From Poland’s Constitutional Showdown to Brazil’s Elections and China’s Growing Global Influence, Something Much Bigger Is Unfolding. And America’s Latest Political Earthquake May Have Just Added Another Piece to the Puzzle.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF

(A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

People are rising around the world. From Poland’s constitutional showdown to protests across Europe and Brazil’s contested election, citizens are challenging political institutions and demanding accountability.

A Chinese dissident warned about Brazil years ago. In 2021, Miles Guo alleged that CCP operatives were influencing Brazilian politics and described a sweeping 50-year geopolitical strategy, is now sitting in prison.

Lula's reelection is a major win for Beijing. Brazil's president secured another term on October 25, extending his close relationship with Xi Jinping and reinforcing China's long-term economic and strategic influence in South America.

China’s influence in Brazil goes well beyond politics. In November 2024, the two countries signed 37 cooperation agreements covering agriculture, energy, mining, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, finance, and even media.

Food is geopolitical power. China is Brazil’s largest trading partner and a major buyer of its agricultural exports. Its ability to shift purchases between Brazil and the United States gives Beijing considerable leverage, with American farmers caught in the middle.

America’s political earthquake raises new questions. With Democrats taking control of Congress, will Washington become more accommodating toward Beijing, or will lawmakers from both parties confront China’s growing economic and technological influence?

Foreign influence doesn’t always require election interference. Control over supply chains, strategic resources, technology, financing, and political relationships can shape a nation’s future without anyone touching a ballot.

Poland offers a powerful reminder. Its current constitutional confrontation remains unresolved, but the country’s historic Solidarity movement demonstrated how organized citizens helped bring down Communist rule.

While China plans in decades, America thinks in election cycles. Decisions being made today about farmland, food, water, technology, and infrastructure could shape the lives of generations who haven’t even been born.

The bigger question: While we’re busy fighting over which political party holds power, are we overlooking who’s influencing both parties? And when will ordinary Americans remember that governing their country is their responsibility, too?

I’m watching what’s happening around the world, and I keep coming back to one question: What the hell is going on?

Poland is in a political showdown, France and throughout Europe have been rocked by unrest, Brazil just went through another bitterly contested election, and here in America, Democrats have swept back into control of Congress. Everywhere I look, people seem to be either rising against their governments or demanding entirely different ones… by their design or somebody else’s.



Europe is popping off:

BELOW: Tens of thousands of Polish protestors take to the streets in Białystok to protest Tusk's power grab.

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Now, I’m not suggesting all these events are connected. But I am wondering how many of us are so caught up in the daily political circus that we’re missing a much bigger shift taking place right under our noses.

And somewhere in all this noise, there’s a Chinese dissident named Miles Guo who warned years ago that Beijing had its sights on Brazil and other key nations. Not simply because of politics, but because of something considerably more important.



Food.



Miles is now serving 30 years in a federal prison. He was found guilty by a jury in July 2024 on 9 of 12 counts, including racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering involving a more than $1 billion fraud scheme targeting online followers. But not before he spilled the beans on China.

THE SPILLED BEANS

Back in September 2021, Guo publicly alleged that hundreds of Chinese Communist Party operatives were already working inside Brazil to influence its political future. He also spoke of a much larger geopolitical strategy, one involving the Middle East, Africa, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and eventually Brazil, one of the world’s great agricultural powerhouses.

According to Guo and his supporters, there was even a 50-year blueprint outlining Beijing’s ambitions for global influence.

I went looking for this blueprint, above. I haven’t found an authenticated copy, nor independent evidence establishing that the CCP manipulated Brazil’s election. And yes, Guo has since been convicted of financial crimes in the United States. But there’s another side to this story that shouldn’t be conveniently brushed aside: Guo was also a prominent opponent of Xi Jinping, and Chinese government efforts to discredit, harass, and forcibly return him to China were acknowledged in his American court proceedings.

That doesn’t make every allegation he made true. But it certainly makes me interested in what can be corroborated.

FAST-FORWARD FIVE YEARS, TO OCTOBER 25TH, 2026

Lula has just won another term as Brazil’s president, defeating Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, in a bitterly contested runoff. And while allegations of Chinese involvement in the election remain unverified, there’s something about Lula’s victory that deserves a much closer look.

His relationship with Xi Jinping.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2024.

Because this isn’t some new friendship that suddenly appeared during an election campaign. Lula and Xi have spent years strengthening ties between their countries, and another term for Lula means Beijing can expect considerable continuity in one of its most important economic relationships in South America.

In November 2024, Xi Jinping traveled to Brazil, where the two governments announced 37 cooperation agreements involving agriculture, energy, mining, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, financing, and even media communications. We’re talking about arrangements involving China’s state media and Brazilian government communications, along with cooperation in industries that are fundamental to a nation’s economic independence.

And during that visit, the two governments discussed a strategic partnership extending over the next 50 years.

Fifty years!

Remember that alleged 50-year geopolitical blueprint Miles Guo warned about? I’m not suggesting they’re the same thing, nor have I found evidence connecting them. But it certainly makes you wonder just how far ahead Beijing is thinking while the rest of us remain consumed by the next election.

