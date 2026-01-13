Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha's avatar
Martha
2d

It's so awful that this is being rolled out without our input or consent. We're being lied to at every turn. Last night I watched the Drey Dossier's video on YouTube about Trump's "ballroom" actually possibly being a giant data center. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbJ4ilDvGyc. They can't even be straight with us about that! You're right that this is the hill to die on. I have no interest in living in an open air prison.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Reinette Senum and others
Lisa S.'s avatar
Lisa S.
2d

Excellent information! Thank you! This is of poignant value for my attendance in multiple community's council meetings about the data centers. Will be sharing! I do want to share in reading the content on the site linked via Make Petersburg Health Again, this quote concerns me... "I am proud my Public Health Service officers will play a pivotal role and that they will have boots on the ground in Petersburg." quoted by Admiral Christine. Due to the form/shape of the role that public health was being used to coerce during covid... is it too paranoid of me to see this and wonder where this might lead that we can not yet see and won't be in agreement with?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Reinette Senum
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture