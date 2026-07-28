The “Palestining” of America
"Flagging the Flock" out of surveillance cameras. The spy grid went up without a vote. Now they want to wire our military to the country that perfected it.
A surveillance grid that went up across America without a single vote, a Congress racing to fuse our military with a foreign state, and the quiet, procedural sleight of hand that kept your representatives from ever having to answer for it. I will show you the maps, walk you through the vote they tried to hide, break down the law a subscriber sent me, and hand you exactly what to say and who to call before August 7. Some of what follows is documented and sourced. Some of it is what I see coming. Stay with me to the end. There is something you can do.
SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)
Flock Safety alone now runs more than 100,000 active surveillance cameras across 12,000-plus communities, feeding a searchable national network with billions of plate reads a month. No ballot. No consent.
The cameras read more than plates. Vehicle “fingerprints,” pedestrians, and “critical sounds.” The customer list now includes schools, prisons, parks, and places of worship.
Section 219 in the House, Section 1217 in the Senate, would make U.S.-Israel military integration permanent: drones, missile defense, AI, autonomous weapons, cyber, directed energy.
The House never voted on the provision itself. It died in a rule vote, H.Res. 1438, passed 214 to 211 on July 21, that kept any member from ever having to touch Section 219 by name.
Three votes. That is the margin that guaranteed you would never see your representative vote yes or no on the merger itself.
The final NDAA passed the House 216 to 212 the next day. The headline vote. The rule vote did the real work.
Massie (R) called it “a betrayal of American sovereignty.”
The Senate is where it lives now. The July 14 procedural vote failed 50 to 46, but that was about spending and Iran, not Section 1217. The motion has already been renewed.
Your deadline is August 7. Recess begins August 10. A new vote can be called with almost no notice.
I ask you to call both senators through the Capitol switchboard, (202) 224-3121. Demand a recorded amendment to strike Section 1217. Get a yes or no on the record, and a name. Call script below!
I watched a short, time-lapse animation this week from Deflock.org that got under my skin: A map of the United States, only two years ago, nearly clean of blue dots. Then, a handful of blue dots scattered across the continent like the first drops of rain on a windshield. The second map, the same country, drowning in blue. Every interstate. Every suburb. Every small town like mine.
Each dot is a surveillance camera.
Source: DeFlock.me, a crowdsourced map of automated license plate readers built by volunteers since 2024. Because cameras are added to the map as people find and report them, part of this explosion is the map catching up to what was already on our streets. However, the map understates reality. Flock Safety alone claims more than 100,000 active cameras across more than 12,000 communities, with more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies plugged into its national network.
I have watched these cameras go up with my own eyes. On highway off-ramps. In the center of shopping parking lots. On quiet county roads where nothing ever happens. Particularly in the last two years, and particularly in places nobody asked for them. That is my personal observation. No city council in America ever put this question on a ballot: Do you consent to being tracked every time you drive to the grocery store?
They didn’t ask. They just built.
It’s become such an issue in our rural area that we now have citizens cutting down the cameras and sticking American flags in the sawed-off posts. Amazingly, nobody is removing the flags. Passersby sense the collective outrage and violation of privacy with such unnecessary surveillance.
THE COLLECTIVE AWARENESS
Finally, Americans are realizing these are not simple traffic cameras. Flock’s own marketing boasts of billions of plate reads every month, feeding a shared, searchable national network. Its AI builds “vehicle fingerprints” and records pedestrians and “critical sounds,” and its customers now include schools, prisons, residential communities, parks, and places of worship.
Meanwhile, data centers are being thrown up across this country at a pace that should make every American ask the obvious question. What, exactly, requires that much storage and that much compute?
And in Washington, in the same month, Congress moved to wire the American military into a foreign state permanently. The Senate vote is next.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with what is going down. Here’s the recap:
This is what actually happened, because your representatives are counting on you not knowing the details.
On July 21, the House Rules Committee voted 214 to 211 to deny a floor vote on the bipartisan Massie-Khanna amendment that would have stripped Section 219 from the defense bill. Your representatives were never allowed to vote on the provision itself. On July 22, the House passed H.R. 8800, the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act, 216 to 212, with Section 219 inside it.
