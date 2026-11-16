California shut church doors, shuttered schools and family businesses, and defended sweeping COVID restrictions all the way to the United States Supreme Court. When the state settled two major church lawsuits, taxpayers were left holding nearly $3 million in legal bills.

And the man whose Justice Department helped defend those restrictions?

Xavier Becerra. California’s governor-elect.

This is Part Two of our four-part investigation into Xavier Becerra’s rise to power. In Part One, we followed the political money, alliances, and controversies that shaped his career. Now we’re examining his role in California’s COVID response, the machinery operating behind the emergency orders, and the extraordinary powers he’s preparing to inherit as governor.

On January 29, 2021, Becerra’s name appeared on a 69-page Supreme Court filing defending California’s prohibition on indoor religious worship in counties under its strictest COVID restrictions. Just seven days later, the Supreme Court blocked the state from enforcing that outright ban against the churches challenging it.

Within months, California agreed to pay approximately $2.95 million in attorneys’ fees and costs to resolve litigation involving South Bay United Pentecostal Church and Harvest Rock Church. The agreements were finalized after Becerra left office, but he was still California’s attorney general when the Supreme Court rejected the blanket prohibition.

In other words, Californians had to challenge restrictions on their constitutional rights in court, and when the state agreed to settle, taxpayers were left paying the legal bills. Not the officials who defended those policies. The taxpayers.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the emergency orders, public-health officials developed and administered many of the restrictions, and Becerra, as California’s chief law-enforcement officer, headed the Justice Department that defended them.

I remember those years particularly well. I was serving as mayor of Nevada City, California, a little Gold Rush town tucked into the Sierra Nevada foothills. I watched businesses struggle to survive, children lose their classrooms, neighbors turn against neighbors, and extraordinary government directives reach into the most intimate corners of everyday life.

And while ordinary Californians were losing livelihoods, exhausting their savings, and wondering when life might resemble something normal again, the government officials issuing and enforcing those orders continued collecting their paychecks.

What I couldn’t fully see at the time was the enormous machinery operating behind the public-health announcements: professional firms studying how Californians responded to government messaging, a military-connected data giant helping power the federal pandemic information system, and technologies developed with Pentagon funding finding their way into the pharmaceutical response.

And Xavier Becerra was no bystander. As California’s attorney general, his Justice Department helped enforce and defend the restrictions. Then, as HHS secretary, he inherited the federal apparatus, including Palantir’s data infrastructure, and oversaw nationwide healthcare-worker vaccination requirements.

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These connections were documented, yet rarely part of the public conversation. And now the man who helped defend and administer those extraordinary powers is preparing to become California’s governor.

In Part One of The Power Files, we followed Becerra’s 34-year climb through California politics, the money, the alliances, and the constant controversies surrounding his rise. This time, we’re examining something considerably closer to home: what happened when the government exercised extraordinary authority over the people it was supposed to protect, and what the man who helped defend that authority might do with it in the future.

Because here’s what should concern Californians as Becerra prepares to occupy the governor’s office.

The COVID emergency ended. The extraordinary emergency powers available to California’s governor did not.

And this time, Xavier Becerra won’t be the attorney general defending the governor’s decisions.

He’ll be the governor making them.

Before California hands him the keys to one of the world’s largest economies, perhaps it’s worth examining what happened the last time his Justice Department helped defend such sweeping government authority.

Because constitutional protections aren’t supposed to disappear when the government declares an emergency. That’s precisely when they matter most.

Become a paid subscriber to follow the court documents, the legal bills, the government contracts, and California’s own admissions about its pandemic response. We begin with “The Conductor’s Brief, a summary for those on the go,“ followed by the full investigation.