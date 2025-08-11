Driving into the blinding late-day sun on Broad Street, the historic artery through my hometown, I nearly missed a teenage pedestrian. I braked; she lived; I waved an apology. Her response? A wholly unambiguous middle finger, delivered with the kind of gusto reserved for sports fans and soap opera villains. She kept right on walking, casual as you please, extending the gesture a second time for good measure.

Some days, Nevada City feels less like small-town USA, more like a TikTok comment section come to life.

But why linger on a single snarky exchange? Because it’s not just anecdote anymore, it’s a national trend and historic cycle, one that’s been methodically catalogued by researchers in clinical psychology, social science, public health, and even historians (I’ll get to that later). For every story of disconnection or disrespect, dozens of studies are waving their own warning flags.

PERSONALITY ON THE SKIDS: WHAT THE NEW DATA SHOWS

Let’s get into the weeds. The most recent wave of Big Five personality research paints a grim tableau for young Americans.

Conscientiousness and extroversion, those friendly, disciplined drivers of adaptation, manners, and coping, have slumped.



Like, hard.

Neuroticism (hello, anxiety, irritability, quick tempers) is rising, and the youngest adults are leading the charge.

When this happens, you get graphs like this:

This:

And this:

And you get this, as stated on X, by columnist and chief data reporter for the Financial Times, John Burn-Murdoch;

NEW: I’m not sure people fully appreciate how dire the US life expectancy / mortality situation has got.

….at every point on the income distribution, Americans live shorter lives than the English.

If you’re wondering what this means; personality traits (especially conscientiousness and neuroticism) are stronger predictors of job success, health, divorce risk, and even life expectancy than IQ or family wealth.

CONSCIENTIOUSNESS: THE VANISHING SUPERPOWER

Conscientious folks, orderly, committed, and dependable, enjoy longer lives, healthier relationships, and greater career success. Discipline helps you navigate not just school or work, but the seismic distractions of the modern world. Today’s digital landscape is awash in dopamine-rich distractions (social media, streaming, online gambling, helloooo, pornography), all designed to derail long-term intention with short-term thrills.

And here’s the kicker: digital environments lower the price for flakiness. In-Real-World (IRL), ghosting a friend, a job, or a mom is costly. Online, there’s no consequence. As self-reported by young adults, planning and follow-through are floundering. Accountability is in short supply, and the concept of “manners,” or conscientiousness, is practically foreign to some. The result? A society increasingly disconnected from both struggle and the social grit required for adaptation.

NEUROTICISM: THE STRESS MULTIPLIER

If the coping skills are on a downward slide, so too is resilience. Neuroticism has surged, fueling the next generation’s vulnerability to mental and physical disorders: depression, anxiety, substance abuse, even cardiovascular disease. In clinical studies, neuroticism is the strongest predictor for struggling with stress, outpacing every other Big Five trait. When coupled with declining conscientiousness, we’re left with a population less equipped to adapt, cope, and persevere.

DIGITAL RUDENESS, DISCONNECTION, AND DISRESPECT

The rise of ghosting and digital discourtesy isn’t just a Gen Z phenomenon; it’s the inevitable consequence of a world where accountability, empathy, and discipline can’t survive the endless scroll. In-person social policing, once a bulwark of good manners, has taken a backseat to online anonymity. Staff don’t make eye contact in stores, elders are ignored, and basic respect seems quaint, if not obsolete.

THE STAKES: DECLINING LIFE EXPECTANCY

Now, let’s step back. Americans already live shorter lives compared to their UK counterparts, with an average of 78.6 years in the United States versus 81.3 years in England and Wales; a gap of 2.7 years. Preventable causes, yes: drug overdoses, firearms, and heart disease. But personality is a silent architect; less discipline and more emotional volatility mean fewer healthy choices, less social support, and more struggle persisting through adversity.

The pandemic didn’t help, slashing life expectancy and teaching young adults new ways to opt out of real-life social bonds. Isolation fueled introversion, and for a time, lockdowns made digital escape feel normal, even necessary.

THE LONG & LOST ARC OF HUMAN KIND(NESS)

The year 2025 casts a long, unsettling shadow across America’s urban streets. Walk any city block and you see it plainly, fentanyl casualties, zombified and defeated, slumped against bus benches as though waiting for rescue that never comes.

The modern streets of Philadelpia

The rise of neuroticism has left a population unmoored, grasping for whatever quick fix might dull the roar inside. Resilience, the muscle we need to flex in the face of life’s storms, has withered like an unwatered plant. And so the opioid crisis, the constant drip of hopelessness, feels less like a surprise and more like the grim punctuation mark on a story of cumulative unraveling.

