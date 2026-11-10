THE MOST RADICAL POLITICAL IDEA TO TRANSFORM AMERICA MAY BE THE OLDEST

For all the money, energy, promises, and downright hysteria surrounding American elections, you’d think we’d have figured out how to get somewhere by now. Instead, every couple of years, we’re back at it, convinced that the right candidate, the right party, or the right political victory will finally turn things around.

And yet, regardless of who wins, an extraordinary number of Americans continue feeling as though the country is slipping further from their grasp.

What fascinates me is how rarely we question the underlying premise. We’ve become so accustomed to measuring political success by election results, legislative victories, and who controls which branch of government that we’ve almost stopped asking what those victories are supposed to accomplish in the long run.

We know how to count votes, campaign contributions, and approval ratings. But when it comes to measuring whether our leadership is actually building a better future, things get remarkably fuzzy.

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This was something that nagged at me throughout my years on Nevada City’s city council. What, exactly, makes someone a good leader? And how would we know, particularly when the consequences of their decisions might not become apparent for decades?

As it turns out, an answer may have been sitting right under our noses for centuries, embedded in a governing philosophy that predates the United States itself. And the more I consider it, the more convinced I become that we may be overlooking one of the most useful ideas imaginable for breaking our current political deadlock.

That thought was very much on my mind when I recently headed out with my camera to capture Nevada City’s glorious fall colors. What I hadn’t anticipated was finding myself standing beside an enormous redwood and a historic plaque, contemplating a chapter of American history that took more than four decades to reach its conclusion.

It was a rather wonderful reminder that the most consequential decisions we make aren’t necessarily the ones that deliver immediate results. Sometimes, the people responsible never get to see the outcome at all.

I share that story in the video below, along with why I believe this moment of political frustration may be an extraordinary opportunity to begin something entirely different.

Something I’ve Been Working Toward

I’ve been working on something that brings together my years in public office, advocacy, investigative reporting, and community organizing. Something that could help turn our growing political frustration into meaningful civic action. I’ll be sharing more next week, but first, I want to hear from you.

What’s stopping you from getting involved in your community? Is it not knowing where to begin, feeling intimidated by government, or believing your voice won’t make a difference? And if you could learn just one or two things that would help you become more effective, what would they be? Your answers will help shape what I’m preparing to announce.

As the political wings continue their endless battles, perhaps it’s time we started paying more attention to the bird itself. You. Me. And our civic renewal.

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