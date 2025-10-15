The People’s Poll: What Does Your Sky Look Like Since The Government Shut Down?
One question, endless theories... cast your skyward vote.
I keep seeing those online polls asking whether people are noticing chemtrails, or, as we prefer to say, “persistent contrails” in the sky, as of late.
Semantics aside, I’m curious what you’ve been seeing since October 1st, when the federal government officially shut down.
Have your skies changed?
Please take the poll, then share this post.
I’ll share the results in a week! Let me know in the comments what you’re seeing… what’s changed, and what hasn’t.
Traveled from SF Bay area via highway 1, 101 and 199 to Grants Pass Oregon, then returned via highway 5 over a 5 day stretch in early October. Amazingly I saw not one single chemtrail or cloud the entire time. And in the past few days in Alameda County we’ve had real clouds and unusually early (i.e., as Mother Nature intended, normal) rain!
Here in Tennessee they were supposed to have eliminated chemtrails in the sky but didn't. The excuse was that they couldn't control what the Federal Gov't was doing. Now, here in east Tennessee, the skies have been such a beautiful color of blue since the shutdown! A blue that I haven't seen except on very rare occasions. Prior to the gov't shutdown, skies were either a hazy shade of whitish blue or exceedingly streaked with thick white trails of one sort or another.