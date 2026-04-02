Let me tell you a story about the oldest con in the book: the one where they take your money, promise you something in return, pocket the cash, build something else entirely with it, and then sell that back to you… while burning your yard down in the process.

The receipts are there. The promises are documented. The executives collected their bonuses. And you… you got a 5G antenna on a pole (or it’s on its way) and a bill for the privilege.

Welcome to America’s broadband betrayal. And now, the second act.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

The Original Con: Telecom giants took $400–500 billion from Americans starting in the 1990s, promising nationwide fiber-optic broadband by 2010—then pocketed the cash.

The Broken Promise: Instead of fiber, they delivered outdated DSL over copper wires and reaped tax breaks, deregulation, and bonuses. The FCC looked the other way.

The Bill You Still Pay: The Universal Service Fund charge, still on your bill in 2026, quietly collects $5–8 billion a year , long after the original promise was abandoned.

The Next Betrayal: AT&T and others are ripping out copper lines by 2029, replacing them with 5G wireless “home internet, ” slower, less reliable, and radiation-heavy, while installing real fiber only in profitable, high-income markets.

The Silent Reallocation: Fiber is being diverted to AI data centers , not homes. AI infrastructure demands 16× more fiber , creating shortages that leave rural Americans disconnected.

BEAD Funds Undermined: The federal government’s $42.5 billion broadband rescue plan is competing against Big Tech for fiber supply, and losing.

Wall Street’s Final Grift: Telecoms are bundling public fiber assets into bonds (Asset-Backed Securities) and selling them to investors. Your internet bill fuels their profits.

The Incentive Twist: Higher broadband prices = higher investor returns = more securitization. Your rate hikes are baked into their business model .

Consolidation Crescendo: Major players, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, private equity firms …. they are swallowing smaller networks, concentrating control and profit.

The Bottom Line: Americans paid to build the network, never got it, and now are buying it back from Wall Street, at a markup.

THE PROMISE THAT WAS NEVER MEANT TO BE KEPT

Let’s go back to the 1990s. Bill Clinton and Al Gore were selling the “Information Superhighway;” a bold national vision where fiber optic cable would replace aging copper wire to every home and business in America. The deal was locked in state by state. Phone companies would get rate increases on your phone bills, massive tax breaks, and sweeping deregulation in exchange for building out this infrastructure.

The promise was crystal clear: by 2010, America would be the world’s first fully fiber-connected nation. Speeds of 45 megabits per second, symmetric. Gigabit speeds by 2014.

So what happened?

By 2014, the United States ranked 25th in the world in download speeds and 40th in upload speeds.

Twenty-fifth.

We were beaten by countries a fraction of our size with a fraction of our resources. We were beaten by countries that didn’t make the promises we made.

And the money? Somewhere in the neighborhood of $400 to $500 billion were collected from American households through phone bills, rate increases, and Universal Service Fund fees over thirty years. That’s roughly $2,000 per household.

Gone.

And lest you think this is ancient history, check your phone bill tonight. The Universal Service Fund fee is still being charged to every American with a phone or broadband account, right now, in 2026. The contribution factor, the percentage telecoms collect from you and pass to the fund, has been increasing, hitting 38.1% in October 2025 before settling to 37.6% this January. The fund collects between $5 and $8 billion per year from Americans. And after thirty years of this fee, after $400–500 billion in collected rate increases, after promise after broken promise, 30 million Americans still don't have broadband access.

That is the balance sheet of this crime. They are not done collecting. They have never stopped.

AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink. They took the money and invested it elsewhere. Overseas ventures. Wireless networks. Executive compensation. Meanwhile, they deployed cheap, slow DSL over the same aging copper wires the deal was supposed to replace. DSL, by the way, was considered an inferior technology even in 1992; the year before they made the deal.

Connecticut’s phone company promised to spend $4.5 billion wiring the entire state with fiber by 2007. It was never done. AT&T promised 100% broadband coverage of 22 states as a merger condition. Never delivered.

Not one executive was ever held accountable.

Not once, in any of its annual broadband reports, did the FCC formally address the broken state-by-state fiber commitments. Instead of enforcement, these companies received more deregulation. The pattern continued for three decades.

They said anything to get the rate increases and the deregulation. Then they pocketed the money and moved on. And the regulators, the ones paid with your tax dollars to protect you, let them.

