Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Jean-Baptiste Guillory's avatar
Jean-Baptiste Guillory
3d

The data centers, I believe, are kill boxes. Their fumes, vibrations, frequencies, inter alia, sounds and radiation will be slow poisoning everything in a certain radius around it. The people will vanish, nice and quiet like, from all sorts of illness. The lands will be free for the picking. Again, people underestimate the treachery of those evil ones. Good for those ones who fight back.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3d

El Trumpo is gonna be pissed as his goal of 500 new data centers costing $5 trillion taxpayer dollars may be in jeopardy. I expect an executive order banning all state opposition to the build out of palantir run data centers for the use of digital IDS.

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