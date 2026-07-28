A surveillance grid that went up across America without a single vote, a Congress racing to fuse our military with a foreign state, and the quiet, procedural sleight of hand that kept your representatives from ever having to answer for it. I will show you the maps, walk you through the vote they tried to hide, break down the law a subscriber sent me, and hand you exactly what to say and who to call before August 7. Some of what follows is documented and sourced. Some of it is what I see coming. Stay with me to the end. There is something you can do.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Flock Safety alone now runs more than 100,000 active surveillance cameras across 12,000-plus communities, feeding a searchable national network with billions of plate reads a month. No ballot. No consent.

The cameras read more than plates. Vehicle “fingerprints,” pedestrians, and “critical sounds.” The customer list now includes schools, prisons, parks, and places of worship.

Section 219 in the House, Section 1217 in the Senate, would make U.S.-Israel military integration permanent: drones, missile defense, AI, autonomous weapons, cyber, directed energy.

The House never voted on the provision itself. It died in a rule vote, H.Res. 1438, passed 214 to 211 on July 21, that kept any member from ever having to touch Section 219 by name.

Three votes. That is the margin that guaranteed you would never see your representative vote yes or no on the merger itself.

The final NDAA passed the House 216 to 212 the next day. The headline vote. The rule vote did the real work.

Massie (R) called it “a betrayal of American sovereignty.”

The Senate is where it lives now. The July 14 procedural vote failed 50 to 46, but that was about spending and Iran, not Section 1217. The motion has already been renewed.

Your deadline is August 7. Recess begins August 10. A new vote can be called with almost no notice.

I ask you to call both senators through the Capitol switchboard, (202) 224-3121. Demand a recorded amendment to strike Section 1217. Get a yes or no on the record, and a name. Call script below!

Americans are “Flagging the Flock” out of surveillance cameras

I watched a short, time-lapse animation this week from Deflock.org that got under my skin: A map of the United States, only two years ago, nearly clean of blue dots. Then, a handful of blue dots scattered across the continent like the first drops of rain on a windshield. The second map, the same country, drowning in blue. Every interstate. Every suburb. Every small town like mine.

Each dot is a surveillance camera.

Source: DeFlock.me, a crowdsourced map of automated license plate readers built by volunteers since 2024. Because cameras are added to the map as people find and report them, part of this explosion is the map catching up to what was already on our streets. However, the map understates reality. Flock Safety alone claims more than 100,000 active cameras across more than 12,000 communities, with more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies plugged into its national network.

I have watched these cameras go up with my own eyes. On highway off-ramps. In the center of shopping parking lots. On quiet county roads where nothing ever happens. Particularly in the last two years, and particularly in places nobody asked for them. That is my personal observation. No city council in America ever put this question on a ballot: Do you consent to being tracked every time you drive to the grocery store?

They didn’t ask. They just built.



It’s become such an issue in our rural area that we now have citizens cutting down the cameras and sticking American flags in the sawed-off posts. Amazingly, nobody is removing the flags. Passersby sense the collective outrage and violation of privacy with such unnecessary surveillance.

‘Flagging the Flock.’ A local resistance, popping up in our rural area of Nevada County, CA, replaced Flock cameras with American Flags. Perhaps even bigger flags next time?

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THE COLLECTIVE AWARENESS

Finally, Americans are realizing these are not simple traffic cameras. Flock’s own marketing boasts of billions of plate reads every month, feeding a shared, searchable national network. Its AI builds “vehicle fingerprints” and records pedestrians and “critical sounds,” and its customers now include schools, prisons, residential communities, parks, and places of worship.

Meanwhile, data centers are being thrown up across this country at a pace that should make every American ask the obvious question. What, exactly, requires that much storage and that much compute?

And in Washington, in the same month, Congress moved to wire the American military into a foreign state permanently. The Senate vote is next.



For those of you who aren’t familiar with what is going down. Here’s the recap:

This is what actually happened, because your representatives are counting on you not knowing the details.

