Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Jean-Baptiste Guillory's avatar
Jean-Baptiste Guillory
4d

Braiding the rope to hang themselves. There is a dog training collar that shocks the dog when it goes too far beyond its designated "geo-fence." That collar is forced on the dog who has no choice. People chose to engage with these demons and their devices. They wear the collar with pride. In fact, they don't even contemplate alternatives, they just believe the collar is all there is. Peace.

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Mark Alexander's avatar
Mark Alexander
4dEdited

I'm in Dutch Flat, not far from you. I am seeing first-hand what AT&T is planning to do.

The only wired intenet service here is AT&T U-verse, which uses two pairs of copper wires for something a little better than DSL, but still quite slow by today's standards. In November a tree hit the line uphill from me, and it took AT&T 2.5 weeks to fix it.

Then in the February snowstorm, two more trees hit the line, and AT&T has not fixed the line. It's clear they don't care. I have been forced to use a 5G router, and I hated doing it, because I try to minimize my radiation exposure by not using wifi and keeping the cell phone off or away from me as much as possible. But I did mount the 5G thing outside the building so I wouldn't be having the 1800 MHz radiation hitting me at close range.

Things were better back in rural Vermont, where I lived from 2009 to 2024. In our town we had a small, community-supported fiber network company, and their service was great. They kept doubling the speed every couple of years with no price increase, and they fixed broken lines very quickly. There are several small fiber companies in VT like this. I hope to move back there in a couple of years, and with luck I'll end up in the service area of one of these companies.

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