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Check out my recent Financial Rebellion on CHD TV on this very topic:

NOW THEY’RE PULLING THE COPPER & HANDING YOU 5G

Here’s where it gets worse. Much worse.

AT&T has announced it will shut down all copper landline service by 2029. Verizon, Frontier, and others are doing the same. But in roughly half of AT&T’s geographic service area, they have not built fiber and have no plans to. Those customers, often rural, elderly, and lower-income, many of them my friends and neighbors, are being handed 5G wireless home internet instead.

AT&T’s own words tell the story plainly: “Wireless-first is the name for our wire center areas where we have not built and do not plan to build residential fiber.”

That covers 50% of their land area.

What does 5G wireless home internet actually mean? A cellular antenna outside your home. Slower than fiber. Less reliable. Affected by weather. Hackable. Biologically and environmentally unsafe. Shared bandwidth. And not, in any way, shape, or form, the hardwired fiber connection that was promised and paid for over thirty years.

Meanwhile, AT&T is building fiber, in the most profitable, densest, highest-income markets. Everyone else gets the radiating antenna.

The copper gets cut. The fiber runs past your street to serve the data center down the road. You get a pole and a bill.

THE NEW VILLAIN AT THE TABLE: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now enter a force that wasn’t in the original script: the AI gold rush.

Here’s what most people don’t know yet: AI data centers require an extraordinary amount of fiber. We’re talking 16 times more fiber per server cluster than a traditional server rack. And because the tech giants, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, are racing to build these facilities at a scale that defies comprehension, they are creating a genuine national fiber shortage.

Global data center fiber demand surged 75.9% in 2025 alone. By 2027, data centers will consume 30% of all global fiber, up from just 5% in 2024. Lead times for fiber cable have gone from 8-12 weeks to over 60 weeks. Prices are up 30% and rising. One manufacturer publicly said data centers are “sucking up all the fiber production capacity.”

Meanwhile, the federal government launched a $42.5 billion program, the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, to finally, finally bring broadband to unserved American homes. The program meant to fix thirty years of broken promises is now competing in the same supply chain against Microsoft ($80 billion in AI data centers in 2025 alone), Google, Meta, and Amazon.

Those companies have more purchasing power than a federal broadband grant. You can guess who wins.

We are running a federal program to fix a thirty-year crime against American consumers, and it is being outbid for supplies by the same industry that benefits from everyone else’s connectivity being delayed.

But I’m not done yet.

WALL STREET’S FINISHING MOVE: SELLING IT BACK TO YOU

And now we arrive at the final layer of this heist, the part that should make your blood run cold. It did mine.

The fiber networks, built on publicly subsidized infrastructure, subsidized by your phone bills and tax breaks for three decades, are now being bundled into financial investment products called Asset-Backed Securities and sold to institutional investors. This market tripled in 2025 to $12 billion and is projected for the same in 2026. By some projections, annual data center securitization could reach $30 to $40 billion per year by 2026 and 2027.

Here’s how the machine works: Fiber networks get bundled into bonds. Wall Street investors, pension funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, they buy the bonds and earn returns from your monthly broadband bill. Kid-you-not.

So, the more you pay for your service, the more Wall Street makes.

And here is what they will never tell you: the telecoms have every financial incentive to keep raising your rates. Higher bills mean stronger cash flows. Stronger cash flows mean better-performing bonds. Better-performing bonds make their securities more attractive to Wall Street, which makes it easier to bundle and sell the next round. And the round after that.

Your bill going up is not a mistake or an unfortunate side effect. It is the point. You are not the customer. You are the product. You are the engine that runs the machine.

And who gets the best returns?

The investors literally said it themselves: dark fiber, dedicated lines to data centers and corporations, offers “more consistent cash flows than consumer broadband.” Residential customers are the lower-value, riskier collateral. You are not the priority. You are the bottom of the risk stack.

The consolidation is accelerating. Verizon just acquired Frontier. Bell Canada bought Ziply Fiber. T-Mobile partnered with private equity firm KKR. AT&T bought Lumen’s fiber business for $5.75 billion. The infrastructure is rapidly concentrating into fewer, private equity-backed hands.

Americans paid to build the infrastructure. Telecoms kept the money and built as little as they could get away with. Private equity now owns what was built. Wall Street is selling it back as investment bonds.

The public is at the bottom of every list.

Part Two is coming. We’ll dig into the environmental fight, the heat island data, the water wars, and what communities on the ground are doing to push back. Don’t miss it.

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