISTING COMMENTS

Go to the FCC’s public comment search page.

Enter 25-217 under Proceedings and search.

Identify a comment or argument you wish to support, challenge, or expand upon.

STEP 2: PREPARE YOUR REPLY

Write your reply using Word, Google Docs, or another word processor.

Title your document Reply Comments — WT Docket No. 25-217 (25-217 must be typed out, do not cut and paste).

Identify the individual or organization whose comments you are responding to.

Include your response and any supporting evidence.

Save or export your document as a PDF.

STEP 3: SUBMIT YOUR REPLY

Go directly to the FCC’s Standard Filing page. Under Proceedings, enter 25-217 and select the matching docket. NOTE: Leave Lawfirms, and Attorney, Author, Submitter Names, as well as File Number, Report Number, and Bureau ID Number fields blank unless applicable. These are not required for this filing. Enter your name and required contact information. Under Type of Filing, select REPLY TO COMMENTS. Under Upload Documents, attach your PDF. You may respond to one or more existing comments or take a broader approach by addressing arguments raised by multiple commenters. For example, you can simply state, “I am addressing arguments raised during the initial comment period.” See the Sample Reply Comment below. Toggle YES to “Do you want an Email Confirmation of this filing?” Continue to the review screen. Verify your information, submit, and save your confirmation number.

IMPORTANT: The FCC’s docket information currently displays outdated comment deadlines from 2025. Do not let this confuse you. The official Federal Register notice establishes December 3, 2026, as the current reply comment deadline.

I have experienced difficulties using the green COMMENT buttons alongside existing submissions. The Standard Filing method I have shared with you provides an alternative.

SAMPLE REPLY COMMENT

RE: WT Docket No. 25-217 — REPLY COMMENTS

BEFORE THE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20554

In the Matter of: Modernizing the Commission’s National Environmental Policy Act Rules

WT Docket No. 25-217

REPLY COMMENTS

To the Chair and Commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission:

I am submitting reply comments addressing arguments raised during the initial comment period concerning proposed changes to historic preservation and endangered species review requirements for telecommunications infrastructure.

The rapid expansion of telecommunications infrastructure must not come at the expense of environmental stewardship, historic preservation, tribal sovereignty, or the public’s right to meaningful participation in government decisions.

Given the FCC’s recently adopted changes to its NEPA review requirements, I strongly object to any further weakening of environmental and historic preservation safeguards without a comprehensive assessment of the cumulative consequences of these regulatory changes.

I request that the Commission consider the following information: [include supporting evidence, specific concerns, or relevant experiences within your community].

Regulatory efficiency and industry economic interests are not sufficient justification for diminishing protections established to safeguard our nation’s natural resources, wildlife, cultural heritage, and affected communities.

I respectfully request that the Commission:

Retain meaningful historic preservation and endangered species review requirements.

Conduct a comprehensive assessment of the cumulative environmental consequences of its recently adopted and proposed regulatory changes.

Preserve meaningful tribal consultation, public notification, and opportunities for public participation.

Ensure that accelerated permitting does not shield infrastructure projects from appropriate environmental scrutiny or accountability.

Provide a transparent, evidence-based justification for any proposed reduction in existing protections.

The burden should not fall upon individual citizens and communities to prove environmental harm after infrastructure has already been installed. Preventing avoidable harm is precisely why meaningful environmental review exists in the first place.

I urge the Commission not to adopt further regulatory exemptions or reductions in existing safeguards without demonstrating that adequate protections will remain in place.

Please include these reply comments in the official administrative record and substantively address the concerns raised herein.

This version establishes a clear position, identifies specific remedies, and requests accountability. It also avoids asserting that the FCC has already eliminated protections that are still under consideration.

Remember that your submission becomes part of the public record. Personalize your response and include supporting evidence wherever possible.

[Insert your reply comments here.]

Respectfully submitted,

[Full Name]

[City, State]

[Date]

RESOURCES:

Read the proposed rule and official comment deadlines.

Read the already-adopted NEPA final rule published November 17.

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🔵 ON OUR RADAR

S. 4448 — Accelerating Broadband Permits Act of 2026

Reported in the Senate on November 9, this legislation would accelerate federal broadband permitting, improve permit-processing oversight, and expand tracking requirements associated with broadband deployment.

Given the FCC’s simultaneous regulatory changes, we need to examine precisely which infrastructure qualifies for accelerated permitting, what safeguards remain, and whether the legislation could affect state and local authority.

Read the legislation.

H.R. 10976 — Community Control of Data Centers Act

Introduced November 10 by Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee, this legislation would prohibit the use of federal funds for data center construction or operation that does not comply with applicable state and local laws, including required approvals.

At a time when communities across America are grappling with the enormous electricity demands, water consumption, land use, and infrastructure costs associated with AI data centers, this bill represents an important opportunity to reinforce local decision-making authority.

Rather than leaving communities to fight these battles after projects have been approved or federal dollars committed, this legislation seeks to establish a protective measure on the front end, conditioning federal funding on compliance with state and local requirements.

This is particularly significant given the sweeping federal permitting reforms simultaneously advancing through Congress. Federal financial support should not become a means of circumventing the very communities that will bear the long-term consequences of these developments.

Too often, citizens find themselves fighting massive industrial projects after the wheels have already been set in motion. H.R. 10976 offers an opportunity to examine how we can better protect community authority BEFORE that happens.

While we need to examine the bill’s limitations and whether additional protections are warranted, this is precisely the kind of proactive legislation that deserves greater public attention.

Read H.R. 10976 — Community Control of Data Centers Act.

Read the legislation.

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MARK YOUR CALENDAR

November 19: Senate consideration of H.R. 2347, the federal permitting overhaul.

December 3: FCC reply comment deadline for proposed historic preservation and endangered species review changes.

December 17: Portions of the FCC’s already-adopted NEPA final rule take effect.

COMING NEXT: THE GREAT PERMITTING OVERHAUL

Cell towers, AI data centers, power lines, and pipelines: Who gets to decide what gets built in your backyard?

What particularly interests me about these developments is that they are happening simultaneously, through both congressional legislation and administrative rulemaking.

While the FCC is changing its own environmental review requirements, Congress is advancing broader changes to federal permitting and longstanding environmental and historic preservation laws. At the same time, legislation addressing accelerated broadband deployment and community control over data centers is making its way through Congress.

What happens when we examine these initiatives together rather than in isolation? Where do they overlap? Where do they conflict? Who is lobbying for these changes, and what will their cumulative effect be on our communities?

For my paid subscribers, I’ll be undertaking a much deeper investigation into the actual legislative language, the industries and organizations supporting these changes, the financial interests involved, the expansion of federal authority, and the legal recourse available to citizens.

As promised, The Foghorn Legislative Brief & Radar, my Five-Minute Foghorn Alerts, legislative overviews, deadlines, contact information, and citizen action scripts will ALWAYS remain FREE.

The investigative deep dives are made possible by those of you who financially support The Foghorn Express through your paid subscription. If you find value in this work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support allows me to spend the time necessary to dig through these documents, follow the money, and make this information accessible to everyone.

We don’t need every American to spend eight hours a day watching their government. We need millions of Americans who know when to pay attention, where to look, and how to act.

And sometimes, five minutes is all it takes.

Don’t just follow the legislation. Get ahead of it.

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