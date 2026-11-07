Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
11h

I restacked part of this.

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TIR's avatar
TIR
10h

China: the new j<<ish mafia's global military enforcer.

Mamdani, Hinkle, Al-Sayid, Frey, the DSA and ilk are communists on the j<<ish plutocrats' payroll.

A part of pushing the j<<ish-'Chinese' technocratic communism 2.0 on America and the West (digital gulag).

https://tir1.substack.com/p/china-the-jish-mafias-new-global?r=qw38a&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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