Section 219, and its Senate twin, Section 1217, the U.S.-Israel FUTURES Act, would direct the Pentagon to build a permanent framework uniting American and Israeli military technology, supply chains, weapons development, manufacturing, joint training, and information sharing. Drones. Missile defense. Artificial intelligence. Autonomous weapons. Surveillance systems. Cyberwarfare. Directed energy.
To be clear, this is not a literal merger of two armies under one flag. No such vote has occurred. What it is, however, is the institutionalization of integration across the most key domains of contemporary warfare, buried inside a thousand-page must-pass bill, shielded from a standalone vote, shielded from public hearings, shielded from you.
Congressman Thomas Massie, a Republican, called it what it is: “a betrayal of American sovereignty.” On the other side of the aisle, Senator Bernie Sanders objected that Congress should not hand Israel deeper military integration than a NATO ally by hiding it in the annual defense bill.
As I have said before, when Massie and Sanders are standing on the same ground, pay attention.
THE VOTE THAT REALLY COUNTED
Now, this is some important political wrangling and obfuscation you need to know about….
Before any bill reaches the House floor, a thirteen-member panel called the Rules Committee writes a “rule” deciding which amendments will ever be allowed a vote. The Rules Committee left the bipartisan Massie-Khanna amendment to strip Section 219 from that list. Then the full House votes on the rule itself. And that vote is the fingerprint.
It almost didn’t happen. On June 30, the first rule for this bill collapsed on the House floor, 198 to 224, when Republican defections sank it. Leadership spent three weeks regrouping, repackaged the defense bill with unrelated measures, and came back. On July 21, the House adopted the replacement rule, H.Res. 1438, by a vote of 214 to 211, almost perfectly along party lines.
The rule vote was the only vote that decided Section 219’s fate in the House. A yes on the rule was a vote to guarantee that no member of Congress would ever be allowed to vote on removing it. It passed by three votes. Three. And the House had already proven, three weeks earlier, that it could kill a rule when enough members found their spines.
Whether you like her or not, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, lays out the shell game:
So when your representative tells you they “never voted for Section 219,” ask them how they voted on Roll Call 254 (make them feel the heat), July 21. That is the vote they own. Massie posted minutes after it passed that “no debate or vote was allowed on Section 219” and vowed to vote against the whole bill.
The next day, July 22, the House passed H.R. 8800, the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act, 216 to 212, with Section 219 inside it. The final passage vote got the headlines. The rule vote did the deed.
The Senate is where this fight now lives. On July 14, a procedural motion to take up the Senate bill failed 50 to 46. To be honest with you, and I always will be, that vote was not a verdict on Section 1217. Democrats blocked the bill over overall spending and the Iran war. But the failed vote bought us time, and Majority Leader Thune has already renewed the motion to proceed. A new vote can be scheduled with almost no notice. The Senate’s tentative calendar shows an extended recess beginning August 10.
That gives you a deadline. August 7.
WHAT I SEE
I spent years in local government. I know how infrastructure works. Rarely is a community told that the new on-ramp into your community is for the upcoming housing development. Or that the widening of your highways is for the incoming gold mine. You never see the true intent of a build-out until it is too late. The pieces go in quietly, one contract at a time, each one defensible on its own, all seemingly disconnected. Public safety. Traffic flow. Economic development. Yadayadayada….
And then one day, you look up, and the extraction facility is operational, on your doorstep, and you realize the road was never for you.
I look at the cameras. I look at the data centers. I look at a Congress racing to fuse our defense systems with a state that has spent decades perfecting population surveillance and control on a captive people. Journalist Antony Loewenstein documented this export pipeline in his book The Palestine Laboratory: technologies tested on Palestinians, then sold to the world as battle-proven.
And this is not new. For decades, Israeli forces have trained police and military units well beyond America’s borders. Hundreds of U.S. officers, from local departments to the FBI and ICE, have cycled through exchange programs run by groups like the ADL and Georgia’s GILEE since the 1990s. Abroad, the record runs darker: Israeli firms led by former officers trained paramilitaries in Colombia, army officers in Guatemala during its dirty war, and elite units in Cameroon, still accused of grave abuses. The methods refined on one captive population have a long history of being exported to control others. Now Congress wants to make that pipeline permanent and wire it directly into our own military.
