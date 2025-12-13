The Stakes of December 17th: Local Government or Federal Preemption (Volume 7)

Last week, something snapped into focus for me.

I’ve been carrying grief -- deep, personal grief -- after the brutal murder of a friend in San Francisco last week. The kind of grief that cycles relentlessly through shock, anger, sorrow, and exhaustion. The kind that knocks the wind out of your sails and makes you wonder how much more you can take.

And then I realized something.

That darkness -- whether it comes through violence, illness, or the steady erosion of our freedoms -- wants the same thing: to paralyze us. To drain our energy. To make us believe that action is futile.

I refuse to let that happen.

So I did what I’ve learned to do over decades of civic engagement: I transmuted grief into action.

In 48 hours, with no fanfare and no social media blitz, I quietly called on my community to show up at our Nevada City City Council meeting (1:17:00 mark). Wear black. Sit in silence. Tape our mouths shut. Let three speakers speak for all the voices that have been silenced since 1996 -- when the Telecommunications Act stripped local governments of the ability to consider biological and environmental harm from wireless infrastructure.

Forty people showed up. The city council and staff were obviously completely aware that their very local government representation is on the chopping block.

It was powerful. It was dignified. It was unexpected. And it worked.

But here’s the truth we need to face: it should have been 400. Or 4,000 citizens.

Because what is unfolding right now at the federal level is unlike anything I have seen in twenty years of activism.

A COORDINATED FEDERAL POWER GRAB

In just the past few weeks, three massive fronts have converged:

1. The FCC proposed sweeping rule changes -- now open for public comment until December 30th -- that would effectively erase local authority over wireless infrastructure. Antennas anywhere. No meaningful public input. No recourse.

2. Congress introduced a slate of mirroring bills that do the same thing legislatively, treating local governments as “pesky obstacles” to be overridden rather than democratic institutions meant to protect communities.

3. The Executive Branch, with the stroke of a pen, the White House asserted federal supremacy over artificial intelligence policy -- directing agencies to challenge state laws and replace local standards with a single national framework, effectively sidelining local governments from decisions that will shape the next generation of technology.

Different sectors.

Same playbook with the same message.

Local government: You have been reduced from steward to spectator.

This is not incremental policy change. A coup d’état carried out in plain sight, not by force of arms, but by the steady erosion of local power.

THE MOMENT THAT MATTERS

Which brings us to December 17th.

On that day, Senator Ted Cruz -- regardless of whether you like him or loathe him -- will convene a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and announced the full committee will convene for a hearing on December 17th to conduct oversight of the Federal Communications Commission. All three FCC commissioners will be called before the committee.

They will be asked why they are pushing these rule changes.

They will be asked why they have ignored a 2021 landmark federal court ruling (Environmental Health Trust v. FCC) that ordered the FCC to update its decades-old safety standards.

And they will be asked why, instead of complying with the court, they have chosen to double down -- rewriting the rules so local governments have no say at all.

This hearing is not symbolic.

It is a pressure point.

We only need two or three senators to say: No. Not like this.

That is achievable. But only if people act.

Why I’m Calling on You -- Personally

I know many of you are tired. I am too.

I know some of you feel paralyzed, overwhelmed, or burnt out. I’ve been there -- just days ago.

But I need you to hear this, not as rhetoric, but as lived truth:

Action restores the soul.

When we gathered after the council meeting -- hugging, talking, communing -- something shifted. The despair lifted. Connection returned. Humanity reasserted itself.

That’s not an accident. That’s how we’re wired.

Posting. Liking. Restacking. These matter -- and I’m grateful for them.

But we must do even more!

This moment requires movement.

Your Call to Action is now and December 17th:

Call Senator Ted Cruz

Call members of the Senate Commerce Committee

Demand real oversight of the FCC

Demand respect for local governance

Demand compliance with the court

I’ve made it easy. Scripts and numbers are below.

We need backup.

Because once these rules and laws are locked in, there is no going back -- not for years, maybe not for generations.

This is the line in the sand.

PLEASE ACT NOW

Senator Ted Cruz’s FCC Oversight Hearing — Call & Track

Hearing: Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission

Date: Wednesday, December 17th, 2025

Time: 7:00 AM PACIFIC

Witnesses include:

Brendan Carr, Chairman, FCC

Olivia Trusty, FCC Commissioner

Anna M. Gomez, FCC Commissioner

When the hearing goes live on December 17th, the livestream and agenda will appear here: https://www.commerce.senate.gov/hearings

You’ll typically see a “Watch Live” link, YouTube stream, and full agenda.

SENATE CONTACTS

Until then, please contact committee members no later than mid-afternoon, December 16th.

Senate Commerce Committee -- FCC Oversight (Key Targets) call their Washington, DC offices.

CHAIR

Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) -- Chairman https://www.cruz.senate.gov/contact

Call guidance: Hello, my name is [your name], and I’m calling as a concerned constituent and local government supporter regarding the upcoming Senate Commerce Committee oversight hearing of the FCC on December 17.

I’m asking Senator Cruz, as Chair, to exercise strong and meaningful oversight of the FCC -- particularly with respect to the proposed rule changes that would dramatically expand federal preemption and strip local governments of their traditional land-use authority.

I’m especially concerned that the FCC has still not complied with the 2021 federal court ruling in Environmental Health Trust v. FCC, which found the agency’s refusal to update its RF safety standards to be arbitrary and capricious.