On July 21, the House Rules Committee voted 214 to 211 to deny a floor vote on the bipartisan Massie-Khanna amendment that would have stripped Section 219 from the defense bill. Your representatives were never allowed to vote on the provision itself. On July 22, the House passed H.R. 8800, the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act, 216 to 212, with Section 219 inside it.

Section 219, and its Senate twin, Section 1217, the U.S.-Israel FUTURES Act, would direct the Pentagon to build a permanent framework uniting American and Israeli military technology, supply chains, weapons development, manufacturing, joint training, and information sharing. Drones. Missile defense. Artificial intelligence. Autonomous weapons. Surveillance systems. Cyberwarfare. Directed energy.

To be clear, this is not a literal merger of two armies under one flag. No such vote has occurred. What it is, however, is the institutionalization of integration across the most key domains of contemporary warfare, buried inside a thousand-page must-pass bill, shielded from a standalone vote, shielded from public hearings, shielded from you.

Congressman Thomas Massie, a Republican, called it what it is: “a betrayal of American sovereignty.” On the other side of the aisle, Senator Bernie Sanders objected that Congress should not hand Israel deeper military integration than a NATO ally by hiding it in the annual defense bill.

As I have said before, when Massie and Sanders are standing on the same ground, pay attention.



THE VOTE THAT REALLY COUNTED

Now, this is some important political wrangling and obfuscation you need to know about….



Before any bill reaches the House floor, a thirteen-member panel called the Rules Committee writes a “rule” deciding which amendments will ever be allowed a vote. The Rules Committee left the bipartisan Massie-Khanna amendment to strip Section 219 from that list. Then the full House votes on the rule itself. And that vote is the fingerprint.

It almost didn’t happen. On June 30, the first rule for this bill collapsed on the House floor, 198 to 224, when Republican defections sank it. Leadership spent three weeks regrouping, repackaged the defense bill with unrelated measures, and came back. On July 21, the House adopted the replacement rule, H.Res. 1438, by a vote of 214 to 211, almost perfectly along party lines.

The rule vote was the only vote that decided Section 219’s fate in the House. A yes on the rule was a vote to guarantee that no member of Congress would ever be allowed to vote on removing it . It passed by three votes. Three. And the House had already proven, three weeks earlier, that it could kill a rule when enough members found their spines.

Whether you like her or not, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, lays out the shell game:

So when your representative tells you they “never voted for Section 219,” ask them how they voted on Roll Call 254 (make them feel the heat) , July 21. That is the vote they own. Massie posted minutes after it passed that “no debate or vote was allowed on Section 219” and vowed to vote against the whole bill.

The next day, July 22, the House passed H.R. 8800, the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act, 216 to 212, with Section 219 inside it. The final passage vote got the headlines. The rule vote did the deed.

The Senate is where this fight now lives. On July 14, a procedural motion to take up the Senate bill failed 50 to 46. To be honest with you, and I always will be, that vote was not a verdict on Section 1217. Democrats blocked the bill over overall spending and the Iran war. But the failed vote bought us time, and Majority Leader Thune has already renewed the motion to proceed. A new vote can be scheduled with almost no notice. The Senate’s tentative calendar shows an extended recess beginning August 10.

That gives you a deadline. August 7.

WHAT I SEE

I spent years in local government. I know how infrastructure works. Rarely is a community told that the new on-ramp into your community is for the upcoming housing development. Or that the widening of your highways is for the incoming gold mine. You never see the true intent of a build-out until it is too late. The pieces go in quietly, one contract at a time, each one defensible on its own, all seemingly disconnected. Public safety. Traffic flow. Economic development. Yadayadayada….

And then one day, you look up, and the extraction facility is operational, on your doorstep, and you realize the road was never for you.

