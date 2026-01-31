Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don't drink the Kool-Aid's avatar
Don't drink the Kool-Aid
1d

https://x.com/RobertMSterling/status/1889097312103747776

Author Robert Sterling wrote this little gem:

"I don’t want to connect my coffee machine to the wifi network.

I don’t want to share the file with OneDrive.

I don’t want to download an app to check my car’s fluid levels.

I don’t want to scan a QR code to view the restaurant menu.

I don’t want to let Google know my location before showing me the search results.

I don’t want to include a Teams link on the calendar invite.

I don’t want to pay 50 different monthly subscription fees for all my software.

I don’t want to upgrade to TurboTax platinum plus audit protection.

I don’t want to install the Webex plugin to join the meeting.

I don’t want to share my car’s braking data with the actuaries at State Farm.

I don’t want to text with your AI chatbot.

I don’t want to download the Instagram app to look at your picture.

I don’t want to type in my email address to view the content on your company’s website.

I don’t want text messages with promo codes.

I don’t want to leave your company a five-star Google review in exchange for the chance to win a $20 Starbucks gift card.

I don’t want to join your exclusive community in the metaverse.

I don’t want AI to help me write my comments on LinkedIn.

I don’t even want to be on LinkedIn in the first place.

I just want to pay for a product one time (and only one time), know that it’s going to work flawlessly, press 0 to speak to an operator if I need help, and otherwise be left alone and treated with some small measure of human dignity, if that’s not too much to ask anymore."

~author Robert Sterling

https://x.com/RobertMSterling/status/1889097312103747776

Reply
Share
3 replies
Ty's avatar
Ty
1d

I've never had a smartphone. No one needs a smart phone. You can use your landline home phone or wireless phone that doesn't use SMART tracking or surveillance technology or harmful 5G electromagnetic frequencies.

Reply
Share
4 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture