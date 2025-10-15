I keep seeing those online polls asking whether people are noticing chemtrails, or, as we prefer to say, “persistent contrails” in the sky, as of late.

Semantics aside, I’m curious what you’ve been seeing since October 1st, when the federal government officially shut down.

Have your skies changed?

Please take the poll, then share this post.

I’ll share the results in a week! Let me know in the comments what you’re seeing… what’s changed, and what hasn’t.