Then there’s the curious timing of Trump’s executive order reopening mental institutions, as I covered earlier, here:

Was it a premonition, a prepared bet on a swelling market of despair? Either way, it feels less like policy and more like a calculated entry into a broken economy of broken minds. Somewhere in that overlap between policy and profiteering, we see a nation staggering toward crisis, an emotional and social landscape gutted by digital distractions and fraying coping mechanisms.

LET THE PENDULUM SWING

But here’s the thing that history never quite lets us forget: pendulums don’t stay frozen at the worst point. They must swing back, given time and enough weariness of the damage done. And that swing, the pendulum’s inevitable recoil, has quietly begun.

Young people, once caricatured as hopeless screen addicts, are turning away from those glowing rectangles. They’re heading outdoors, back to the land, where dirt replaces dopamine and raised beds replace social feeds. Young mothers are “free-birthing” at home. Farms, gardens, and workshops hum with a spirit old as time but fresh with urgent necessity. Homeschooling grows from desperation into choice, teaching resilience and self-reliance in place of algorithms and the endless scroll.

SOURCE: https://www.npr.org/2024/05/29/nx-s1-4969116/more-young-people-are-getting-into-farming-and-agriculture. While I’m no fan of NPR, the coverage is still spot-on.

Trades, those blue-collar lifelines that once seemed relics, are buzzing again. Young hands are learning to build, fix, nurture, skills that re-anchor us in a world gone digital. Both my partner and I have noticed a big uptick in younger repairmen in our community, just over the last year!



The abandon of ghosting and disaster scrolling slowly gives way to something more grounding: connection, purpose, presence.

WE ARE IN THE FINAL STAGE OF THE GREAT TURNING

We are picking sides: Dystopian and Dead or Connected and Alive.

Some of us will survive. Many will not.

This is the story most missed by the headlines. The collapse forces a reckoning, one that demands we rebuild from the broken shards of distraction and despair into something whole again. It is not the end but the necessary bottom before the rise.

We are living through the heavy drumbeat of the Fourth Turning, that cyclical reckoning described in The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy – What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America’s Next Rendezvous with Destiny by William Strauss and Neil Howe, where old certainties crack and crumble to make way for the new, never without a fight and rarely without great loss.

Going back over five Anglo-American centuries, Strauss and Howe discover that within each saeculum, or 80-to-100-year period, there are four dramatic shifts in the mood of the nation, with each lasting roughly 20 years. These four turnings of the saeculum include a “high” marked by an upbeat mood, conformity, and trust in institutions, an “awakening” marked by increased spirituality and rebellion, an “unraveling” in which institutions become distrusted and individualism is strong, and a “crisis” in which a revolution of some type occurs and the old order is destroyed. A new order emerges during the high era of the following saeculum, and the four turnings repeat themselves in the same order.

The driving forces behind what we’re seeing, the unraveling of human resilience in many, though not all, Americans; the rise of neuroticism; and the opioid haze choking our streets, are unmistakable signs of a society caught squarely in the storm of its final act.

The fabric that once held accountability, discipline, and respect together is fraying, pulled at from all directions by digital distraction, economic strain, and cultural dissonance. It’s the chaos that the Fourth Turning promises: a necessary but brutal clearing, where the false comforts of the old world fall away, exposing raw social and emotional wounds.

We’re right on cue in this “crisis era,” where the pendulum of history demands collapse before it demands rebuild. The lessons here are brutal but clear; this fourth act isn’t about gentle reforms or slow healing; it’s about a hard reset that tests the mettle of a generation and the society they inherit.

And yes, it’s dark, because Fourth Turnings always are. But embedded in that darkness is the seed of rebirth, when the digital clamour dies down, and the youth turn from screens to soil, from distractions to discipline, from fleeting dopamine fixes to long-term grit, the future begins to take shape again.

This cycle doesn’t shy from struggle; it needs struggle to forge a new social order, a fresh sense of purpose and resilience. The cracks we see now? They’re the fault lines where the next story will be built. And for those paying attention, it’s the time to plant, to dream again, to prepare for the hard, necessary work of rebuilding a world worth inheriting.

So when you see those bus benches and headlines, look closer still for the gardens breaking through concrete and the quiet hands pulling seedlings toward the sun. The pendulum hasn’t just dipped; it’s poised to swing far back, toward discipline, toward adaptability, toward a rebirth of resilience that just might save those of us who remain.

And that, dear reader, is the future worth planting for.

