Welcome to a comprehensive four-part investigation into California Governor-Elect Xavier Becerra, tracing decades of political alliances, campaign money, financial entanglements, and controversies to uncover the machinery behind his rise to power, and the political networks shaping decisions that affect nearly 40 million Californians and the world’s fourth-largest economy.

PART ONE OF FOUR: THE MONEY, THE MACHINE, AND THE PEOPLE AROUND HIM

Imagine discovering that your longtime chief of staff, someone you’ve trusted for the better part of two decades, has been helping himself to your political campaign funds while you’re busy running the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Not a few hundred dollars for questionable lunches or an unusually generous travel reimbursement, but approximately $225,000, quietly routed through Sacramento consulting businesses to help support his life on both sides of the country.

That is essentially what federal prosecutors say happened to Xavier Becerra, California’s newly elected governor, while he was serving as President Joe Biden’s health secretary.

His chief of staff, Sean McCluskie, had followed him to Washington after years of working together, taking a pay cut in the process. According to the Justice Department, several political associates devised an arrangement in which money from Becerra’s dormant California campaign accounts, originally associated with his years as attorney general, was funneled through consulting fees that ultimately benefited McCluskie and his household.

One of those accounts was operating under the rather peculiar name “Becerra for Superintendent of Public Instruction 2030.”

Yes, that is correct. 2030.

While Becerra was overseeing the nation’s health department, one of his California political accounts was carrying the name of an election nearly a decade into the future. And part of the arrangement involved a supposed job for McCluskie’s wife that, according to federal prosecutors, required no actual work.

Apparently, in certain political consulting circles, even showing up for work can be optional.

The scheme operated between February 2022 and September 2024. By May 2026, McCluskie and two other prominent Sacramento political figures had pleaded guilty to federal crimes arising from it.

Having criminals in your political orbit doesn’t make you a criminal, but it certainly raises some uncomfortable questions about judgment, oversight, and the cozy little world of professional politics, where campaign accounts can remain flush with cash years after the last election, consultants glide between government offices and lucrative private contracts, and the same familiar faces keep turning up at the public trough regardless of who’s occupying the governor’s mansion.

It’s a world where political loyalty can be worth considerably more than a government salary, and where the line between public service and private opportunity can become awfully difficult to see. When three people closely connected to your political operation wind up pleading guilty to federal crimes involving your own campaign money, perhaps it’s worth asking just how well you knew the people minding the store.

And if you’re wondering why I’ve chosen Becerra for our very first Power File, consider this: California has just elected a governor who spent 24 years in Congress, served as the state’s chief law-enforcement officer, and oversaw the federal Department of Health and Human Services during some of the most consequential years of the COVID pandemic.

That is a substantial amount of government authority for one man to have exercised over the course of his career. An equally extraordinary number of political advisers, donors, professional associations, lobbyists, corporations, and government insiders have crossed his path along the way.

The $225,000 fraud case is only the beginning.

One of the consultants paid from Becerra’s dormant campaign account also held a paid position on the board of California’s State Compensation Insurance Fund. Another became Governor Gavin Newsom’s chief of staff. Federal investigators uncovered fabricated contracts connected to pandemic relief money, along with false statements about government information being shared with private business interests.

But the curious episodes go back considerably further than that.

There was the convicted cocaine trafficker whose politically connected father sought help obtaining a presidential commutation from Bill Clinton. Becerra acknowledged contacting the White House about the case, and the commutation was granted on Clinton’s final day in office.

There was the Los Angeles mayoral race involving Becerra’s former friend, Antonio Villaraigosa, complete with misleading telephone calls impersonating the voice of a powerful county supervisor. A campaign consultant’s idea of good clean fun, perhaps, until investigators came knocking.

And there was the extraordinary confrontation over police misconduct records while Becerra served as California attorney general. News organizations sued for access, courts ordered the records released, and the state ended up paying more than $1 million in attorneys’ fees.

Then there is the political money.

The California Medical Association contributed $1.4 million through its independent expenditure committee to an outside organization supporting Becerra’s gubernatorial campaign. Other contributors included technology companies, real-estate interests, labor organizations, tribal governments, and corporations with enormous financial interests in decisions made in Sacramento.

The medical association also sponsored legislation authored by physician-politician Richard Pan, whose career we’ll be examining in another Power File.

And one especially curious contributor was Kalshi, the prediction-market company that donated to Becerra’s campaign while operating a market in which people could trade on the outcome of his election.

Imagine that. A company offering a market on who will become governor also contributes money to one of the candidates. Legal political participation and a regulated prediction market may coexist, but I can’t imagine a better invitation to examine the rules governing political money and emerging financial businesses.

Now, none of this means every donor, consultant, or political ally was engaged in wrongdoing. Some of these relationships are entirely ordinary, others raise legitimate questions, and a few have intersected with federal criminal convictions.

But taken together, they make for one extraordinary political biography.

Reporters at the Los Angeles Times, CalMatters, the Sacramento Bee, KCRA, and other newsrooms have uncovered important pieces of this history, sometimes through painstaking examinations of campaign records, court documents, government contracts, and Becerra’s own statements. Their work deserves credit, and you’ll find those investigations among the sources accompanying this series.

What I haven’t found is a single published investigation that follows these threads across his political career while also examining the government powers he exercised, the policies he defended, and the consequences Americans are still living with.

That’s what I intend to pursue in these four installments.

Because the more I examine Becerra’s history, the more interested I become in the peculiar machinery surrounding political power. The same institutions and professional networks appear in different chapters of his career, often under new committee names, different administrations, and unfamiliar business arrangements. Sometimes the connections are obvious; sometimes they require a trip through campaign-finance disclosures or court records to understand.

And we haven’t even gotten to California’s pandemic restrictions, the constitutional lawsuits, the medical mandates, or the troubling investigation into the exploitation of unaccompanied migrant children during Becerra’s years at HHS.

But first, I want to take you back to a working-class Sacramento boy who picked up a discarded Stanford application and eventually made his way into some of the most powerful offices in America.

Because there’s something genuinely remarkable about how Xavier Becerra rose to power, and perhaps even more remarkable about the political machinery that grew around him.

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THE STORY IS JUST BEGINNING.

Behind the political appointments, campaign contributions, unlikely alliances, and scandals lies a much larger story about how power is built, protected, and passed along.

This is Part One of The Power Files, my new investigative series following the money, the people, and the political machinery operating behind the scenes.

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