Now, none of this proves China orchestrated Lula’s victory. But it does raise a legitimate question about what his reelection means for Beijing’s long-term ambitions.

China is already Brazil’s largest trading partner, purchasing enormous quantities of agricultural products, particularly soybeans. Meanwhile, American farmers have watched their access to that same Chinese market become a bargaining chip in trade disputes.

We’re talking food, natural resources, technology, information, and financing are all increasingly tied together in a relationship that both governments openly describe as strategic.

No mysterious document required.

Of course, countries sign trade agreements all the time, and Brazil has every right to pursue its own economic interests. But when another country becomes so deeply involved in strategically important sectors of your economy, I think it’s reasonable to ask where cooperation ends, and dependence begins.

And perhaps the bigger question is what happens when those relationships begin affecting the political and economic independence of other nations, including our own.

THE BLUE LANDSLIDE

Which brings me to November 3rd.

Democrats have just won control of both houses of Congress, and the political landscape in Washington is about to change dramatically.

But here’s what I’d like to know: Does this shift make America more vulnerable to Chinese influence, or will the new Congress take an even tougher position toward Beijing?

Some Democrats have favored greater international economic cooperation, while others have been among the loudest critics of the CCP. And let’s not pretend Republicans haven’t spent decades embracing business arrangements that helped transfer American manufacturing and supply chains overseas.

Neither party gets to wash its hands of this one.

Still, I think it’s worth watching what happens next, particularly with legislation involving Chinese investments, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, agricultural land, critical minerals, and foreign influence operations.

Because Beijing doesn’t necessarily need to control an election to influence a country’s future. Economic dependence, political relationships, and control over strategic supply chains can accomplish quite a bit without anyone ever touching a ballot.



I have covered similar stories in the past, here:



And that should concern Americans regardless of which political party they support.

But there’s another part of this story I’ve been thinking about, and it takes us back to Poland.

For weeks, Poland has been caught in an increasingly bitter constitutional confrontation involving Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government, President Karol Nawrocki, and the country’s Constitutional Tribunal. Both political camps accuse the other of undermining the rule of law, and opponents have gone so far as to describe the government’s actions as an attempted coup.

What caught my attention wasn’t simply the politicians, the judges, or even the police surrounding the court.

It was the people showing up.

And if there’s one country that understands what an organized population can accomplish, it’s Poland.

Remember Solidarity?

In 1980, shipyard workers in Gdańsk began a movement that eventually helped bring an end to Communist rule in Poland. Ordinary people, many of whom had very little institutional power, organized themselves into something the government could no longer ignore. There were arrests, intimidation, martial law, and years of struggle. But they persisted.

Lech Walesa speaks to workers during a strike at the Gdansk shipyard, 5 August 1980.Photograph: Erazm Ciołek/Forum/Reuters

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And in 1989, the political order began to give way.

I find something profoundly moving about that history, particularly now, when so many Americans seem convinced that their only political power consists of showing up at a voting booth every couple of years.

Having served in local government, I can tell you firsthand that this simply isn’t true. I’ve watched a handful of well-informed, persistent citizens accomplish more than hundreds of people complaining on social media. I’ve also watched people surrender their influence simply because they assumed somebody else would handle it.

Maybe that’s what troubles me most about what’s happening around the world.

China’s leadership is thinking in decades. Corporations are planning mergers, acquisitions, and investments that will shape the next generation. Governments are negotiating agreements that may affect entire industries for 20 or 30 years.

And most Americans are still being encouraged to think only as far ahead as the next election.

We’re constantly being asked which political wing we support, yet rarely where we want the country to go.

Somewhere along the way, we’ve lost the ability to think beyond our own lifetimes, let alone the next election. We make decisions based on what’s convenient today, what’s politically expedient tomorrow, or what might keep someone in office for another four years. Rarely do we stop to consider what those decisions will mean for the generations who will inherit whatever mess, or miracle, we leave behind.

Imagine what our political landscape might look like if we started thinking that far ahead.

Not simply asking which party deserves our vote, but what kind of country we’re leaving behind. Who will own our farmland? Who will control our water, communications, food production, and financial systems? Will our children inherit communities capable of making their own decisions, or will they find themselves dependent on institutions so enormous and distant that nobody knows whom to hold accountable?

And perhaps most importantly, will they inherit a population that remembers how to govern itself?

Because if the events unfolding around the world are teaching us anything, it’s that governments can change, political parties can come and go, and powerful foreign interests will always be looking for opportunities to expand their influence.

But none of that means ordinary people are powerless.

Poland’s history reminds us that people can change the course of a nation. Our own history tells us the same thing.

Maybe it’s time Americans remembered that the job of governing this country didn’t end when we cast our ballots on November 3rd.

In many ways, that’s precisely when our job begins.

And perhaps, rather than spending the next two years wondering who is pulling the strings, we should start asking why we’ve allowed so many of them to slip out of our own hands.

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