Rather than addressing that ruling, the FCC now appears to be doubling down by further limiting local authority and public participation.

I respectfully urge Senator Cruz to ensure the FCC complies with the court, protects constitutional principles of federalism, and does not advance policies that silence local governments and communities.

Thank you for your time and for taking constituent concerns seriously.

RANKING MEMBER

(Leads minority position and negotiations)

Sen. Maria Cantwell (WA) -- Ranking Member https://www.cantwell.senate.gov/contact

Call guidance: Hello, my name is [your name], and I’m calling regarding the Senate Commerce Committee’s oversight of the FCC.

I’m asking Senator Cantwell to continue her leadership in defending local governance, public process, and environmental review in telecommunications policy.

Many of us are deeply concerned that the FCC’s current rulemaking would override local land-use authority, limit public participation, and ignore the agency’s obligations under a 2021 federal court ruling requiring updated consideration of RF safety and environmental impacts.

Local governments are not obstacles to progress-- they are essential democratic institutions. I urge Senator Cantwell to use her position to ensure that FCC oversight protects community voices, environmental review, and constitutional balance.

Thank you for your leadership and attention to this issue.

PRIORITY COMMITTEE TARGETS

(High influence on telecom, federal preemption, FCC policy)

Sen. Roger Wicker (MS) https://www.wicker.senate.gov/contact

Sen. John Thune (SD) https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

Sen. Deb Fischer (NE) https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN) https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/contact

Sen. Todd Young (IN) https://www.young.senate.gov/contact

Sen. Brian Schatz (HI) https://www.schatz.senate.gov/contact

Sen. Ed Markey (MA) https://www.markey.senate.gov/contact

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN) https://www.klobuchar.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

Call guidance: Hello, my name is [your name], and I’m calling regarding the FCC’s proposed rule changes and the Senate Commerce Committee’s upcoming oversight hearing.

I’m asking the Senator to support strong, independent oversight of the FCC and to oppose policies that further centralize power at the federal level while silencing local governments and residents.

The FCC is currently advancing rule changes that would dramatically weaken local land-use authority and public participation—despite a 2021 federal court ruling that found the agency failed to adequately consider health and environmental evidence.

Local governments exist to protect communities and uphold democratic process. I respectfully urge the Senator to ensure that federal telecommunications policy does not come at the expense of local control, due process, and environmental review.

Thank you for your time and for considering constituent concerns.

Senate Commerce Committee hearing announcement:

https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2025/12/chairman-cruz-announces-fcc-hearing

THEN, if you haven’t signed Make your voice part of the official record on the FCC Docket using our clear instructions from Children’s Health Defense.

CHD has also launched Light It Up For Local Control!

Spread the word by distributing this flyer during the holiday season and start conversations.

Show up with signs to help spark conversations and raise awareness. Use our ready-to-print designs below to ensure the message is clear, consistent, and powerful across all communities. You can also use these images on social media.

Your voice — and your presence in your community — can help stop this unprecedented federal wireless power grab. This holiday season, join the Light It Up For Local Control campaign and make sure your community knows what’s at stake!

UPDATE: Thank you to commenter, Emily Peyton - Truth Rises, for this brilliant comment. I highly recommend submitting:



Members of the Senate Commerce Committee,

This communication is to notify you that H.R. 2289 contains unconstitutional preemption provisions that directly interfere with State and local officials’ sworn duty to protect life, health, and safety.

1. State police power cannot be overridden by statute.

Every State constitution charges State and local officials with protecting the lives, liberty, and property of the people.

Under the 10th Amendment, police powers remain with the States unless expressly delegated — and Congress has never been granted authority over RF exposure standards or forced deployment of wireless facilities.

2. H.R. 2289 violates established Supreme Court doctrine.

The following cases bar Congress from compelling State participation in federal policy or stripping States of their sovereign duties:

Printz v. United States (1997)

New York v. United States (1992)

Bond v. United States (2011 & 2014)

NFIB v. Sebelius (2012)

Forcing States and municipalities to accept wireless installations regardless of safety concerns constitutes coercion and commandeering — both unconstitutional.

3. Federal law cannot forbid States from protecting human life.

H.R. 2289 attempts to prohibit State and local officials from considering environmental and health effects of RF radiation and even imposes automatic approval deadlines. This:

Nullifies State police power

Interferes with officials’ sworn oath

Forces involuntary exposure to technology with potential health implications

Blocks local self-governance and public process

This is not within Congress’s authority.

4. Fundamental rights cannot be displaced by agency regulation.

The FCC — an unelected body — cannot lawfully override:

The right to life

The right to bodily integrity

The right to local governance

These rights cannot be cancelled by statute or delegated to an agency.

5. H.R. 2289 violates the nondelegation doctrine.

Congress may not transfer its legislative responsibilities to the FCC while simultaneously prohibiting States from questioning FCC determinations.

6. Congress lacks authority to force exposure to hazardous technology.

This power was never delegated to the federal government and therefore remains with the States and the people under the 10th Amendment.

H.R. 2289 is an overreach, constitutionally defective, and directly conflicts with the obligations imposed on State and local officials.

Its preemption mechanisms cannot stand.

This notice serves to assert these constitutional boundaries plainly and without ambiguity.

[Your Name]

[City, State]

