Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

DawnieR
1d

Since the latest 'Epstein File' dump, Prof. Marandi was on George Galloway, and he (Marandi) said something that WE ALL need to make common, in our everyday communications.......

Prof. Marandi used the term, the 'EPSTEIN-CLASS' when referring to our 'rulers'.

It seems as though 'EVERYONE' was named in the latest file dump.

We need to now use this term when referring to our 'rulers'/'political-class'/'the elite'.

EXAMPLES:

Epstein-class Politicians

Epstein-class Presidents

Epstein-class Congress

Epstein-class Government

Epstein-class Intel Agencies

Epstein-class Police/Law Enforcement

Epstein-class Courts/Legal System

Epstein-class Pharma

Epstein-class 'Big Ag'

Epstein-class Education/Educators

Epstein-class Science/Scientists

Epstein-class Health Care/Medical

Epstein-class BIO-WEAPONS/(FAKE) PLANNEDemics

Epstein-class 'Religion'

Epstein-class Royalty

Epstein-class Banksters

Epstein-class Corporations/Businesses

Epstein-class Hollywood/Movies/Media

Epstein-class News Media/Press/Journalists

Epstein-class Social Media

and so on......!!

'THE SYSTEM' is EPSTEIN-CLASS!

THIS is how we NOW need to refer to these individuals, in 'positions of power'!

Because we ALL KNOW just 'HOW' they got into those 'positions of power', don't we?!

Those (so-called 'teachers', SKOOL Board members, and so on) who want to KEEP PUSHING

the 'TRANNY'/'LBGQXYZ' books, 'teaching', ect......ON CHILDREN......NOW NEED TO BE CALLED........

THE EPSTEIN-CLASS!

ASSOCIATE them ALL with EPSTEIN!

Turn 'The Gay Pride Parades' in to......

The Epstein-class Parades!

And so on.....!

Susan Hojdik
1d

Amen, Rhenette! I always said the monsters walk amongst us in fine clothes and honeyed words. Ole scratch always knew you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