Palestine showed the world what a fully surveilled, fully controlled population looks like, and it is an open-air prison that leads to genocide.
Every movement logged. Every checkpoint automated. Every face in a database. At any moment, you or your child can become the target.
Loewenstein uncovered the secret documents for these plans: Over 130 nations have adopted the IDF’s different forms of spyware, including smart fences, facial recognition tools, all used first on Palestinians, including the destruction of what Loewenstein calls “political self-determination.”
Sound familiar?
Now, can you imagine what a foreign military could do on American soil—using drones, AI, and surveillance…. to Americans who do not support its views?
I am telling you what my own eyes, and more than twenty years of watching institutions, tell me: the infrastructure of an open-air prison similar to Palestine does not announce itself. It assembles itself. Quietly. Piece by piece. With your tax dollars.
For now, the doors are still open.
For now.
ABOUT THAT WORD, “TREASON”
A subscriber, Kay, sent me 18 U.S. Code, Chapter 115, the federal chapter covering treason, sedition, and subversive activities, with a note that every elected official should read it. She is right that they should. Here is what it actually says.
Section 2381 defines treason: levying war against the United States, or loyal to its enemies, giving them aid and comfort…. penalty up to death, and permanent disqualification from office. Section 2383 covers rebellion and insurrection. Section 2384 covers seditious conspiracy. Section 2385 covers advocating the overthrow of government.
Unfortunately, the courts have long read “enemies” to mean nations in open hostility or declared war with the United States. Israel is a treaty-level ally. However furious this vote makes you, and it should make you furious, a vote for defense cooperation with an ally does not meet the legal definition of treason. Anyone telling you otherwise is handing your opposition an easy way to dismiss you.
The accurate charge is the one Massie made, and it is damning enough on its own: a betrayal of American sovereignty, executed by burying permanent military integration with a foreign state inside a must-pass bill while denying your representatives a direct vote. You do not need to inflate that. You need to make them answer for it. On the record. By name.
WHAT YOU DO BEFORE AUGUST 7
Do not wait for a vote announcement. Start today, if you haven’t already.
Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121. Ask for each of your two senators. Give your name, city, and ZIP code so staff logs you as a constituent. Then say this:
“I am asking Senator ________ to oppose S. 4784 unless Section 1217, the U.S.-Israel FUTURES Act, is removed. The House buried this by denying its members a vote on the provision itself. I am asking the senator not to let the Senate do the same: demand a recorded amendment to strike Section 1217, vote for that amendment, and vote against final passage if it remains. Will the senator commit to supporting a recorded amendment to strike Section 1217, yes or no? May I have your name and a written response?”
The recorded amendment is the whole game. It drags this provision out of a thousand-page bill and forces every senator to put their name next to it, in daylight, where you can see it.
And ask every organization you belong to - veterans’ groups, churches, taxpayer associations, privacy watchdogs, your county committee - to send a formal letter naming S. 4784 and Section 1217 and demanding that the recorded amendment.
They built the cameras without asking. They built the data centers without explaining. They tried to build this without a vote.
Make them vote. Make them own it. Make them look you in the eye.
The road is being built. It is up to us to decide who it is for.
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Treason.
My book WORLD ON MUTE describes the world ai operating system which requires technical, legal and semantic interoperability. All countries are doing this. Aka no border. Your next border is your front door
The treason IS that the laws are fully interoperable aka without regard to nation hood.
Thus this synchronization is the treason. Inmho.
WORST TREACHERY/BETRAYAL IN 250 YEARS OF USA HISTORY!
It's the oligarchy and the globalist technocrat megalomaniacs!
The globalist technocrat ruling parasite class encompasses Zionists, Russia, China and everywhere on earth to serve its inimical life-destroying agenda which knows no geographical/national boundaries.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The Epstein Class criminals in charge of The Empire of Greed have been doing lawless outrages for a long time, overthrowing legit governments and assassinating or abducting their leaders: it's happened in Iran in 1953, Guatemala the same year, in the Congo, in Libya, in Iraq, in Indonesia, in Haiti, in Honduras and even more than I can name, and now Venezuela to get their thieving mitts on all that oil! And the "Greater Israel" abomination, it's all on them!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.