I look at the cameras. I look at the data centers. I look at a Congress racing to fuse our defense systems with a state that has spent decades perfecting population surveillance and control on a captive people. Journalist Antony Loewenstein documented this export pipeline in his book The Palestine Laboratory: technologies tested on Palestinians, then sold to the world as battle-proven.

And this is not new. For decades, Israeli forces have trained police and military units well beyond America’s borders. Hundreds of U.S. officers, from local departments to the FBI and ICE, have cycled through exchange programs run by groups like the ADL and Georgia’s GILEE since the 1990s. Abroad, the record runs darker: Israeli firms led by former officers trained paramilitaries in Colombia, army officers in Guatemala during its dirty war, and elite units in Cameroon, still accused of grave abuses. The methods refined on one captive population have a long history of being exported to control others. Now Congress wants to make that pipeline permanent and wire it directly into our own military.



Palestine showed the world what a fully surveilled, fully controlled population looks like, and it is an open-air prison that leads to genocide.

Every movement logged. Every checkpoint automated. Every face in a database. At any moment, you or your child can become the target.

Loewenstein uncovered the secret documents for these plans: Over 130 nations have adopted the IDF’s different forms of spyware, including smart fences, facial recognition tools, all used first on Palestinians, including the destruction of what Loewenstein calls “political self-determination.”



Sound familiar?

Now, can you imagine what a foreign military could do on American soil—using drones, AI, and surveillance…. to Americans who do not support its views?

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I am telling you what my own eyes, and more than twenty years of watching institutions, tell me: the infrastructure of an open-air prison similar to Palestine does not announce itself. It assembles itself. Quietly. Piece by piece. With your tax dollars.

For now, the doors are still open.

For now.

ABOUT THAT WORD, “TREASON”

A subscriber, Kay, sent me 18 U.S. Code, Chapter 115, the federal chapter covering treason, sedition, and subversive activities, with a note that every elected official should read it. She is right that they should. Here is what it actually says.

Section 2381 defines treason: levying war against the United States, or loyal to its enemies, giving them aid and comfort…. penalty up to death, and permanent disqualification from office. Section 2383 covers rebellion and insurrection. Section 2384 covers seditious conspiracy. Section 2385 covers advocating the overthrow of government.

Unfortunately, the courts have long read “enemies” to mean nations in open hostility or declared war with the United States. Israel is a treaty-level ally. However furious this vote makes you, and it should make you furious, a vote for defense cooperation with an ally does not meet the legal definition of treason. Anyone telling you otherwise is handing your opposition an easy way to dismiss you.

The accurate charge is the one Massie made, and it is damning enough on its own: a betrayal of American sovereignty, executed by burying permanent military integration with a foreign state inside a must-pass bill while denying your representatives a direct vote. You do not need to inflate that. You need to make them answer for it. On the record. By name.

WHAT YOU DO BEFORE AUGUST 7

Do not wait for a vote announcement. Start today, if you haven’t already.

Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121 . Ask for each of your two senators . Give your name, city, and ZIP code so staff logs you as a constituent. Then say this:

“I am asking Senator ________ to oppose S. 4784 unless Section 1217, the U.S.-Israel FUTURES Act, is removed. The House buried this by denying its members a vote on the provision itself. I am asking the senator not to let the Senate do the same: demand a recorded amendment to strike Section 1217, vote for that amendment, and vote against final passage if it remains. Will the senator commit to supporting a recorded amendment to strike Section 1217, yes or no? May I have your name and a written response?”

The recorded amendment is the whole game. It drags this provision out of a thousand-page bill and forces every senator to put their name next to it, in daylight, where you can see it.

And ask every organization you belong to - veterans’ groups, churches, taxpayer associations, privacy watchdogs, your county committee - to send a formal letter naming S. 4784 and Section 1217 and demanding that the recorded amendment.

They built the cameras without asking. They built the data centers without explaining. They tried to build this without a vote.

Make them vote. Make them own it. Make them look you in the eye.

The road is being built. It is up to us to decide who it is for.

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